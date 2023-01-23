‘They are giving us a chance to get back on our feet’: Niagara County family thanks community for donations following house fire

Read full article on original website
North Buffalo veteran still missing SUV lost in the December blizzard
On the first night of last month's blizzard, Friday, December 23rd, Bret Mandell said his SUV became stuck on NY-198, and one month later it remains missing.
BPD seeking public’s help in finding Buffalo teen
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Zhaire Wilson. Wilson is described as 5-foot-8, approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, royal blue pants and black Crocs. Wilson’s last known location was in the area […]
Man accused of throwing liquid at deputy at Holding Center
He was charged on Tuesday.
Missing woman in Niagara County found dead
Harvey, who had Alzheimer's, had last been seen at 9 a.m. the day the search began.
Amherst man arrested in connection with Saturday murder of 24-year-old man
The Niagara Falls Police Department announced Thursday an arrest in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old man.
Niagara Falls man sentenced on multiple rape, gun charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Niagara Falls man was sentenced Thursday as a second felony offender for attacking three women, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Daquawn D. Mike was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by 20 years post-release supervision for three separate attacks on three women. In October 2022, Mike […]
Sweet Buffalo Monday: Hamburg resident looking for kidney donor
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 26-year-old Brianna Digiacomo of Hamburg has been battling polycystic kidney disease her whole life. After her body rejected a kidney from a loved one during her first surgery a few years ago, she is looking for a kidney donor to save her life. Diagacomo, her aunt Tara Ziemann and close family […]
Buffalo police locate missing 48-year-old woman
Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Buffalo Police Department announced that 48-year-old Camille Krumwiede was located safely.
Woman arrested in Springville arson fire that displaced 11
SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. – A Springville woman is accused of setting her apartment on fire, causing the entire complex to burn down. The Erie County Sheriff says 36-year-old Sara Lilley is facing a second-degree arson charge. Neighbors at the Springbrook Apartments say Lilley was known to be troubled, but they...
VIDEO: Buffalo Police release dramatic bodycam video of conditions at height of blizzard
“Just hold on,” shouts a Buffalo Police officer shortly after 7pm on Christmas Eve as he responds to people stranded in a building near Fuhrmann Boulevard and Ship Canal Parkway.
Buffalo Police say they're seeing an increasing amount of auto sears
An auto sear, or a select fire switch, is a small device that can turn a semi-automatic handgun into an automatic weapon.
DA says man who shot 3 outside Ellicott St. restaurant sentenced to 15 years
The incident took place in 2021, the DA's office says.
30 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week
These 30 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses. Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 1. James, Kenneth Wayne. Booking Date/Time: 01/23/2023 15:02:50. Booking Date/Time: 01/23/2023 15:02:50. AGG UNLICENSED OPERATION...
Town of Eden Police ask for help finding stolen vehicles
The Town of Eden Police Department is requesting help from the public in tracking down several stolen vehicles.
Buffalo Police Department searching for missing 15-year-old girl
The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.
Buffalo man to serve 15 years in prison for shooting victims outside downtown restaurant
Submitted by the Office of Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced 24-year-old David A. Douglas of Buffalo was sentenced Tuesday afternoon before State Supreme Court Justice Debra Givens to 15 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision. Per...
Buffalo police announce 17-year-old has been found
Police said Direll Jackson, aka Dante, was last seen on the 100 block of Deshler in Buffalo wearing a grey coat and lime green pants.
MCSO: Henrietta man arrested for robbing 2 food delivery drivers at same address
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Henrietta man has been arrested for allegedly robbing two food delivery drivers in the same night, at the same address, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said Tuesday. At around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, a male victim told MCSO he was delivering food to the 1400 block of Lehigh Station Road, […]
Afternoon activities cancelled for over 20 school districts in Rochester area
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As snow continues to fall, school closings and PM activity cancellations have come in News 8 newsroom. East Rochester, Hilton, and Holley school districts are among the many others that have cancelled afternoon activities as the snow continues to stick around.
Niagara Falls man killed in shooting Saturday night
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Niagara Falls on Saturday night, according to police. Police say they responded to the corner of South Avenue and Lockport Street just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday for the report. The man was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he […]
