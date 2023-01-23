ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

oilcity.news

2023 State Spirit Competition in Casper postponed Friday ahead of winter storm

CASPER, Wyo. — The 2023 Wyoming High School Athletics Association State Spirit Competition has been postponed due to the weather. The WHSAA made the announcement Friday morning. “WHSAA State Spirit Tickets purchased will be honored for the rescheduled date,” the association said on its website, adding that ticket refunds...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm

CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Casper College announces scholarship in memory of Lt. Danny Dundas

CASPER, Wyo. — A scholarship has been established in memory of Lt. Danny Dundas, according to a release from Casper College on Thursday. The scholarship was set up by Dundas’s parents, David and Karla Dundas. The Lt. Danny Dundas Memorial First Responder Scholarship will provide $1,250 to two...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper Re-Entry Center escapee Arrested in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) arrested a Casper Re-Entry Center escapee that the Natrona County Sheriffs Office (NCSO) reported had escaped on Tuesday. Anthony Ray Ortega, 23, was wanted for felony escape from official detention according to the NCSO. Ortega was participating in the work-release...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

oilcity.news

Arctic blast may bring up to 2 feet of snow to Casper Mountain, but forecast uncertain

CASPER, Wyo. — This weekend’s winter storm has the potential to drop upwards of 2 feet of snow on Casper Mountain — well, maybe. Even with a blast of arctic air on the region’s doorstep, confidence in forecast models of snowfall totals is somewhat slim, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Riverton said in the forecast discussion.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Snow, gusty winds, cold temps in store through weekend in Casper area

CASPER, Wyo. — Snow and gusty winds are expected through the weekend, leading to low temperatures well below zero degrees by late weekend in the Casper area. Difficult travel conditions throughout much of Wyoming should be expected. The National Weather Service in Riverton says temperatures will be 20 to...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (1/16/23–1/23/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Jan. 16 through Jan. 23. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Casper schools celebrate Year of the Rabbit with performances, art

CASPER, Wyo. — Paradise Valley Elementary and CY Middle School celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in their annual Chinese New Year celebrations. These two schools are home to Natrona County School District’s Mandarin Chinese Dual Language Immersion program. In this program, students are immersed in the language...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (1/26/23–1/27/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Woods; Gallinger

Karen Lee Woods: March 14, 1945 – January 22, 2023. Karen Lee Woods, 77 of Casper, WY passed away on January 22nd 2023 in Casper, WY. Karen was born in San Diego, CA to Ruth Esther Owens and Orbie Lee Roberts on March 14th 1945. Karen worked for many...
CASPER, WY

