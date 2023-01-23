PARKERSBURG – Following last Monday’s regular meeting of the Aplington-Parkersburg School Board, the board toured the high school facilities. Superintendent Travis Fleshner noted that while the high school building is the newest building in the school district at 13 years old when it was rebuilt after the tornado, items like HVAC, lighting, motors and carpeting are “nearing the end of their useful life,” not to mention the school roof which may need to be replaced in the next ten years.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO