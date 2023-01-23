Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Small fire damages home on Hays Boulevard
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A small fire damaged a home on Hays Boulevard Friday morning. According to the Lexington Fire Department, crews were called at 6 a.m. for a small fire and smoke at a home on Hays Boulevard. Crews extinguished the fire and said everyone made it out...
WTVQ
Lexington road crews working to treat icy roadways; police respond to numerous crashes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington road crews are working to treat icy roadways Friday morning as police respond to numerous crashes. As of 6:30 a.m., Lexington police responded to nine injury crashes, 28 non-injury crashes, 10 assists and five traffic hazards. Roadways could still be slick now, so drivers are still cautioned to slow down and maintain a safe braking distance.
WKYT 27
Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A series of crashes caused major backups on sections of I-75 in central Kentucky. The little bit of snow we got Friday morning was just enough to create some icy spots, especially on the interstate. Early Friday morning, Lexington Police were detouring drivers off of I-75...
fox56news.com
Police searching for Lexington man wanted on assault, kidnapping charges
Police are searching for a Lexington man wanted on assault and kidnapping charges. Police searching for Lexington man wanted on assault, …. Police are searching for a Lexington man wanted on assault and kidnapping charges. Soccer stadium zoning changes approved by Lexington …. Zoning changes for the soccer stadium planned...
fox56news.com
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER) – Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
fox56news.com
Thousands of dollars in rare plants stolen from Lexington nursery
Authorities are hoping to catch a thief “green-handed” after a Lexington business was burglarized and had thousands in merchandise stolen. Thousands of dollars in rare plants stolen from Lexington …. Authorities are hoping to catch a thief “green-handed” after a Lexington business was burglarized and had thousands in...
WKYT 27
Police: Lexington woman taken in for psyche evaluation after multi-county chase
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman was taken in for a psychological evaluation after a multi-county police chase ended on Thursday. Kentucky State Police says they were pursuing a vehicle on I-75 south that went into Madison County and continued into Clark County before ending on Boonsboro Road near George Rogers Clark High School.
fox56news.com
Lexington woman charged after police chase locks down high school
fox56news.com
Lexington has seen nearly 200 auto theft, car break-ins in 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A rash of car break-ins and auto thefts has Lexington on high alert. There have been nearly 200 of them in the first three weeks of the year. Investigators believe a group is targeting people who leave valuables in plain sight, or their doors unlocked. There are a few things officers are asking people to keep in mind, so they don’t fall victim to crimes of opportunity.
wbontv.com
Subject arrested peacefully, and identified from pursuit ending on Boonesboro Road earlier today
Powell County sheriff audit investigating possible conflict of interest
The Kentucky Auditor said the Powell County Sheriff has an employee with two jobs.
WKYT 27
Lexington serial arson suspect changes plea
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A serial arson suspect in Lexington has changed his plea. Police say Robert Stevens set a dozen fires in 2017 and 2018. All were at homes on Goodloe and Warnock streets in Lexington’s east end, near Stevens’ home. Two of the fires were so...
fox56news.com
Car pinned under semi, dragged for miles along KC interstate
Leawood police say a semi-truck dragged a Kia compact car roughly eight miles along I-435 after the car was trapped under the semi Wednesday morning. Car pinned under semi, dragged for miles along KC …. Leawood police say a semi-truck dragged a Kia compact car roughly eight miles along I-435...
wbontv.com
Woman with firearm flees authorities, closes Boonesboro Road today for hours
fox56news.com
Overturned mobile home closes down section of I-64 in Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A blockage is in effect for I-64 westbound beginning at 3 p.m. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said the blockage is due to an incident involving an overturned mobile home at mile marker 72. A second wrecker is arriving on the scene to remove...
fox56news.com
Babes BBQ hoping to recover after fire: ‘It could of been worse’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The owners of a Georgetown restaurant vow to rise from the ashes. Babe’s BBQ just reopened last Wednesday after a holiday break. And two days later, a fire ruined everything. Now customers are trying to help through an online fundraiser. “It could of...
fox56news.com
What happened to the Richmond homeless encampment off exit 90?
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Richmond residents are noticing differences as they’re coming on Exit 90, off Interstate 75. The difference, a homeless encampment that has been there for some time is gone. Where Exit 90A circles onto Lexington Road, Richmond residents are used to seeing pitched tents...
fox56news.com
Man allegedly steals vehicle, burglarizes home in Danville
DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Danville man is facing an array of charges following a burglary and auto theft in Danville. The Danville Police Department said they responded to a report of a stolen vehicle around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on West Erskine Drive. Upon arrival, the victim told police a male subject, who she initially believed was her grandson, entered her home wearing a face mask. Once inside, the male pulled down the mask and the victim realized the man was not her grandson, but rather a former acquaintance, 64-year-old Fredrick Falor. The victim said Falor wanted the keys to the car and after almost an hour, turned them over to him.
fox56news.com
Video shows violent struggle as Monterey Park gunman disarmed
New video shows the the violent struggle between the suspected Monterey Park gunman and the 26-year-old man who disarmed him. Video shows violent struggle as Monterey Park gunman …. New video shows the the violent struggle between the suspected Monterey Park gunman and the 26-year-old man who disarmed him. Soccer...
Lengthy pursuit ends with ‘peaceful surrender’ in Kentucky
