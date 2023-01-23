ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Bay News 9

Police seek public's help with investigation of death that caused I-4 backup

ORLANDO, Fla. — The 12-hour death investigation that caused heavy traffic delays early Friday resulted from multiple reports of vehicles hitting a human body on eastbound I-4 near Orange Blossom Trail at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Orlando Police said Friday. Detectives said they have more questions than answers after...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Chester, Gatorland's rescue alligator, has died

ORLANDO, Fla. — Chester, Gatorland’s first rescue alligator, has died, the park announced on social media. Gatorland announces the death of its rescue gator Chester. Chester, who was popular among visitors, had health problems before his death. The gator was captured near Tampa and brought to Gatorland in...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Bethune-Cookman brings in health inspectors after complaints from students

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Bethune-Cookman University students are pushing for change and on Wednesday they said they already began to see it. This comes days after protests about dirty facilities and outrage over the handling of the football head coach position — where NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed was expected to become the next head coach.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Bay News 9

Prescribed burn to close portions of Princess Place Preserve in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Some portions of Princess Place Preserve will be closed from Jan. 26 through Jan. 29 as Flagler County Land Management conducts a prescribed burn in the area. County officials say the prescribed burns will help restore habitats, promote biodiversity and remove hazardous levels of fuel...
Bay News 9

Sharp scores 18 off the bench, leads No. 3 Houston over UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Emanuel Sharp came off the bench to score 18 points and No. 3 Houston bounced back from a loss that knocked it from the top spot in the rankings, beating UCF 82-71 on Wednesday night. Jarace Walker added 17 points, Jamal Shead had 14 points...
ORLANDO, FL

