Senior High Chemistry teacher, Craig Beals, talks Beals Science, his personal effort to expand and promote learning in the sciences outside of school walls. Craig uses classroom content to engage in and discuss his lessons on YouTube and on his webpage, all available to students and teachers alike. Teachers can use Beals Science content in their own classrooms free of charge. Craig demonstrates his expertise in the form of an experiment – the creation of a homemade cannon using a ketchup bottle, lantern lighter, lighter fluid, and a ping-pong ball. The liquid turns to gas and the gas fills the bottle as it mixes with oxygen. Craig embeds the ping-pong ball into the mouth of the bottle, spins the lighter to create a spark and, exploiting the built-up pressure, causes the “cannon” to explode and shoot the ping-pong ball out at a high rate of speed.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO