ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Police Got Paid Pennies a Day to Help Tame the Wild West

I always remind myself that I didn't get into broadcasting to get rich. It is just something that I always have wanted to do since I was a little kid. While some kids dream of being an NFL quarterback or a pilot, I was recording radio shows on my Fischer-Price cassette player. I guess you could say it was fate that I ended up where I am.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Missoula Police arrest one in predawn raid

Missoula Police officers arrested one person after a lengthy predawn standoff around a camper van on Hawthorn Street Tuesday. The incident started about 2:30 a.m., according to Missoula Police spokeswoman Whitney Bennett. She said an 18-year-old male suspected of "a violent offense involving a weapon" was reported on the 1100 block of West Broadway. The suspect fled on foot and barricaded himself in the camper.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Suspect in custody after shelter in place in Missoula neighborhood

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police say an 18-year-old male suspect is in custody after a violent incident where nearby residents were asked to shelter in place Tuesday morning. Missoula Police public information officer Whitney Bennett reports the situation began in the 1100 block of West Broadway at around 2:30...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Crews called to apartment fire in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — Fire crews in Missoula responded to a report of thick smoke in an apartment complex just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. Flames broke out in an apartment located at 1935 Trail St., just north of South Third Street West. Three fire engines, an ambulance and...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Woman Drives Into Oncoming Traffic Multiple Times

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 22nd, 2023, at around 5:05 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer observed a gold sedan traveling westbound on 39th Street without a front license plate. The officer also noticed that the female driver was not wearing her seat belt. At this time, it began lightly snowing and the roads were getting slick. The officer pulled out into traffic to initiate a traffic stop on the driver.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana Drivers You Might Be Forgetting to Do This

Recently, Missoula experienced what felt like a week straight of heavy fog every morning. This is common in the winter because our area is prone to temperature inversions. Driving around one morning I saw about five cars without their headlights on. I flew into a Karen-like rage in the privacy of my vehicle. Then I wondered, do you have to have your headlights on for fog? Is it like, a law?
MISSOULA, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Funds being raised to help family of accident victim

Riley Lanes, who graduated from Stevensville High School last year, was in a car accident Sunday night between Lolo and Missoula which took the life of his girlfriend, 18-year-old Maria Atkins of Missoula. Riley’s family is raising funds to help Maria’s parents with funeral expenses. According to Riley’s mother, Maria’s family hadn’t lived in Montana very long so they don’t have many community contacts. Here is the link to the gofundme site that has been set up to help the family:
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Highway 93 open again south of Missoula, after accident

MISSOULA, Mont. — Dispatchers at the Missoula County 911 Center confirm that all lanes of Highway 93, South of Missoula are open again. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office had closed the southbound lanes at mile marker 87, after 10:00 p.m. Sunday. Officials said an accident happened in the S-curves...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Unwritten Rules in Missoula that Make our Town Awesome

Missoula has a free spirit. This isn't a place where you have to fit into a particular conformist mold to fit in, no one's explicitly told how to behave or how to think. But even Missoula has some "unwritten rules" that aren't restrictive in any unreasonable way. Actually, they're part of what makes this community so great. Here are a few of them:
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Romantic (Yet Not Absurdly Expensive) Restaurants in Missoula

This week I wrote an article that listed romantic restaurants in Missoula for dates. Those places are great for special occasions, but some dates, particularly dates with someone you've been with for awhile, are more casual. That doesn't mean romance can't involved. Here are some less expensive options for romantic dining in Missoula:
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

3 Missoula businesses close their doors

MISSOULA, Mont. — Tough times are hitting home for several Missoula businesses. The popular chain restaurant Red Robin located within Missoula's Southgate Mall closed in November due to a staffing shortage. Franchise developer and owner Jake Jones said the closure would remain in place until they could hire and...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Take a Look at the New Shelters for Missoula’s Homeless

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 5, 2023, the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space officially opened its brand-new hard-sided shelter facility in Missoula. The TSOS was originally located on private land near Buckhouse Bridge south of Missoula, but the site was relocated to County-owned land at Mullan and Broadway, near the Missoula County Detention Facility.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Montana DOT Wants Your Comments on HUGE Bridge Rehab Plan

One thing about Western Montana. We have a huge percentage of the state's bridges because of all of the river crossings and wetlands. Now the Montana Department of Transportation is embarking on a huge effort to repair and preserve all of the state bridges south of Missoula, 41 along most of the Bitterroot Valley.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula, MT
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy