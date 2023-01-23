Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) NCHS runner Jackson Dutcher signs to SDSU during ceremony on Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County High School senior Jackson Dutcher will leave at least a couple of legacies behind after graduating later this year. One is the record he set running the 800-meter indoor track. The other is on display right in front of the landmark school. “The cornerstone...
svinews.com
SVHS Cheer and Dance head to the Wyoming State Spirit Competition this week
Star Valley High School Dance and Cheer teams are heading to the Wyoming State Spirit Competition this week and the All-State Teams have been announced. Star Valley Spirit Squads will be competing in the State Spirit Competition this weekend in Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center on Friday, January 27, 2023.
oilcity.news
2023 State Spirit Competition in Casper postponed Friday ahead of winter storm
CASPER, Wyo. — The 2023 Wyoming High School Athletics Association State Spirit Competition has been postponed due to the weather. The WHSAA made the announcement Friday morning. “WHSAA State Spirit Tickets purchased will be honored for the rescheduled date,” the association said on its website, adding that ticket refunds...
oilcity.news
Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm
CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
oilcity.news
Casper College announces scholarship in memory of Lt. Danny Dundas
CASPER, Wyo. — A scholarship has been established in memory of Lt. Danny Dundas, according to a release from Casper College on Thursday. The scholarship was set up by Dundas’s parents, David and Karla Dundas. The Lt. Danny Dundas Memorial First Responder Scholarship will provide $1,250 to two...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Flying high: Casper College dancers fly on complex rigs during rehearsals for upcoming show
CASPER, Wyo. — No one would argue that stage dancing isn’t difficult. Try doing it several feet in the air. “It definitely beats your body up,” said Jodi Youmans-Jones. “They’ve got bruises everywhere. “A couple have said their pants are a lot looser when they...
oilcity.news
‘Volunteer Family Day’ allows citizens to help Food Bank of Wyoming fulfill need
CASPER, Wyo. — The Food Bank of Wyoming is inviting citizens to volunteer at the center’s distribution warehouse during Volunteer Family Day. According to a release, volunteers are encouraged to help build and fill boxes from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. The boxes of food will be distributed throughout Wyoming communities.
cowboystatedaily.com
Authorities Believe Natrona County Man May Have Fallen Through Ice On North Platte River
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A love for taking pictures may have led to the disappearance of a Natrona County man, according to one family member. Bruce Wayne Campbell, 60, disappeared on the afternoon of Jan. 19 at Edness Kimball Park, near the North Platte River.
oilcity.news
Casper Re-Entry Center escapee Arrested in Rock Springs
sweetwaternow.com
oilcity.news
Arctic blast may bring up to 2 feet of snow to Casper Mountain, but forecast uncertain
CASPER, Wyo. — This weekend’s winter storm has the potential to drop upwards of 2 feet of snow on Casper Mountain — well, maybe. Even with a blast of arctic air on the region’s doorstep, confidence in forecast models of snowfall totals is somewhat slim, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Riverton said in the forecast discussion.
One Of Wyoming’s Top 3 Bakeries To Release A Cookbook
When you're one of the top bakeries in Wyoming, you know you have something good. When Chef Bill Brockley Jr. decided to move to Casper and start sourdough based True bakery, his dream to release a cookbook came with him. The exciting news is the cookbook dream has become a...
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (1/18/23–1/24/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Jan. 18 through Jan. 24. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
oilcity.news
Snow, gusty winds, cold temps in store through weekend in Casper area
CASPER, Wyo. — Snow and gusty winds are expected through the weekend, leading to low temperatures well below zero degrees by late weekend in the Casper area. Difficult travel conditions throughout much of Wyoming should be expected. The National Weather Service in Riverton says temperatures will be 20 to...
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (1/16/23–1/23/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Jan. 16 through Jan. 23. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Casper schools celebrate Year of the Rabbit with performances, art
CASPER, Wyo. — Paradise Valley Elementary and CY Middle School celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in their annual Chinese New Year celebrations. These two schools are home to Natrona County School District’s Mandarin Chinese Dual Language Immersion program. In this program, students are immersed in the language...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (1/26/23–1/27/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
New Lunch Menu, Saturday Doughnuts, and Fresh Fish for Casper’s Grant Street Grocery & Market
Grant Street Grocery and Market's website announces: New Year, New Menu!. They've got a ton of new items to choose from, including the "Grown up Grilled Cheese" that piqued my interest--a smoked gouda and cheddar sandwhich on grilled sourdough or wheat with a side of hot pepper bacon jam. Hot dang!
oilcity.news
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (1/26/23–1/27/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Woods; Gallinger
Karen Lee Woods: March 14, 1945 – January 22, 2023. Karen Lee Woods, 77 of Casper, WY passed away on January 22nd 2023 in Casper, WY. Karen was born in San Diego, CA to Ruth Esther Owens and Orbie Lee Roberts on March 14th 1945. Karen worked for many...
