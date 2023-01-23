Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
castlecountryradio.com
Emery wrestlers close out regular season with a win at Maple Mountain
Emery wrestling headed out on the road on Wednesday to face Maple Mountain. Tuesday they defeated Carbon and then turned around Wednesday for the final dual of the regular season. The Spartans handled Maple Mountain 58-23. Emery earned wins in 10 of the 14 matches and will use this to...
castlecountryradio.com
Rasmussen’s clutch performance lifts Emery past No. 2 Richfield in overtime thriller
Brett Rasmussen dropped 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the Emery Spartans rallied from seven down in the fourth quarter to grab a 68-63 win over the Richfield Wildcats Wednesday night at home. Trailing by two with 5.5 seconds remaining in regulation, Rasmussen hit two free throws to send...
castlecountryradio.com
Green River girls continue to push their way through season
The Lady Pirates season so far has had its ups and downs. Right now they are definitely on the upswing. They had won two of there last three heading into last Fridays game with Caprock Academy. Looking for back-to-back wins for the first time this season they would not be denied, earning a 71-42 win.
castlecountryradio.com
Emery swim teams go 1 and 2 at Last Chance Invite
The final meet of the regular season took place over the weekend for the Emery swim team with the Last Chance Invitational at the aquatic center in Castle Dale. The Spartan swim team fared very well with the boys team grabbing first place and the girls team getting a second place finish.
castlecountryradio.com
Green River boys drop a close one to Escalante on the road
Green River has been fighting its way through the season collecting wins along the way. Last Friday, Caprock traveled to take on the Pirates, who took care of business earning a 58-47 win. Tuesday night Green River traveled to Escalante, in a non-region tilt, coming up just short 42-41. Green...
castlecountryradio.com
Carbon wrestling can’t hold off the Spartans on the mat in Price
The Carbon Dinos welcomed the Emery Spartans to Price on Tuesday night in one of the final meets of the regular season for both teams. Emery proved too much for the Dinos taking a 56-15 win. The wrestling calendar only has one more entry in the regular season for both...
There's plenty of fun going on across Utah this weekend!
It's been a cold and gray week in Utah but the weekend is here! Head out and enjoy an event near you!
kslnewsradio.com
Ephraim police investigating death at Snow College off-campus housing unit.
EPHRAIM, Utah — Law enforcement personnel in Sanpete County are investigating the death of an individual, whose body was found Tuesday at a Snow College off-campus housing unit. Police say the deceased individual was not an employee. However, they did say the individual has been employed by the college.
KSLTV
17 people recovering after carbon monoxide poisoning at central Utah clinic
EPHRAIM, Utah — A mental health clinic will reopen on Thursday after a carbon monoxide leak sent at least 17 people to the hospital. The Central Utah Counseling Center in Ephraim was evacuated a week ago after a problem with an old furnace was discovered. People started feeling sick, with a variety of symptoms like headaches.
Ephraim City Police respond to death investigation at Snow College
Ephraim City Police, along with Snow College Police, responded to a death investigation at a Snow College off-campus student housing unit on Tuesday.
Heber City accused of ‘circling the wagons’ as it tries to defend Sheriff Rigby
Heber City is coming to Sheriff Jared Rigby’s defense as he continues to fight for a powerful state job. FOX 13 News is fact-checking the following four statements.
Richfield Reaper
American Eagle Shuttle/Taxi
American Eagle Shuttle/Taxi aims to provide dependable, safe and clean ride services to help you get to the places you need to be. It delivers customers to the grocery store, a doctor’s appointment, to or from the bar of from the site of roadside service help, or it can provide transportation to where you need to be to head out on a trip.
Comments / 0