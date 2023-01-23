Read full article on original website
Author of Menacing Letters Terrorizes Entire Town for DecadesZoe DixonCircleville, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Out with the old, in with the new: USG looking to update BuckeyeLinkThe Lantern
Mitchell’s defense maintains innocence in hearing about Chase Meola’s murder, claims witness testimonies are ‘unreliable’The LanternColumbus, OH
Chris Holtmann and his veterans must lead the way if Ohio State hopes to dance in March
Ohio State mens basketball is down bad right now... real bad. After a 10-4 start, during which Chris Holtmann’s team defeated a ranked (at the time) Texas Tech squad, hung with San Diego State and North Carolina, and nearly knocked off No. 1 Purdue on Jan. 5, the Buckeyes have since dropped five of six and plummeted toward the bottom of the Big Ten standings.
LGHL Uncut Podcast: McGuff, Mikesell and McMahon discuss Buckeyes’ second loss in a row
Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. For the second game in a row, the Ohio State women’s basketball team came up short. Monday it was the No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes, and Thursday it was the No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers.
Column: Ohio State’s recent 2024 quarterback offer looks incredibly familiar
Over the last week, Ohio State has made moves in regards to their 2024 recruiting class by offering a new quarterback. The Buckeyes had the commitment of No. 1 overall player and quarterback Dylan Raiola until Dec. 17. His de-commitment was a huge loss, and was eerily similar to the abrupt ending to the Quinn Ewers-era at Ohio State, who came in with the same recruiting pedigree.
Buckeyes dish out four new offers on Thursday
When it comes to Ohio State football offers, the coaching staff is calculated with their efforts. The Buckeyes are fairly selective and really don’t send out a large quantity of offers to prep prospects compared to some other staffs. Doing their homework ahead of time, Ryan Day and company offer the guys they feel they have a legitimate shot at landing, and do what it takes when the scope is narrowed in on the top players they’re after.
No. 2 Ohio State women drop second-straight in 78-65 loss to No. 6 Indiana
There wasn’t a lot of time for the No. 2 Ohio State women’s basketball team to dwell on Monday’s loss to the No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes. The 19-1 Buckeyes looked to go back to adding numbers to the left side of that record, but against another tough opponent in the No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers.
Look: Ohio State Football Offers Notable In-State Recruit
Ohio State extended an offer to an in-state running back on Thursday. Marquise Davis, who is from Cleveland, tweeted that he received an offer from the school after he had a talk with assistant head coach and running backs coach Tony Alford. Davis is a prospect in the 2025 recruiting class and has ...
Game Notes: No. 2 Ohio State women lose to No. 6 Indiana
An already tough week for the Ohio State women’s basketball team got worse on Thursday. In a trip to the No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers, the Buckeyes fell 78-65. On the surface, it looks like another double-digit loss, but beneath the surface, it was a game showing the strength of the Big Ten and that the Scarlet and Gray are a different team than last season.
Column: It’s time to get real about the Ohio State men’s basketball team
For the last couple years, it felt like I was constantly defending Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann when people were trying to say the Buckeyes needed to move on and bring someone else in to coach the team. To those people that I laughed at, or asked them to name a realistic candidate to bring in as the successor to Holtmann, I am sorry.
Bucketheads Podcast: Ohio State’s living life in basketball purgatory
‘Bucketheads’ is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts |...
Ohio State coach bluntly calls out veteran players
The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team has not had a great stretch lately, losing six of their last seven games with most of those losses coming to unranked opponents. And it sounds like head coach Chris Holtmann is placing some of the blame on his veteran players. Following Ohio State’s latest loss to the Read more... The post Ohio State coach bluntly calls out veteran players appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan land commit from a top recruit from Ohio
Michigan football has earned two huge wins over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the past two seasons and they were rewarded both times with successful trips to the Big Ten championship as well as berths in the College Football Playoff. Both Michigan and Ohio State couldn't seal the deal in...
No. 2 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. No. 6 Indiana: Game preview and prediction
It’s been almost two years since the Ohio State women’s basketball team beat the Indiana Hoosiers. In the three games that followed, the Buckeyes didn’t have an answer for head coach Teri Moren and the Hoosiers, but this year is different for the Scarlet & Gray on many fronts.
Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 26, 2023
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Coach McGuff updates on Jacy Sheldon return for Ohio State women’s basketball
For months, the question from most Ohio State women’s basketball fans is about guard Jacy Sheldon and when she’s coming back. The dynamic guard from Dublin, Ohio hasn’t played since No. 30, missing 15 of Ohio State’s 20 games this season with a foot injury. On...
Football World Reacts To What Dylan Raiola Said About Nebraska
In December, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola announced that he was decommitting from Ohio State. It didn't take long for fans to name Nebraska as a potential landing spot. During an interview with Chad Simmons of On3, Raiola shared his thoughts on Nebraska. "Nebraska is Nebraska," ...
Four Storylines: No. 2 Ohio State women travel to No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers on Thursday
To say this week is a gauntlet for the No. 2 Ohio State women’s basketball team is an understatement. For the second time in four days, the Buckeyes face a team in the AP Top 10, something that usually doesn’t happen until the late rounds of the NCAA Tournament. This time around it's the No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers.
Everyone's Making Same Joke About Ohio State On Thursday
A new rule introduced by the Associated Press' AP Stylebook has tons of sports fans having a laugh at Ohio State this week. On Thursday, the AP Stylebook announced that it is discouraging writers from using the word "the" as a general descriptor of groups of people since it can be seen as a ...
Game Gallery: Looking back at Ohio State women’s basketball vs. Iowa
It was a tough night in Ohio State women’s basketball land on Monday. After going toe-to-toe with the No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes, the Buckeyes fell in the final 10 minutes, losing 83-72. That loss is the first of the season for the Scarlet & Gray, and it wasn’t without...
Three takeaways from Ohio State men’s 69-60 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini
The Ohio State men’s basketball team traveled to one of the tougher places to play in the Big Ten on Tuesday night, as the Buckeyes (11-9, 3-6) fell to the Illinois Fighting Illini (14-6, 5-4), 69-60. The Buckeyes came into this one on a one-game winning streak after taking...
The Dazzling Rise and Stunning Fall of Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson
Kristina Johnson was different. Tanny Crane recognized that right away. Shortly after Ohio State University appointed Johnson its 16th president in June 2020, the new leader contacted both Crane and her mother, Loann, asking them to meet for lunch. This wasn’t surprising. Every new OSU president wants to talk to the Crane family, the owners of the Crane Group and major donors to several Central Ohio institutions, including Ohio State. But what was surprising was how quickly the call came—even before Johnson officially started at OSU—and how warm, approachable and considerate she was.
