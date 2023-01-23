ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

WFLA

Bloom’s Gayle Guyardo Takes On Pickleball

Bloom Host Gayle Guyardo takes on the fastest growing sport… Pickleball! Instructor Maxwell Trotta of Trotta Tennis & Pickleball Academy in Tampa joins Gayle on the pickleball court to teach her the basics of pickleball. Pickleball combines the fun elements of tennis, ping-pong and badmenton and is played on a smaller court than a tennis […]
TAMPA, FL
The Weekly Challenger

Gibbs 2023 Hall of Fame induction ceremony

ST. PETERSBURG — For nearly 30 years, the Gibbs Gladiator Alumni Association has been celebrating extraordinary athletes and inducting them into the Gladiator Hall of Fame. This year’s induction ceremony is the first in two years due to COVID-19. It’s also the first ceremony since the death of Minson Rubin, who was the driving force behind the association.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

The aftermath: My farewell and thank yous

So, good people of reading land this is my last article for the St Pete Catalyst. Last one ever? Well, for the end of the football year for sure. Will I be back next year? Maybe. I will tell you what I do know – I’ve grown an appreciation for...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thatssotampa.com

Torchy’s Tacos opens first Tampa Bay location with more in the works

Tampa residents love their tacos. The city, and the entire region already enjoy a plethora of taco options (our personal favorite being Jimmy’s Tacos and/or Don Julio’s), and it looks like another major name is joining the roster of foodie options: Torchy’s. This Texas-based taco joint is renowned in Texas, and residents in the area who have tried it before on trips are buzzing about the expansion. This restaurant will open in neighboring St. Pete at 2314 Tyrone Blvd N on January 30, in the same area where a new Portillo’s recently debuted.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Maker of automatic doors moves HQ from California to Tampa

Citing lower costs of doing business, a large talent pool, access to Port Tampa Bay and other qualities, Autoslide, a manufacturer of automatic door systems, has moved its headquarters from Glendale, California, to Tampa. According to a news release, the company has leased a 6,840-square-foot space at Benjamin Center III,...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

'Critical gap' completed on Tampa's Cass Street

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and other city officials gathered Wednesday afternoon in West Tampa to announce the completion of a new redesign for Cass Street. The new design connects West Tampa, the University of Tampa and downtown. In a statement, city officials said the completed project will fill a "critical gap in the city's Green Spine Cycle Track with safer connections for walking and cycling, and driving."
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Popular Taco Chain ‘Del Taco’ Is Coming To Tampa Bay

Looks like a new taco franchise coming to the Tampa Bay area and people are very excited about it!. The very popular West Coast taco chain Del Taco is making it’s way to Florida by opening at least seven Tampa Bay area Del Tacos. If you’ve never had Del Taco before here’s what they specializes in… Del Taco offers Mexican cuisine with some American foods like burgers, shakes, and fries. So get excited for a new fast food chain to wake up your taste buds.
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Tampa General moves to foster growth of Tampa’s medical, research district

The health care industry is Hillsborough County’s fastest-growing employment sector. This week Tampa General Hospital and the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council unveiled a brand-new partnership aimed to bolster the growth of Tampa’s Medical and Research District and expand access to high-quality health care and set up a major economic engine for the Tampa Bay region.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
tourcounsel.com

Tampa Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Wesley Chapel, Florida

One of the most recommended places to go shopping in Tampa is undoubtedly the Tampa Premium Outlets. This shopping center has many offers almost all year round, and the variety of stores is incredible, so you will spend a good weekend looking for what you need. In case you are craving something delicious, restaurants provide you with good alternatives.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
WFLA

I-75 north reopens after crash near Big Bend Rd.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash on I-75 in Hillsborough County backed up traffic during the busy morning commute. The crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. on I-75 NB near Big Bend Road. DOT camera footage shows all lanes reopened at around 8:15 a.m. This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the […]
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

