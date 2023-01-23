Read full article on original website
247Sports
Report: Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken to interview with Buccaneers
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken arrived in Athens with NFL experience and has helped the Bulldogs find tremendous success over the past three years. Monken has been rumored as a potential candidate for NFL opportunities, and on Friday, it was reported he will interview for a job he’s held in the past.
Bloom’s Gayle Guyardo Takes On Pickleball
Bloom Host Gayle Guyardo takes on the fastest growing sport… Pickleball! Instructor Maxwell Trotta of Trotta Tennis & Pickleball Academy in Tampa joins Gayle on the pickleball court to teach her the basics of pickleball. Pickleball combines the fun elements of tennis, ping-pong and badmenton and is played on a smaller court than a tennis […]
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for special occasions in Tampa from Tripadvisor.
The Weekly Challenger
Gibbs 2023 Hall of Fame induction ceremony
ST. PETERSBURG — For nearly 30 years, the Gibbs Gladiator Alumni Association has been celebrating extraordinary athletes and inducting them into the Gladiator Hall of Fame. This year’s induction ceremony is the first in two years due to COVID-19. It’s also the first ceremony since the death of Minson Rubin, who was the driving force behind the association.
Lakeland, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Lakeland. The Lakeland High School basketball team will have a game with Kathleen High School on January 26, 2023, 10:00:00. The Sebring HS basketball team will have a game with Lake Gibson High School on January 26, 2023, 11:00:00.
St. Pete mayor making major decision on Tropicana Field redevelopment
Mayor Ken Welch will announce what group will take on the major task of redeveloping the Historic Gas Plant District during the State of the City Monday morning.
stpetecatalyst.com
The aftermath: My farewell and thank yous
So, good people of reading land this is my last article for the St Pete Catalyst. Last one ever? Well, for the end of the football year for sure. Will I be back next year? Maybe. I will tell you what I do know – I’ve grown an appreciation for...
Gasparilla: First internationally-recognized Black fashion designer started in Tampa
Ann Lowe is the first internationally recognized Black fashion designer and her career began by designing dresses for Gasparilla.
thatssotampa.com
Torchy’s Tacos opens first Tampa Bay location with more in the works
Tampa residents love their tacos. The city, and the entire region already enjoy a plethora of taco options (our personal favorite being Jimmy’s Tacos and/or Don Julio’s), and it looks like another major name is joining the roster of foodie options: Torchy’s. This Texas-based taco joint is renowned in Texas, and residents in the area who have tried it before on trips are buzzing about the expansion. This restaurant will open in neighboring St. Pete at 2314 Tyrone Blvd N on January 30, in the same area where a new Portillo’s recently debuted.
Thousands bought fake diplomas from Florida nursing schools, feds say; 25 arrested
25 Floridians were charged in a wire fraud scheme that federal justice officials say sold thousands of fake nursing licenses across the U.S.
Alligator abandoned in New Jersey finds new home at Tampa sanctuary
A young alligator found inside a plastic storage bin, abandoned in a New Jersey parking lot, has found a new home in Tampa.
Tampa says it has met goal to make massive construction projects more inclusive
At the site of a former warehouse on East Hanna Avenue, the sprawling new complex will be the future home of six city departments.
Florida dad arrested after gun found in kindergartner’s backpack
A 39-year-old father was arrested after his child reportedly arrived at a Florida elementary school with a handgun in a backpack.
businessobserverfl.com
Maker of automatic doors moves HQ from California to Tampa
Citing lower costs of doing business, a large talent pool, access to Port Tampa Bay and other qualities, Autoslide, a manufacturer of automatic door systems, has moved its headquarters from Glendale, California, to Tampa. According to a news release, the company has leased a 6,840-square-foot space at Benjamin Center III,...
'Critical gap' completed on Tampa's Cass Street
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and other city officials gathered Wednesday afternoon in West Tampa to announce the completion of a new redesign for Cass Street. The new design connects West Tampa, the University of Tampa and downtown. In a statement, city officials said the completed project will fill a "critical gap in the city's Green Spine Cycle Track with safer connections for walking and cycling, and driving."
wild941.com
Popular Taco Chain ‘Del Taco’ Is Coming To Tampa Bay
Looks like a new taco franchise coming to the Tampa Bay area and people are very excited about it!. The very popular West Coast taco chain Del Taco is making it’s way to Florida by opening at least seven Tampa Bay area Del Tacos. If you’ve never had Del Taco before here’s what they specializes in… Del Taco offers Mexican cuisine with some American foods like burgers, shakes, and fries. So get excited for a new fast food chain to wake up your taste buds.
floridapolitics.com
Tampa General moves to foster growth of Tampa’s medical, research district
The health care industry is Hillsborough County’s fastest-growing employment sector. This week Tampa General Hospital and the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council unveiled a brand-new partnership aimed to bolster the growth of Tampa’s Medical and Research District and expand access to high-quality health care and set up a major economic engine for the Tampa Bay region.
Search ongoing for gunman in Tampa shooting that sent man to hospital
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police officers are searching for the gunman responsible for a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Thursday evening. It happened at around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of East Waters Avenue and North Brooks Street, police say. The man who was hurt in...
tourcounsel.com
Tampa Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Wesley Chapel, Florida
One of the most recommended places to go shopping in Tampa is undoubtedly the Tampa Premium Outlets. This shopping center has many offers almost all year round, and the variety of stores is incredible, so you will spend a good weekend looking for what you need. In case you are craving something delicious, restaurants provide you with good alternatives.
I-75 north reopens after crash near Big Bend Rd.
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash on I-75 in Hillsborough County backed up traffic during the busy morning commute. The crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. on I-75 NB near Big Bend Road. DOT camera footage shows all lanes reopened at around 8:15 a.m. This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the […]
