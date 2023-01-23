ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
H.F. Lenz Company donates $50,000 to UPitt Johnstown for engineering scholarship

By Courtney Murphy
WTAJ
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)– H.F Lenz Company donated $50,000 to help start a scholarship fund for engineering students at the University of Johnstown-Pittsburgh.

This scholarship would be called the H.F. Lenz Company Scholarship. The funds would help incoming juniors who majored in Mechanical, Civil, or Electrical Engineering with tuition and other educational expenses.

The H.F. Lenz Company is headquartered in Johnstown and has been operating for 77 years. President of the company Thomas Deter said they have approximately 39 alumni working there.

Deter said this scholarship was an opportunity to help with recruitment and retain those in the field. Additionally, he felt the programs matched the hands-on work that goes with his company.

The University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown President Jem Spectar said there would be further criteria down the line. However, this is a crucial first step in helping students maintain their education. Additionally, it’s a testament to the program they built at the university.

“This scholarship will support many engineering students and make the program more affordable and accessible and give them a chance at a college degree in one of the finest public regional campuses,” Spectar said. “So they can go on to a great program and make a huge difference in building our community and making Johnstown stronger and more prosperous.”

The university anticipates the scholarship to launch next fall. Then, funding to grow as time continues.

