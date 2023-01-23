Pitt's Jeff Capel makes connecting with his players a priority

Pitt head coach Jeff Capel has words for the officials in the second half against Florida State Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Petersen Events Center.

There was a moment Saturday in the heat of Pitt’s loss to Florida State that players gathered around Jeff Capel during a timeout.

With passion showing in his face, he was teaching, encouraging and making his players aware of all that was awaiting them on the court. At one point, he stopped to grab a towel and wipe sweat from his brow before continuing his lesson.

It wasn’t a rant, and it didn’t result in a victory. But it was a time when a coach who, apparently, has gained his players’ trust was connecting with them. And those are the times Capel likes best.

After practice Monday, he took a break from preparing for Pitt’s next game Wednesday against Wake Forest to talk to reporters about what matters to him as a coach.

Winning is No. 1, of course, and Pitt (13-7, 6-3 ACC) is doing that with more regularity this season than at any time since Capel took control of the program in 2018.

But he talked with some enthusiasm about a day recently when four players wandered into his office just to talk. It’s something he missed during the restricted covid period that lasted throughout the 2020-21 season.

“Greg (Elliott) came in, and we just sat and talked,” Capel said. “And all of a sudden, John (Hugley) came in, and we just sat and talked and another guy came in. It was four guys sitting around talking.

“Those are things that I enjoy that I missed during the time we couldn’t do it.”

He said when he stopped by the Cathedral of Learning one day last summer, Chancellor Patrick Gallagher remarked about how difficult he believed it was for Capel to be isolated from his players during covid. Gallagher remembered Capel’s job interview and the way he remarked how important it was to have good relationships with his players.

“Something as simple as hanging out in the locker room with them, have a meal with them,” Capel said. “(Players) come in my office and watch something. Not even basketball. It could be something from a movie. Those are the things I enjoy.”

When Capel’s family was house-hunting in 2018, he made a point of finding a place close to campus.

“I can walk to my house in 25 minutes,” he said. “If I catch these lights right, I can be home (by car) in four to five minutes.”

Why was that important to a man who works long hours?

“No. 1, I like being able to see my kids. No. 2, I like having my players over.”

He often invites players to his house, and he or his wife, Kanika, cook for them. He said everyone seems pleased when he puts steaks on the grill.

“I figured if I live all the way out where my brother (Jason) lives, 40 minutes away, the guys probably aren’t coming over that much with the cost of gas now. It’s been good to be able to do that.”

He said players on this season’s roster have responded to him.

“I’ve always believed, since I became a coach, if they know you care about them, then you can really coach them,” he said. “You can get on them. It’s not just what they can do (in games). I think our guys understand that. They know it’s genuine. They know it’s love. They know we’re trying to help them in every aspect of their life get better. Not just as basketball players, but as young men.

“All those things are important because relationships are what gets you through tough times.”

Perhaps that’s one reason Capel is still standing after four rough seasons at Pitt.