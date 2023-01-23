ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAP

WVU-P will open up the Historic Oakland Estate to the public January 30

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - January 30 from 6-8 p.m. WVU-P will open up the Historic Oakland Estate located here in Parkersburg. “It’s a historical home that is important to the Mid-Ohio Valley, as you may know Staunton Turnpike is right outside of the front door, James McNeil Stephenson, the man who built the house is responsible for bringing the turnpike to this area,” said Director, Olivia Reeder.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Meet Romeo! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Romeo! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!. Romeo is a three-year-old pit mix. He is about 50 lbs and he loves to be active!. Romeo is very friendly with other dogs, children and people in general....
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Wood County’s annual Point in Time Count is underway

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Wood County Point in Time Count is up and running. It’s a 24 hour endeavor in which organizations and volunteers collect data on homelessness in the area. Volunteers started at 4pm Wednesday. Different groups embark on the journey at different times. West Virginia...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Local organizations brainstorm ideas for the arts

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Members of different local art, tourism, and economic development organizations gathered at Parkersburg Art Center to collaborate on ideas. Managing Director of the art center Jessie Siefert said the goal of the event was to network in order to help the economy flourish. Attendees were encouraged...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

No new public information on the search for Gretchen Fleming

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the search for Gretchen Fleming still going on, the Parkersburg police do not have public information they can provide at this time. As of now, Parkersburg police are still looking to any new information the public can provide on the search for Gretchen Fleming since being last seen at the My Way Lounge on December 3rd.
PARKERSBURG, WV
wchstv.com

Local food pantry sees dramatic increase in need for help

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A community-based organization that operates in Kanawha and Putnam counties and helps those with basic emergency needs is seeing a dramatic increase in a request for help. Heart+Hand Outreach Ministries’ food pantry in South Charleston said it served more than 6,500 people in 2022....
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
parkersburgeclipse.com

Parkersburg Eclipse News-Review

PARKERSBURG – Following last Monday’s regular meeting of the Aplington-Parkersburg School Board, the board toured the high school facilities. Superintendent Travis Fleshner noted that while the high school building is the newest building in the school district at 13 years old when it was rebuilt after the tornado, items like HVAC, lighting, motors and carpeting are “nearing the end of their useful life,” not to mention the school roof which may need to be replaced in the next ten years.
PARKERSBURG, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Several indicted during recent session of the Gallia Co. grand jury

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced today that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January 2023 and returned indictments for several individuals, who now face a range of felony charges. Jason D. Carey, age 45, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted on one count of...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Grand Central Ave. wreck

The NTSB released its preliminary report on the fatal plane crash Tuesday, October 16, 2022, in Marietta, Ohio. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Some of Todd Baucher's numerous awards. Barge allision. Updated: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST. Pictures taken by a Belpre...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Local Kroger employees comment on issues with payroll system

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Several Kroger associates have filed a class action lawsuit alleging that their employer has engaged in widespread wage theft against its employees after adopting a new payroll system in 2022. In mid 2022, Kroger rolled out a new system nationwide called My Time to handle its...
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Marty Stuart to perform at Peoples Bank Theatre

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives will perform at People’s Bank Theatre on January 27th. This will be the country music performer’s first time taking the Marietta theatre’s historic stage. Miranda Duty, the theatre’s general manager, says she thinks it’s amazing that working...
MARIETTA, OH
WOWK 13 News

Deputies looking for 2 suspects who allegedly robbed West Virginia church

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating stolen property and identifying two suspects from an alleged robbery of an Elkview church on Tuesday. Deputies say a call came in from Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, on Mount Pleasant Drive in Elkview, West Virginia, after church officials discovered that […]
ELKVIEW, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio firefighter dies of complications from fire engine crash

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A member of a local fire department has passed away. The Middleport Fire Department announced the death of Kevin Dailey on Facebook on Tuesday. Dailey died from long-term complications from an accident during which a fire engine rolled over in Cheshire Township in September of 2022. The Middleport Fire Department said that […]
MIDDLEPORT, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE 45 +/- acre farm with two homes, and misc.

Directions: I-77 Kenna Exit 124, Follow Kentuck Road to immediate LEFT onto Stone Lick Road. Continue on Stone Lick for approximately 8.3 miles to property on RIGHT.   . 45 +/- Acres Farm with TWO HOMES! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Doublewide and 3-4 Bedroom, 1 Bath Farmhouse with TWO Walk In Barns, 3 Outbuildings, and Above Ground Pool to be auctioned ONLINE with Cooper’s Auction Service on Thursday, February 9, 2023 @ 7 p.m.   
GAY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Three facing drug charges in Wood County

PARKERSBURG — Three people from Wood County were charged Tuesday with drug offenses after one search led to another, the Parkersburg Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force said. With the assistance of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the Task Force served a search warrant Tuesday at 486 Jefferson Drive,...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Car wreck on Grand Central Ave. causes power lines to go down

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - ***UPDATE 4:45 p.m.*** After four to five hours of managing the scene, the departments involved returned to their stations and traffic is back open going both north and south as of 4:30 p.m. ***UPDATE 3:30 p.m.*** Vienna police chief, Mike Pifer says that the driver of...
VIENNA, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy