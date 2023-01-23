ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belgrade, MT

NBCMontana

Discussions have stopped for paid parking in downtown Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Heavy discussions about implementing paid parking in downtown Bozeman are coming to an end. Commissioners held a work session during the city commission meeting to discuss whether to move forward with implementing paid parking. After a presentation, questions from the city commissioners and public comment, officials...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman mayor presents state of the city address

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Bozeman Mayor Cyndy Andrus presented her state of the city address during Tuesday night’s City Commission meeting. Andrus gave an overview of the accomplishments and the challenges Bozeman faced last year. Some of the accomplishments Andrus highlighted were the opening of the Bozeman Public Safety...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Year-end market review shows Gallatin Co. housing normalizing

MISSOULA, Mont. — The housing market in Gallatin County is beginning to normalize, according to the Gallatin Association of Realtors 2022 end of the year market review. Federal interest rate hikes left mortgage rates rising and home buying slowing down. "We're seeing an increase in the number of days...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

MSU hosts horse behavior, personality seminar

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana State University wrapped up a horse behavior and personality seminar in Bozeman Wednesday. The event was about getting to know your horse’s “horsenality” -- a combination of the words horse and personality. A licensed instructor shared tips on how to train horses...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman park moves forward with water feature project

BOZEMAN, Mont. — A project to add a new water feature at Story Mill Park in Bozeman is moving forward. Bozeman City Commissioners signed off on a plan that allows the Trust for Public Land to provide $155,000 toward a new splash pad. The city expects to contribute $350,000...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Gallatin Co. Sheriff SAR responds to injured snowmobiler

MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue assisted with a snowmobiler rescue around Junction 16 on Thursday afternoon. The snowmobiler had suffered a possible broken arm after striking a tree. Dispatch retrieved coordinates from the 911 call and rescue crews rushed to the scene. Responders packaged the...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Jefferson Co. fugitive in custody

MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE 2:52: Suspect is in custody! There is no longer an active threat in the community. Thank you. Jefferson County Deputies and Montana Highway Patrol declared a shelter in place while they attempt to locate a fugitive who has warrants for kidnapping and strangulation. The individual...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Expect Bridger Bowl to be open despite frigid weather

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Bridger Bowl is expected to stay open despite the subzero temperatures forecasted for the weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop between 17 to 24 degrees below. Officials said they’re still going to be running the ski area as normal. Subzero temperatures won’t affect anything business...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman Fire Department responds to a single vehicle rollover

MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman Fire Truck 3 is on scene at a single vehicle rollover at the intersection of East Valley Center Road and Warbler Way. There is no further information at this time. The Bozeman Fire Department released the following information:
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Ordinance aims to block parking around popular Pine Creek concert venue

LIVINGSTON, Mont. — The Park County Commission Tuesday morning considered an ordinance that would outlaw parking on certain roads around Pine Creek Lodge. The measure, if passed, would put the popular concert venue and hotel out of business, its owners said. The venue doesn’t have a parking lot, so almost everyone who attends a show there parks on the surrounding roads.
LIVINGSTON, MT
NBCMontana

Avalanche warning in effect for mountain ranges surrounding Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont — For the surrounding mountain ranges near Bozeman, an avalanche warning is now in effect. The warning is active for the Bridger Range, Northern Madison Range and Northern Gallatin Range. Forecasters say heavy snowfall and high winds are creating very dangerous conditions on all slopes. The warning...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Museum of the Rockies welcomes 2 new exhibits

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Museum of the Rockies will celebrate the opening of two new exhibits this Saturday. New exhibits include Under the Artic: Digging into Permafrost and Marvelocity: The Art of Alex Ross. Attendees are invited to wear their favorite Marvel superhero costume. The celebration runs from 9...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

2 Bozeman bars closed, being put up for sale

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Two downtown Bozeman bars are closing permanently and being put up for sale. The El Camino and the Kitty Warren Social Club are both located at 211 E. Main St. Both bars will be up for sale next week. Both businesses were being cleaned out on...
BOZEMAN, MT

