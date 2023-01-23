Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
A.V. Club
You People review: Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill riff over a barely there script
You People is a perfect movie for Netflix because it’s best watched for the first half hour and then turned off, which Netflix will count as a view anyway. Everyone wins, except those who hang in until the end, hoping the movie won’t slowly peter out after blowing through all the good jokes in the first act. Director Kenya Barris is best known as the creator of TV’s Black-ish, but as a filmmaker, he wrote Barbershop’s less-good sequel, Shaft’s less-good reboot, The Witches’ inferior remake, and yet another Cheaper By The Dozen that nobody asked for. You People marks his feature directorial debut, and since it’s a comedy about race, one might hope it would hew closer to his successful TV work. It does. But only for a moment.
A.V. Club
Sundance 2023 dispatch: Early reactions to Cat Person, Passages, and more
While publicists manning Park City’s red carpets may groan at the fact that the Academy Award nominations are announced midway through the Sundance Film Festival, the simultaneity of these two industry events reminds us of a tantalizing question: How many of next year’s Oscar contenders are premiering here now?
A.V. Club
Rick Astley sues Yung Gravy for imitating his "Never Gonna Give You Up" vocals
We can now add “legal proceedings against ascendant SoundCloud rapper Yung Gravy” to the list of things Rick Astley isn’t going to give up any time soon, right there next to “you,” and also (according to a few minutes of research on Wikipedia) presumably his…extensive collection of guitars?
A.V. Club
Close review: Cannes favorite is a monumental achievement
Close is a gut punch of a film. Best to make that clear right off the bat. Later, we’ll get to the way that adjectives like “tender,” “quiet,” and “intimate” capture its warm-hearted sensibility. But for now, there’s no escaping that Lukas Dhont’s French-language childhood fable, which took home the Grand Prix at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and earned an Oscar nomination for Best International Feature Film, left this critic in a near-catatonic state when its credits rolled.
A.V. Club
Anna "Delvey" Sorokin is getting a reality show—from house arrest
A Shonda Rhimes dramatization was only the start for New York City scammer Anna “Delvey” Sorokin. The faux German heiress is stepping in front of the camera for her new reality series Delvey’s Dinner Club, which will be filmed all within her East Village apartment where she’s under house arrest, per Variety.
A.V. Club
Everything Everywhere All At Once
With 11 Academy Award nominations under its belt, it’s clear Everything Everywhere All At Once fever isn’t going anywhere any time soon. The film, which originally premiered in theaters over a year ago, will return for a third time to theaters this weekend, reportedly hitting around 1400 screens nationwide.
A.V. Club
R.I.P. Lance Kerwin, James At 15 and Salem's Lot star
Lance Kerwin, a former child star who appeared in James At 15 and the Stephen King miniseries adaptation Salem’s Lot, has died, according to his daughter Savanah. The cause of death is not yet known. He was 62 years old. “I am so sorry to those we have not...
A.V. Club
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter removes helmet, revealing human face and new solo album
Daft Punk spent their tenure as the world’s formost robot-based house music duo under shiny chrome helmets. The anonymity was part of the mystique, allowing them to jump seamlessly between genres, perform around the world, and create a stable look that all music groups require. Some bands wear leather jackets; Daft Punk dressed like futuristic automatons looking to get down. The masks also gave the duo the coolest, least embarrassing headshot on Wikipedia. Note to anyone looking to become famous: Try masks.
A.V. Club
Marc Maron goes From Bleak To Dark in the trailer for new HBO special
America’s foremost doom-and-gloom comedian Marc Maron returns to share his cheerful disposition. This February, he’s pushing HBO into the darkness. with a new hour-long comedy special, From Bleak To Dark, designed to help you laugh through the pain of living life as a human being. If the trailer for the special is to be believed, Maron’s doing just that.
A.V. Club
Tobey Maguire tells Marvel that he’d love for someone to cast him as Spider-man
Look, everyone wants to play Spider-Man. It’s perhaps any actor’s most sought-after role behind Hamlet and The Joker. To prove yourself as a young Hollywood A-lister, you better start learning the phrase, “With great power comes great responsibility.”. One actor who would love to play Spider-Man is...
A.V. Club
Willem Dafoe is in talks for Robert Eggers' Nosferatu
Willem Dafoe and Robert Eggers are currently two films into what’s been a very profitable creative partnership so far, with Dafoe serving as one of the lobster-shillings leads of Eggers’ claustrophobic The Lighthouse in 2019, before adding a little “weird dog shaman” energy to the directors’ recent Hamlet riff The Northman. Now, Deadline reports, Dafoe and Eggers are looking into whether the third time will be the sanguine charm, as Dafoe is reportedly in talks to co-star in the director’s upcoming adaptation of classic vampire story Nosferatu.
A.V. Club
To Leslie heads back to theaters following Andrea Riseborough's surprise Oscar nomination
Following Andrea Riseborough’s shocking Oscar nomination for her performance in To Leslie, which initially made $27,000 during its quiet theatrical run last fall, the film will be heading back to cinemas now that there is renewed interest in the project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it will be rereleased in “approximately six” locations across North America, followed by additional theaters in the UK.
A.V. Club
6 things you have to watch on TV this weekend
Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, January 27, to Sunday, January 29. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]. 1. Jason Segel and Harrison Ford lead Shrinking. Apple TV+, Friday,...
A.V. Club
Drew Barrymore comes to Ryan Kiera Armstrong's defense over Firestarter Razzie nomination
Drew Barrymore—queen of all that’s fair and just in this world—called out the Razzie Awards for their former nomination of Firestarter’s Ryan Kiera Armstrong for “Worst Actress.”. “I don’t like it,” Barrymore tells CBS Mornings. “She is younger and it is bullying. We do want...
A.V. Club
Oh god, Nicole Kidman is starring in another limited series
Nicole Kidman is teaming up with HBO once more for another (gulp) limited series. The Eyes Wide Shut actor is set to lead and executive produce the limited series adaptation of Leïla Slimani’s thriller novel, The Perfect Nanny. PEN15's Maya Erskine will also star in the series, as well as write and executive produce the project.
A.V. Club
Avatar: The Way Of Water
Yeah, yeah, never bet against James Cameron, we get it! All the Avatar skeptics are eating their words today, as they likely have been since the film’s first rave reviews started rolling in. Cameron may not have nabbed a Best Director nomination from the Academy for Avatar: The Way Of Water, but now has three of the five top-grossing films of all time. Who’s the real winner here?
A.V. Club
Lockwood & Co. review: A supernatural teen potboiler done right
In the first scene of Lockwood & Co., an older woman offers an apologetic look to two teenagers carrying swords on their belts and toting duffel bags filled with small bombs. “When I was your age, I was out chasing boys, having fun,” she says. “It’s terrible the world’s come to this. I feel sorry for your generation.” Then she walks away, leaving them all alone to deal with the mess.
A.V. Club
Again, Arden Cho seems okay with not being in the panned Teen Wolf: The Movie
Arden Cho has “no regrets” when it comes to turning down her role in Teen Wolf: The Movie, due to the unequal pay she received when cast in the original series. “Thanks for your support,” she shares on Twitter, without specifically naming the new film. “Looking forward to better in 2023! Don’t be scared to walk away or turn down an opportunity if you know it’s not fair and it won’t make you happy! You deserve better. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise!”
A.V. Club
Jennifer Coolidge, Anthony Mackie, and David Harbour give life to the We Have A Ghost trailer
Netflix’s haunted house comedy We Have A Ghost has a tall order. Horror comedies are almost always a risk, splitting the difference between two of the hardest things to accomplish: Making audiences scream and laugh. To its credit, the trailer for We Have A Ghost aims for laughs almost exclusively. Thankfully, it’s also got a cast for that.
Comments / 0