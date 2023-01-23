ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

earnthenecklace.com

Meet San Francisco 49ers Fred Warner’s Wife, Sydney Warner

Fred Warner, a football middle linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers, has performed magnificently in the recent match against Dallas. His versatility was on full display, and he was literally all over the field. Meanwhile, the NFL pro’s personal life is also flourishing. Fred Warner’s wife, Sydney Warner, doesn’t need an introduction. She is a well-known model and personality from Alabama. So get to know her full background in this Sydney Warner wiki.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WHO 13

Brock Purdy no longer surprising 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy’s NFL career started with the moniker of “Mr. Irrelevant” and the weeklong trip to Newport Beach to celebrate the player picked last in the draft. With one more win, Purdy’s rookie season in the NFL will end on the brightest stage of all as a starting quarterback in […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

