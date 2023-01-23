Read full article on original website
Related
wcbi.com
Historical marker unveiled at Parchman with help of Freedom Rider figure
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A historical marker now sits across from the front entrance of the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman on the side of U.S. 49, memorializing the state’s recognition of the civil rights activists known as Freedom Riders jailed at its oldest prison in 1961.
Bills aim to crack down on crime in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) announced a number of Senate bills aimed at curbing violent crime in Mississippi. Half of the bills announced on Thursday address carjacking and stolen property. The Senate Judiciary B Committee on Thursday gave the first round of approval to Senate Bill 2101, sending it to the […]
Mississippi man faces life in prison for trafficking heroin
On January 25, 2023, a federal jury convicted a Mississippi man for trafficking heroin in Rankin and Hinds counties during 2017 and 2018. U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca, Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Director Steve Maxwell of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics made the announcement.
WAPT
Jackson mayor says Mississippi leadership failed the city
JACKSON, Miss. — The divide between Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves could be widening as the city continues for funding to fix its crippled water system. Lumumba used the word “absent” to explain the governor’s response to helping Jackson and called out state leadership...
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Veteran Waited 18 Months in Jail For Mental Health Evaluation Without Trial
JACKSON, Miss.—Beverly Pool worries about her brother, Marvin Pernell, who was in the Oktibbeha County jail in Starkville, Miss., from July 2021 until January 2023 and is now at the Mississippi State Hospital, a state-funded psychiatric hospital in Whitfield, Miss. Now 48, Pernell is a military veteran who served in the U.S. Marines from 1994 to 1998.
‘The state threw them to the wolves’: Health department struggles to manage massive medical marijuana program
Behind closed doors, Mississippi’s eight-person medical cannabis office is struggling against its workload. The Health Department office charged by the Legislature with running Mississippi’s new medical marijuana program is steeped in disorganization: agents rarely visit cultivation sites, application backlogs reach hundreds deep, and lags in communication with licensees often stretch on for weeks, a Mississippi […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
US Marshals South Mississippi fugitive case featured on ‘Chasing Evil’ true crime podcast
A U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted fugitive investigation from 2020 is the subject of a new episode of the true crime podcast Chasing Evil available today. The investigation into Jackson County fugitive Jacob Blair Scott became a national news story in 2018 after the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force adopted the case and upgraded the investigation to 15 Most Wanted status.
brproud.com
8 suspects wanted out of Mississippi, arrested in Gonzales
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Eight people accused of crimes out of Mississippi were arrested Thursday night in Gonzales, La. According to Gonzales police, Gulfport Mississippi Police Department contacted Gonzales police about an active manhunt regarding the individuals they recently detained. Two suspects have warrants issued by the Gulfport Police Department and a location for the suspects. Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and Gonzales Police Department officers watched the location on Caroline Street. During the investigation, suspects were seen getting into described vehicles parked at the residence.
WAPT
First medical marijuana sold in Mississippi
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. — A Brookhaven dispensary was one of three in Mississippi to legally sell cannabis on Wednesday. Debbie McDermott was the first patient to make a purchase at the Cannabis Company in Brookhaven. "I do suffer from chronic pain and I have some other issues," McDermott said. The...
Reward offered for information on killed south Mississippi horses
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A nonprofit group focused on protecting animals and wildlife is offering a reward for information that leads to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for killing three horses in George and Greene counties. Organizers of Help Asheville Bears posted the reward after seeing the WKRG story on Monday, Jan. 23. […]
WAPT
Mississippi women share tragic stories of gun violence to raise awareness
JACKSON, Miss. — The families of gun violence victims are telling their stories. The women told horrific stories of losing their loved ones. Many said it was heartbreaking to listen to their testimony. Mothers of Murdered Sons, also called MOMS, held the event Wednesday night at New Dimensions International...
WDAM-TV
Perkins, other sheriffs support county radar bill
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi sheriffs are hoping state lawmakers will enact new legislation to let them to use radar on county roads. House Bill 42 is making its way through the Legislature and it has the support of Covington County sheriff Darrell Perkins. It would allow deputies to use...
Tate Reeves Faces Uphill Battle to Re-Election as Mississippi Governor
Democrats are eyeing Mississippi for a potentially shocking upset in a gubernatorial race. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves entered his fourth year in office with an unusually low approval rating for an incumbent Republican in a dark red state.
mageenews.com
Do not judge other people
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Do not judge other people…you do not know what they are going through…what kind of pain or sorrow they are experiencing.
Georgia man sentenced to 15 years after multi-state chase, Mississippi officer shot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man will spend the next 15 years in federal prison after leading authorities on a multi-state chase and shooting a Mississippi police officer, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Cody Dimmett of Marietta, Georgia, was sentenced Friday to 183 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. […]
Rural Mississippi Led the Nation in Covid-19 Infection Rates Last Week
While Covid-19 infection and death rates generally dropped in rural areas last week, Mississippi reported a rural Covid-19 infection rate 67% higher than the national rural rate. Infections. Rural America reported 53,398 new infections last week, a 13% drop and 8,244 fewer infections compared to the previous week. The infection...
State investigating after horses shot, killed in Mississippi counties
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture is investigating three separate cases of horses being shot and killed in George and Greene counties. Two were found dead in Greene County in October. Officers with the Agricultural & Livestock Theft Bureau were still investigating when a third horse was reported killed on January […]
WLOX
Medical marijuana expected to hit some store shelves by Friday
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been nearly a year since Gov. Tate Reeves signed medical marijuana into law, but patients in Mississippi still aren’t able to access the product. That could all change this week when marijuana is set to hit dispensary shelves. Shop owners and their patients...
Mississippi man reports black panther sighting. Mississippi officials say no confirmed sighting has been recorded in state.
Bobcats might be a common sighting in Mississippi, but black panthers are a rarity. The last reported black panther sighting in Mississippi came from a man in Washington, just north of Natchez, in 2019. The Brookhaven Daily Leader reports that Bogue Chitto resident Douglas McLin said he saw a black...
wcbi.com
Mississippi most prestigious high school looking for more students
COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) -Mississippi is ranked 43 in the nation in education, but there is some good news. The state recorded its highest graduation rate last year, and many schools are making changes to help their students succeed. But one school has seemingly hit upon the formula for success, and...
Comments / 0