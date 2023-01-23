Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Volunteer and Donation Requests Available in MaineThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/21 & 1/22The Maine WriterMaine State
Old Town Remembers the Ice Storm of ’98Stephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Where to Get Iconic Eats in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Stay Alert: How to Protect Yourself From Abduction Attempts Like the One in Bangor Target Parking LotRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
wabi.tv
Orono’s Brady Hews giving Red Riots a spark on the basketball court
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Orono boys basketball team is featuring a new sixth man with Glenburn freshman Brady Hews joining the fold. Hews stands at 5 feet 3 inches tall. He explained that his Red Riot teammates are a great group of players that he enjoys competing with. Hews...
wabi.tv
Special Olympics Maine goes candlepin bowling at Bangor Brewer Lanes
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Special Olympics Bowling took center stage at Bangor Brewer Lanes. Three packed sessions ran at the candlepin bowling spot at 534 Wilson St. in Brewer. “It was fun. I enjoyed myself, and I love being with everybody and my team, scoring good points, and being a part of a team,” said Ketrina Bennett, bowler.
wabi.tv
Maine baseball starts to look toward new season
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Black Bear baseball is back to build another team capable of hosting the America East Tournament. Maine fell short of a conference title, so the motivation is there as they try to replace key graduated players. “Unless if you win the College World Series, you’re going...
wabi.tv
University of Maine’s Mahaney Dome Collapses
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Winter weather hit hard in Orono Thursday morning. The University of Maine’s Mahaney Dome collapsed. A statement from the school says, “At approximately 8:30 a.m. this morning, Mahaney Dome at the University of Maine collapsed under the weight of heavy snow and rain. No injuries have been reported. Mahaney Dome is an indoor athletics facility. The structure is being evaluated in preparation for repairs.”
Big G’s In Winslow Was Once Forced To Change A Menu Item’s Name
If you were exposed to Maine sports in any way in the 1990s, there is a really good chance that you know that name Cindy Blodgett. Blodgett was a basketball phenom in the early 1990s and she went on to be an extremely successful college basketball player in the mid and late 1990s. She was really a household name here in Maine. EVERYONE knew who she was and would probably recognize her if they spotted her on the street.
wabi.tv
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine marks ‘Mentoring Month’
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - January is National Mentoring Month - and the folks at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine are putting out the call to reach a lofty goal. If you’re still searching for your “New Year, New You,” BBBSMM might just have the answer. One...
wabi.tv
Winterport school celebrates “WinterKids” with family fun day
WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) - One of the best parts of a big snowfall is all ensuing outdoor fun. Wednesday was the annual “WinterKids Family Fun Night” at Leroy H. Smith School in Winterport. Elementary students let their imaginations run wild in the more than 12 inches of snowfall...
mainebiz.biz
Maine's 2022 top 10 'hottest towns' for home sales reflect booming market
The 2022 home-buying trends for Maine real estate show that fewer homes are hitting the market, resulting in competitive offers from demanding buyers, according to this year's "Maine's Hottest Towns" top 10 rankings. The list, compiled by Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough, measures which towns and cities had the...
People Name The Places In Maine They Think Are ‘Tourist Traps’
Is there anywhere in Maine that you would not go to because it is too “touristy” (Yes, it is a word, I checked) When the question was posed recently on social media, it got me to thinking about how much I love Bar Harbor, and Old Orchard Beach, but maybe I don’t enjoy both of those spots as much as I should, because each time I go, there seems to be a ton of traffic and out of state visitors.
wabi.tv
Dave Matthews Band playing in Bangor this summer
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Savings Amphitheater announced Tuesday afternoon another show coming this summer. Dave Matthews Band will play at the Bangor venue on Friday, June 16. Tickets go on sale Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. For more information, visit waterfrontconcerts.com.
wabi.tv
After possible Graham Lacher sighting in Gardiner area, volunteers bump up their efforts
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The search continues for 38-year-old Graham Lacher. About eight months ago, Lacher walked away from Dorthea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor. Over time, there have been reported sightings, but nothing that has lead to finding him. Family and friends have been helping with the search, putting...
Is Tony Really the Ugliest Statue In the Whole State of Maine?
They always say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Honestly, I'm banking on it. I have to continue to live in a world where my wife is super into chubby nerds who talk too much. Otherwise, I'm absolutely screwed. I think they call it imposter syndrome. Every single day, I feel like I'm about to be on an episode of Punk'd and my wife is totally in on the joke. But enough about my near-psychotic insecurities, haha.
Community rallies behind Lamoine girl, 10, with rare form of cancer
LAMOINE, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published Feb. 22, 2021. Two years ago, we told you about the story of 8-year-old Journey Gartner from Lamoine. Journey, now 10, is battling MSD or myelodysplastic syndrome, a very rare form of blood cancer she was diagnosed with in December 2020.
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in the State of Maine
Even if you didn’t buy the $1.3 billion Meg Millions ticket sold in Maine, it's exciting to be a part of lottery history. It was the first for the state and the second largest payout ever. There have been some big winners in the state over the years. Nothing...
wabi.tv
First dedicated courthouse therapy dog in Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “I am training the very first service dog ever in Maine’s history,” Jones said. Her name is Holiday and she is a yellow lab being trained to provide comfort during court proceedings to children and and other abuse and trauma victims. “Her job...
wabi.tv
Northern Light Cancer Care accepting new patients again
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - One of Maine’s biggest cancer care centers is once again accepting new patients. Northern Light Cancer Care in Brewer announced Tuesday the hiring of several new medical oncologists, and more to come in the summer. This enables them to accept new medical oncology patient referrals.
This Coastal Maine Hotel Has Been Featured In 2 Famous Movies
As a part of New England, Maine was one of the first places in North America settled by the Europeans. As a result, our coastal towns and cities are some of the oldest settlements in the country. Many of the buildings in these towns were constructed shortly after they were...
wabi.tv
Several State Offices closed for storm
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced the closure of several State Offices due to the storm. Offices in Penobscot, Piscataquis, Hancock, Washington, Aroostook, Somerset, Franklin and Oxford counties are all closed Thursday, Jan. 26. State Offices in all other counties will open at 11 a.m. The Governor also urged...
wabi.tv
Jackson Laboratory scientist receives The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research’s Emerging Leaders Award
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Going back to the source. That’s what one scientist at Jackson Laboratory is doing. Dr. Jennifer Trowbridge is the recipient of The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research’s Emerging Leaders Award. The award is presented to outstanding early-career investigators for projects addressing unmet cancer...
WPFO
Wayfair giving up last Maine building 7 years after coming here
BRUNSWICK (BDN) -- Wayfair, the online furniture and home goods retailer struggling with shrinking sales, will not renew its lease in May at Brunswick Landing, where it is the largest tenant. Most of the 150 Mainers who remain at the company are working from home, said Sally Costello, Brunswick’s director...
