‘They are giving us a chance to get back on our feet’: Niagara County family thanks community for donations following house fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Zhaire Wilson. Wilson is described as 5-foot-8, approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, royal blue pants and black Crocs. Wilson’s last known location was in the area […]

BUFFALO, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO