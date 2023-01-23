Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTAP
WVU-P will open up the Historic Oakland Estate to the public January 30
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - January 30 from 6-8 p.m. WVU-P will open up the Historic Oakland Estate located here in Parkersburg. “It’s a historical home that is important to the Mid-Ohio Valley, as you may know Staunton Turnpike is right outside of the front door, James McNeil Stephenson, the man who built the house is responsible for bringing the turnpike to this area,” said Director, Olivia Reeder.
WTAP
Meet Romeo! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Romeo! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!. Romeo is a three-year-old pit mix. He is about 50 lbs and he loves to be active!. Romeo is very friendly with other dogs, children and people in general....
WTAP
Wood County’s annual Point in Time Count is underway
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Wood County Point in Time Count is up and running. It’s a 24 hour endeavor in which organizations and volunteers collect data on homelessness in the area. Volunteers started at 4pm Wednesday. Different groups embark on the journey at different times. West Virginia...
WTAP
Local organizations brainstorm ideas for the arts
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Members of different local art, tourism, and economic development organizations gathered at Parkersburg Art Center to collaborate on ideas. Managing Director of the art center Jessie Siefert said the goal of the event was to network in order to help the economy flourish. Attendees were encouraged...
WTAP
No new public information on the search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the search for Gretchen Fleming still going on, the Parkersburg police do not have public information they can provide at this time. As of now, Parkersburg police are still looking to any new information the public can provide on the search for Gretchen Fleming since being last seen at the My Way Lounge on December 3rd.
wchstv.com
Local food pantry sees dramatic increase in need for help
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A community-based organization that operates in Kanawha and Putnam counties and helps those with basic emergency needs is seeing a dramatic increase in a request for help. Heart+Hand Outreach Ministries’ food pantry in South Charleston said it served more than 6,500 people in 2022....
parkersburgeclipse.com
Parkersburg Eclipse News-Review
PARKERSBURG – Following last Monday’s regular meeting of the Aplington-Parkersburg School Board, the board toured the high school facilities. Superintendent Travis Fleshner noted that while the high school building is the newest building in the school district at 13 years old when it was rebuilt after the tornado, items like HVAC, lighting, motors and carpeting are “nearing the end of their useful life,” not to mention the school roof which may need to be replaced in the next ten years.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Several indicted during recent session of the Gallia Co. grand jury
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced today that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January 2023 and returned indictments for several individuals, who now face a range of felony charges. Jason D. Carey, age 45, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted on one count of...
WTAP
Grand Central Ave. wreck
The NTSB released its preliminary report on the fatal plane crash Tuesday, October 16, 2022, in Marietta, Ohio. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Some of Todd Baucher's numerous awards. Barge allision. Updated: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST. Pictures taken by a Belpre...
WTAP
Local Kroger employees comment on issues with payroll system
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Several Kroger associates have filed a class action lawsuit alleging that their employer has engaged in widespread wage theft against its employees after adopting a new payroll system in 2022. In mid 2022, Kroger rolled out a new system nationwide called My Time to handle its...
WTAP
Marty Stuart to perform at Peoples Bank Theatre
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives will perform at People’s Bank Theatre on January 27th. This will be the country music performer’s first time taking the Marietta theatre’s historic stage. Miranda Duty, the theatre’s general manager, says she thinks it’s amazing that working...
WTAP
Three people arrested for the intent to deliver drugs in Mineral Wells
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Three people were arrested with the intent to deliver drugs on Tuesday in Mineral Wells. A search warrant was executed in the 400 block of Jefferson Dr., according to the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force. During the search, task force agents found approximately one pound of...
WTAP
Updated plan for the Williamstown bleachers discussed at Wood County BOE meeting
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mark Welch, a project engineer for Pickering Associates, spoke at the Wood County B.O.E. meeting about the situation. Welch says it’s been agreed by all parties to have Stadium Solutions take down the original bleachers and install new ones after issues were found with the design of the product used.
Deputies looking for 2 suspects who allegedly robbed West Virginia church
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating stolen property and identifying two suspects from an alleged robbery of an Elkview church on Tuesday. Deputies say a call came in from Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, on Mount Pleasant Drive in Elkview, West Virginia, after church officials discovered that […]
Ohio firefighter dies of complications from fire engine crash
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A member of a local fire department has passed away. The Middleport Fire Department announced the death of Kevin Dailey on Facebook on Tuesday. Dailey died from long-term complications from an accident during which a fire engine rolled over in Cheshire Township in September of 2022. The Middleport Fire Department said that […]
WTAP
Middleport volunteer firefighter dies from injuries sustained from September rollover crash
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio. (WTAP) - Kevin Dailey, a lifelong member of the Middleport Volunteer Fire Department in Meigs County, Ohio, and the Richland Township Fire Department in Fairfield County, Ohio, passed away Tuesday according to a post on the Middleport Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page. Dailey died from the injuries...
Farm and Dairy
ONLINE 45 +/- acre farm with two homes, and misc.
Directions: I-77 Kenna Exit 124, Follow Kentuck Road to immediate LEFT onto Stone Lick Road. Continue on Stone Lick for approximately 8.3 miles to property on RIGHT. . 45 +/- Acres Farm with TWO HOMES! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Doublewide and 3-4 Bedroom, 1 Bath Farmhouse with TWO Walk In Barns, 3 Outbuildings, and Above Ground Pool to be auctioned ONLINE with Cooper’s Auction Service on Thursday, February 9, 2023 @ 7 p.m.
wvpublic.org
Pleasants Power Station Workers Say They'll Testify To Save Plant
A northern West Virginia power plant is scheduled to shut down at the end of May, but the plant’s employees have spoken in favor of preventing that. Several dozen workers at the Pleasants Power Station in Pleasants County sent a letter to the West Virginia Public Service Commission. The...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three facing drug charges in Wood County
PARKERSBURG — Three people from Wood County were charged Tuesday with drug offenses after one search led to another, the Parkersburg Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force said. With the assistance of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the Task Force served a search warrant Tuesday at 486 Jefferson Drive,...
WTAP
Car wreck on Grand Central Ave. causes power lines to go down
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - ***UPDATE 4:45 p.m.*** After four to five hours of managing the scene, the departments involved returned to their stations and traffic is back open going both north and south as of 4:30 p.m. ***UPDATE 3:30 p.m.*** Vienna police chief, Mike Pifer says that the driver of...
Comments / 0