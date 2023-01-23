UW-EC actuarial science program recognized internationally

EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire’s actuarial science program has been named one of four university programs in the world to receive the 2022 Casualty Actuarial Society University Award, the university announced Monday.

CAS, a worldwide organization of more than 9,000 members, grants the annual University Award in recognition of the innovative and exemplary ways a program prepares students for a career in the property and casualty insurance industry.

It’s an honor to have the program recognized by a “prestigious organization on a worldwide stage,” stated Kristopher K. Presler, professor and actuarial science program director, in a UW-Eau Claire news release.

He added that the award reflects the hard work the program’s faculty, students and alumni have done to build an exceptional program that prepares UW-Eau Claire students for future success in the field of actuarial science.

“Over the past 20 years, actuarial science has grown from a small emphasis within our math major to a large, stand-alone program,” Presler told the university. “The focus of our efforts has always been on the student experience; ensuring that they emerge with the skills to succeed and an appreciation for the challenges within this field.”

Actuaries use mathematics, statistics and financial theory to assess the likelihood of future events, develop policies and strategies to reduce the likelihood of undesirable events, and to minimize the impact of undesirable events that do occur, the university explained.

UW-Eau Claire’s actuarial science program has four faculty members and approximately 100 actuarial students, the university stated.

“This award provides an endorsement of our efforts thus far, while also providing inspiration to further enhance the learning experiences for our students to build foundations for successful future careers in the P&C industry,” stated Presler, who has Fellow of the Society of Actuaries certification.

According to the university, CAS is the world’s only actuarial organization focused exclusively on property and casualty risks, serving members worldwide who work for insurance companies, educational institutions, state insurance departments, federal government agencies and independent consulting firms.

The CAS University Award Program is an annual program designed to celebrate and honor universities that share a commitment to fostering the development of the next generation of property and casualty actuaries, the university stated. The selection process is competitive, with just 21 programs receiving the designation since the award was established in 2016.

Three other schools were also recognized as 2022 winners: Bryant University, Drake University and Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning. Winning schools will each receive a $5,000 monetary award to further enhance their programs.