Man Holds a Large Knife to a Man’s Throat at the Missoula Shelter
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 25, 2023, Missoula Police Department Officers were responding to the Johnson Street Warming Shelter for reports of a male who threatened people with a knife. Officers were unable to locate the suspect at the Warming Shelter, but witnesses and victims gave a description of the suspect.
Missoula Drug Bust: 1,146 Fentanyl Pills, $4,883, 8 Firearms, and More
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 24, 2023, law enforcement officers with the Missoula Drug Task Force (MDTF) executed multiple search warrants related to an investigation of the distribution of fentanyl pills in Missoula County. During the month of January, the MDTF received information that two individuals, Gweynn Brown...
Missoula Police Got Paid Pennies a Day to Help Tame the Wild West
I always remind myself that I didn't get into broadcasting to get rich. It is just something that I always have wanted to do since I was a little kid. While some kids dream of being an NFL quarterback or a pilot, I was recording radio shows on my Fischer-Price cassette player. I guess you could say it was fate that I ended up where I am.
montanarightnow.com
Missoula Police arrest one in predawn raid
Missoula Police officers arrested one person after a lengthy predawn standoff around a camper van on Hawthorn Street Tuesday. The incident started about 2:30 a.m., according to Missoula Police spokeswoman Whitney Bennett. She said an 18-year-old male suspected of "a violent offense involving a weapon" was reported on the 1100 block of West Broadway. The suspect fled on foot and barricaded himself in the camper.
NBCMontana
Suspect in custody after shelter in place in Missoula neighborhood
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police say an 18-year-old male suspect is in custody after a violent incident where nearby residents were asked to shelter in place Tuesday morning. Missoula Police public information officer Whitney Bennett reports the situation began in the 1100 block of West Broadway at around 2:30...
NBCMontana
Crews called to apartment fire in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fire crews in Missoula responded to a report of thick smoke in an apartment complex just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. Flames broke out in an apartment located at 1935 Trail St., just north of South Third Street West. Three fire engines, an ambulance and...
Missoula Woman Drives Into Oncoming Traffic Multiple Times
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 22nd, 2023, at around 5:05 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer observed a gold sedan traveling westbound on 39th Street without a front license plate. The officer also noticed that the female driver was not wearing her seat belt. At this time, it began lightly snowing and the roads were getting slick. The officer pulled out into traffic to initiate a traffic stop on the driver.
NBCMontana
Missoula County issues alert for severe driving conditions on I-90, semi jackknifed
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County Sheriff's Department has issued an alert for severe driving conditions on I-90 from the 109 mile marker to the 132 mile marker. Montana Department of Transportation is reporting there is a jackknifed semi at mile marker 123.9.
Montana Drivers You Might Be Forgetting to Do This
Recently, Missoula experienced what felt like a week straight of heavy fog every morning. This is common in the winter because our area is prone to temperature inversions. Driving around one morning I saw about five cars without their headlights on. I flew into a Karen-like rage in the privacy of my vehicle. Then I wondered, do you have to have your headlights on for fog? Is it like, a law?
montanarightnow.com
Firefighters working on structure fire in 600 block of Longstaff in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - Firefighters are working a structure fire in the 600 block of Longstaff in Missoula Thursday. The City of Missoula Fire Department (MFD) said via Facebook asking people to stay out of the area to allow firefighters to work on the fire. MFD said they will update with...
bitterrootstar.com
Funds being raised to help family of accident victim
Riley Lanes, who graduated from Stevensville High School last year, was in a car accident Sunday night between Lolo and Missoula which took the life of his girlfriend, 18-year-old Maria Atkins of Missoula. Riley’s family is raising funds to help Maria’s parents with funeral expenses. According to Riley’s mother, Maria’s family hadn’t lived in Montana very long so they don’t have many community contacts. Here is the link to the gofundme site that has been set up to help the family:
NBCMontana
Highway 93 open again south of Missoula, after accident
MISSOULA, Mont. — Dispatchers at the Missoula County 911 Center confirm that all lanes of Highway 93, South of Missoula are open again. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office had closed the southbound lanes at mile marker 87, after 10:00 p.m. Sunday. Officials said an accident happened in the S-curves...
Unwritten Rules in Missoula that Make our Town Awesome
Missoula has a free spirit. This isn't a place where you have to fit into a particular conformist mold to fit in, no one's explicitly told how to behave or how to think. But even Missoula has some "unwritten rules" that aren't restrictive in any unreasonable way. Actually, they're part of what makes this community so great. Here are a few of them:
Romantic (Yet Not Absurdly Expensive) Restaurants in Missoula
This week I wrote an article that listed romantic restaurants in Missoula for dates. Those places are great for special occasions, but some dates, particularly dates with someone you've been with for awhile, are more casual. That doesn't mean romance can't involved. Here are some less expensive options for romantic dining in Missoula:
After Almost 6 Years, Has The $4,000,000 Been Proven A Positive?
It has been almost six years since the South Reserve Bitterroot Trail Bridge opened to help connect our trails and to make it easier for people to get east and west on the south side of Missoula. This April will be the six-year anniversary of the opening of the bridge. At a cost of over $4 million. Has it been worth it?
Missoula’s Russell and Broadway Project May Cost $40 Million
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Russell Street corridor remodel and construction project continues, with plans that are tentatively projected to start construction in 2027 at a projected budget of between $30 to 40 million. KGVO News spoke with Bob Vosen, District Administrator for the Missoula District of the Montana...
Sunday night fatal crash reported on US Highway 93 near Lolo
The Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal accident happened Sunday evening on Highway 93 just north of Lolo.
NBCMontana
3 Missoula businesses close their doors
MISSOULA, Mont. — Tough times are hitting home for several Missoula businesses. The popular chain restaurant Red Robin located within Missoula's Southgate Mall closed in November due to a staffing shortage. Franchise developer and owner Jake Jones said the closure would remain in place until they could hire and...
Take a Look at the New Shelters for Missoula’s Homeless
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 5, 2023, the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space officially opened its brand-new hard-sided shelter facility in Missoula. The TSOS was originally located on private land near Buckhouse Bridge south of Missoula, but the site was relocated to County-owned land at Mullan and Broadway, near the Missoula County Detention Facility.
Montana DOT Wants Your Comments on HUGE Bridge Rehab Plan
One thing about Western Montana. We have a huge percentage of the state's bridges because of all of the river crossings and wetlands. Now the Montana Department of Transportation is embarking on a huge effort to repair and preserve all of the state bridges south of Missoula, 41 along most of the Bitterroot Valley.
