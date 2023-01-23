Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Montana witness describes large disc-shaped object hovering over nearby peakRoger MarshMontana State
The richest woman in MontanaLuay RahilBozeman, MT
Whole Foods Market is Opening 1st Store in MontanaBryan DijkhuizenBozeman, MT
Major grocery store chain set to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBozeman, MT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Related
NBCMontana
Discussions have stopped for paid parking in downtown Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Heavy discussions about implementing paid parking in downtown Bozeman are coming to an end. Commissioners held a work session during the city commission meeting to discuss whether to move forward with implementing paid parking. After a presentation, questions from the city commissioners and public comment, officials...
NBCMontana
Partnerships in Gallatin Co. raise $4.5 million for HRDC'S Homeward Point
MISSOULA, Mont. — Local governments, banks and businesses in Gallatin County are coming together to support the Homeward Point portion of the HRDC's Community Commons Campus. The space will be used as a temporary place for people to stay. Gallatin County released the following information:. Local governments, banks and...
NBCMontana
Bozeman mayor presents state of the city address
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Bozeman Mayor Cyndy Andrus presented her state of the city address during Tuesday night’s City Commission meeting. Andrus gave an overview of the accomplishments and the challenges Bozeman faced last year. Some of the accomplishments Andrus highlighted were the opening of the Bozeman Public Safety...
NBCMontana
Year-end market review shows Gallatin Co. housing normalizing
MISSOULA, Mont. — The housing market in Gallatin County is beginning to normalize, according to the Gallatin Association of Realtors 2022 end of the year market review. Federal interest rate hikes left mortgage rates rising and home buying slowing down. "We're seeing an increase in the number of days...
NBCMontana
MSU hosts horse behavior, personality seminar
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana State University wrapped up a horse behavior and personality seminar in Bozeman Wednesday. The event was about getting to know your horse’s “horsenality” -- a combination of the words horse and personality. A licensed instructor shared tips on how to train horses...
NBCMontana
Bozeman park moves forward with water feature project
BOZEMAN, Mont. — A project to add a new water feature at Story Mill Park in Bozeman is moving forward. Bozeman City Commissioners signed off on a plan that allows the Trust for Public Land to provide $155,000 toward a new splash pad. The city expects to contribute $350,000...
Bozeman Rent Got You Broke? Save Hundreds In This Montana Town
The apartment search in Bozeman is always a memorable one. Finding something within budget, does it allow pets, is it ground floor, how far from work will I be. The list goes on and on. In the last couple of months, rent prices in Bozeman have decreased a bit but...
NBCMontana
Gallatin Co. Sheriff SAR responds to injured snowmobiler
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue assisted with a snowmobiler rescue around Junction 16 on Thursday afternoon. The snowmobiler had suffered a possible broken arm after striking a tree. Dispatch retrieved coordinates from the 911 call and rescue crews rushed to the scene. Responders packaged the...
Can This Be Possible? Here’s The Top 5 Poorest Cities In Montana.
Over the last few years, Montana has become one of those states of the has and has not. As the wealthy continue to flock here, it's caused home prices to skyrocket, which in turn has caused a whole lot of hard-working Montanans to struggle to make ends meet. I was...
Do You Know About This Amazing Montana World Record Holder?
A few years ago, as I was heading to the "Rockin' the Rivers" concert and making my way through Three Forks, my friend Bill and I made a stop for some of the best and biggest cinnamon rolls around. As we were discussing how much we enjoyed our baked goods. He then brought up the ”World Record”.
NBCMontana
Gallatin Co. SAR crews respond to injured snowmobiler on Madison Arm Trail
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue responded to an injured snowmobiler on the Madison Arm trail Tuesday morning. The call came in to the West Yellowstone Dispatch Center just after 11 a.m. The snowmobile left the trail and struck a tree. The patient was complaining of...
NBCMontana
Jefferson Co. fugitive in custody
MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE 2:52: Suspect is in custody! There is no longer an active threat in the community. Thank you. Jefferson County Deputies and Montana Highway Patrol declared a shelter in place while they attempt to locate a fugitive who has warrants for kidnapping and strangulation. The individual...
ypradio.org
Bozeman's Bridger View neighborhood aims to be an example for sustainability and affordability
In her new three-bedroom condo, Emily Hay makes an afternoon tea on her induction stove. “So we’ll turn it up to like the highest, and it literally takes you know 40 seconds to boil water,” she said. “It’s a little noisy at first, but once you get used to using it it’s just so efficient."
Will This Famous “Local” Artist Stop In Montana On His New Tour?
Considering John Mayer has a home here in Montana and his recent support toward flood relief, after this past summer's devastating floods took over our beloved Yellowstone National Park, you would think that Montana would make the list for his recently announced tour. Mayer released his upcoming Solo Tour and...
NBCMontana
Expect Bridger Bowl to be open despite frigid weather
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Bridger Bowl is expected to stay open despite the subzero temperatures forecasted for the weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop between 17 to 24 degrees below. Officials said they’re still going to be running the ski area as normal. Subzero temperatures won’t affect anything business...
NBCMontana
Bozeman Fire Department responds to a single vehicle rollover
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman Fire Truck 3 is on scene at a single vehicle rollover at the intersection of East Valley Center Road and Warbler Way. There is no further information at this time. The Bozeman Fire Department released the following information:
NBCMontana
Ordinance aims to block parking around popular Pine Creek concert venue
LIVINGSTON, Mont. — The Park County Commission Tuesday morning considered an ordinance that would outlaw parking on certain roads around Pine Creek Lodge. The measure, if passed, would put the popular concert venue and hotel out of business, its owners said. The venue doesn’t have a parking lot, so almost everyone who attends a show there parks on the surrounding roads.
NBCMontana
Avalanche warning in effect for mountain ranges surrounding Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont — For the surrounding mountain ranges near Bozeman, an avalanche warning is now in effect. The warning is active for the Bridger Range, Northern Madison Range and Northern Gallatin Range. Forecasters say heavy snowfall and high winds are creating very dangerous conditions on all slopes. The warning...
NBCMontana
Museum of the Rockies welcomes 2 new exhibits
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Museum of the Rockies will celebrate the opening of two new exhibits this Saturday. New exhibits include Under the Artic: Digging into Permafrost and Marvelocity: The Art of Alex Ross. Attendees are invited to wear their favorite Marvel superhero costume. The celebration runs from 9...
NBCMontana
2 Bozeman bars closed, being put up for sale
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Two downtown Bozeman bars are closing permanently and being put up for sale. The El Camino and the Kitty Warren Social Club are both located at 211 E. Main St. Both bars will be up for sale next week. Both businesses were being cleaned out on...
Comments / 0