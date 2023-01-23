ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Bendfeldt steps down from Central Platte NRD Board

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Jim Bendfeldt, Director on the Central Platte Natural Resources District (CPNRD) Board, stepped down for personal reasons at their monthly meeting on Thursday. Bendfeldt was a very active member for the 17 years he served on the Board. In September 2022, he was inducted into...
KEARNEY, NE
Former GIPS superintendent Grover takes job in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA — Dr. Tawana Grover has been named superintendent of schools at a large Iowa district as the Cedar Rapids Community School District announced the former Grand Island school leader will take over there effective July 1 according to NTV's sister station Iowa News Now. “The Board...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Hastings Crossroads shelter remains closed due to electrical panel

HASTINGS, Neb. — The Crossroads Mission Avenue Shelter in Hastings is still trying to open their doors after a recent cold snap burst a water pipe and damaged an electrical panel. Now, the shelter is trying to find a replacement electrical panel. “We’re trying to get through as fast...
HASTINGS, NE
GI Casino brings in nearly $100K in first five days

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island's temporary casino brought in nearly $100,000 in tax revenue in its first five days, that's according to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission. The casino first opened its doors on December 27, bringing in $97,157 in taxes before the end of the year.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Pet of the Week: Rocket

KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Rocket at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hi guys, my name is Rocket! I’m a super sweet guy here at the shelter! I came in as a stray so nothing about my past is known. During my stay here staff have found out that I’m a super good cuddler. I would make the perfect lap dog for anyone! I get along great with other dogs, but cats kinda scare me. If you’re interested in me, please stop by the shelter!
KEARNEY, NE
The True Price of Addiction: How drugs are impacting Nebraska families

KEARNEY, Neb — The price of addiction is more than just dealing with money. What happens to a family when parents prioritize pills over their children?. Court Appointed Special Advocates are volunteers who advocate for children who have been abused or neglected. They said the reason a large number of kids who have to be taken away from their homes is because of drug use.
NEBRASKA STATE
Group files lawsuit following vote to merge two public power districts

HOLDREGE, Neb. — On Thursday, the group ‘Citizens Opposed to the Merger’ of Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation District (CNPPID) and Dawson Public Power District held a public informational meeting expressing their concerns regarding the merger. Last October, the power districts released their merger plan, and...
KEARNEY COUNTY, NE
UNK football adds final assistant to coaching staff

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Nebraska Kearney head football coach Ryan Held announced today that Kenny Zamberlin will be the Lopers offensive graduate assistant and tight ends coach. Zamberlin is the eighth and final assistant (six full-time and two GA's) that Held has hired since...
KEARNEY, NE
Man dead after two-vehicle crash in Sherman County

SHERMAN COUNTY, Neb. — A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash near Litchfield Tuesday morning. According to the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office, just before 11 a.m., deputies responded to the crash a half mile west of Litchfield on Highway 2. The sheriff’s office said a red Ford...
SHERMAN COUNTY, NE
Jury trial set for GI man charged in death of toddler

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A jury trial has been set for a Grand Island man charged in the killing of a toddler. Ryan Rivera-Meister, 26, is charged in Hall County District Court with committing child abuse resulting in death. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge. His jury trial is set to begin Aug. 8.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

