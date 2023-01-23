Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Rookie’ Fans Defend 1 Character’s Evolution in Season 5 — ‘He’s in Love’
'The Rookie' Season 5 has featured many changes for one character, and some fans believe that their development makes sense, while others criticize it.
Collider
'That '90s Show' Season 1 Ending Explained: What Happened With Leia and [SPOILER]?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of That '90s Show.While not every comedy series proves to be worthy of a modern revival, That ‘90s Show has proven that it can please both obsessive That ‘70s Show fans and younger viewers that weren’t even alive when the original series was airing. With a majority of the head creative team and cast returning in one way or another, That ‘90s Show feels like a classic sitcom, complete with a laugh track and wonderfully short episode lengths (a rarity for a Netflix series). Although we only got ten episodes thus far, That ‘90s Show sets up an exciting road ahead for both the new and old characters.
Popculture
Vanessa Lachey Reveals 'Big Things Happening' in 'NCIS Hawai'i' Season 2 (Exclusive)
NCIS: Hawai'i is in its second season, and the show has been a wild ride since it premiered in 2021. But as Season 2 winds down, fans will likely be in a few surprises in the next few episodes. PopCulture.com exclusively spoke to NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey, who teased what fans can expect from the rest of the season.
ComicBook
HBO Max Announces Succession Season 4 Release Date
Succession is coming back for Season 4 and HBO Max just let fans know when they could expect the Roy clan will be bickering on their television screens again. In social media posts, they told viewers that March 26 will be the fateful day on the streaming service. Considering the finale of Season 3 left fans reeling, this salvo of episodes will be key to watch as well. It feels like Twitter and Facebook especially rejoiced at the mention of more crazy family drama on the HBO show. Check out some of the chaos unfolding in the fresh clip they released down below!
‘A Million Little Things’ Creator Explains Why the Show Is Ending, Confirms Final Season Includes Multiple Deaths
“A Million Little Things” has been filled with emotion since its 2018 debut — and the final season is set to follow suit. Per the show’s official description, Season 5 kicks off with a funeral, which sees the group coming together “celebrate the life of a loved one who dies unexpectedly.” However, it won’t be the only death of the season, creator DJ Nash confirms to Variety. “Someone else passes away,” he says, careful not to give away anymore. The show, which is rooted in Nash’s own relationships and personal experiences, stars David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Grace Park,...
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Jonathan Majors’ Homoerotic, Roided-Out Bodybuilder Drama ’Magazine Dreams’ Stuns Sundance
After weeks of earsplitting buzz over Jonathan Majors’ Sundance drama “Magazine Dreams,” the dumbbells have finally dropped. As a deeply troubled – yet still sympathetic – aspiring bodybuilder, Majors dazzled Park City’s Eccles Theater on Friday night, earning a standing ovation. Writer-director Elijah Bynum drove the narrative about Killian Maddox, a steroid-guzzling, socially inept loner who can’t find success at his dream job. He finds even less in personal relationships, be it with his roommate and ailing grandfather, a perky store clerk (Haley Bennett) who seems open for more than friendship, or even a redemption-offering sex worker (Taylour Paige) who...
‘It was unfortunate’: Dakota Johnson stuns Sundance crowd with Armie Hammer cannibalism joke
Dakota Johnson shocked a crowd at Sundance with a bold joke about Armie Hammer’s cannibalism allegations.The actor was presenting an award to director Luca Guadagnino, with whom she has worked on films including A Bigger Splash and Suspiria.Johnson made the quip while discussing the filmmaker’s Call Me By Your Name, in which Hammer starred alongside Timothée Chalamet.“It was here at Sundance in 2017 that audiences experienced a film that is uniquely characterised by Luca’s iconic approach to storytelling,” the Fifty Shades of Grey star said in a clip from the event that has been widely shared on Twitter.“The vision...
‘Will Trent’: Who Is Jake McLaughlin? Where You’ve Seen Him in Movies and TV Shows
Jake McLaughlin is a part of the main cast of 'Will Trent,' but playing Ormewood in the new ABC drama series isn't the actor's first starring role.
Sundance Jury Walks Out of ‘Magazine Dreams’ Premiere Over Failure to Provide Captioning
Jurors for the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival walked out of Friday night’s premiere of “Magazine Dreams” due to a dispute about accessibility for hearing-impaired audience members. Jury members, including Jeremy O. Harris and Eliza Hittman, stood in solidarity with their fellow juror Marlee Matlin when a closed captioning device provided to her did not work. A Sundance spokesperson told IndieWire that the captioning devices, which are built into the backs of the seats in the theater, functioned properly in tech rehearsals but malfunctioned once a large audience was in the room. While the device was eventually...
A new Norwegian Netflix movie is creeping up streaming charts – and it’s got glowing reviews
The new Netflix movie Narvik might be a hidden gem for fans of war epics
Uncovering the Mystery of Austin Gatlin Holt: General Hospital's Intriguing Newcomer
General Hospital fans, brace yourselves for an exciting new addition to the cast – Austin Gatlin Holt. This mysterious character has already caused quite a stir among viewers, and for good reason.
Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin ‘Couldn’t Be More Thrilled’ Over 8 ‘Elvis’ Oscar Noms – But One Had Them ‘Screaming and Crying’
“Elvis” has re-entered the building. Baz Luhrmann’s kaleidoscopic biography, which was a major hit when it premiered in theaters this past summer (and will be back in theaters starting this weekend), picked up eight Oscar nominations Tuesday, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Austin Butler’s uncanny transformation into The King. It also netted Catherine Martin, Luhrmann’s wife and creative collaborator, three nominations – for Best Picture (she was a producer), costume design and production design (a recognition shared with Karen Murphy and Bev Dunn). That’s a whole lot of shaking going on.
Sundance: Jonathan Majors Draws Electric Standing Ovation Following ‘Magazine Dreams’ Premiere
The Sundance Film Festival-hosted world premiere Elijah Bynum’s Magazine Dreams may have gotten off to a bumpy start as traffic delays and festival congestion in Park City caused the film to start 45 minutes late. But after the credits rolled and the lights came up, its star Jonathan Majors faced the Eccles Theatre audience and received an electric standing ovation. In what many are calling a brutal and fully committed performance, Majors stars as Killian Maddox, an amateur bodybuilder who sacrifices health, both mental and physical, to pursue a dream of superstardom while he struggles to maintain control of a volatile...
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reacts to Son Charlie Hall’s “Racy” TV Scenes
Don't expect Julia Louis-Dreyfus to curb her enthusiasm for her son's latest role. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Veep star didn't filter her thoughts when discussing what...
‘Poker Face’ Is a Star-Studded, Highly-Addictive Case-of-the-Week Series
Once upon a time, most of television was like Poker Face, the new Peacock drama created by Glass Onion’s Rian Johnson and starring Russian Doll’s Natasha Lyonne. It is a purely episodic, case-of-the-week show. Each episode sets up its own specific story, which Lyonne’s Charlie Cale finds a way to conclude by the end of the hour. There are some extremely loose ongoing threads, but you could in theory watch every episode but the first in any order and get the same enjoyment out of each. It is a show that leans enormously on the appeal of its star,...
The Daily South
Wynonna Judd Shares How Mom Naomi’s Death Ended Years Of Estrangement From Sister Ashley
For Wynonna Judd, the death of her mother Naomi brought immense pain and sadness, but it also brought healing. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the country star shared how Naomi’s untimely death led to a reconciliation between herself and her sister, actress Ashley Judd, after years of estrangement and bitter fighting.
Genre Studio Welcome Villain Films Lands Survival Thriller ‘Hunt Her, Kill Her’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Welcome Villain Films, a studio specializing in genre fare, has landed the survival horror thriller “Hunt Her, Kill Her.” It’s the company’s first acquisition since launching in March of 2022. The movie, which was originally titled “Night Shift,” will be released theatrically on March 3. Directed by Ryan Thiessen and Greg Swinson, “Hunt Her, Kill Her” follows a lone night shift janitor (portrayed by Natalie Terrazzino) during her first day on the job. She finds herself in an unexpected fight for survival when she becomes the target of sinister masked intruders. It premiered at the Chattanooga Film Festival and later played...
Phoebe Dynevor and Chloe Domont Had Everyone at Sundance Talking
Names: Phoebe Dynevor and Chloe Domont Notable past credits: Dynevor led the first season of “Bridgerton,” and Domont has directed several short films and episodes of “Billions” and “Shooters.”More from WWDGucci Celebrates the Sundance Premiere of Bethann Hardison's 'Invisible Beauty'Sundance Film Festival 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsA Look at William Jackson Harper's Role in 'The Resort' Sundance project: “Fair Play,” written and directed by Domont. The film, a psychological relationship thriller set in the finance industry, stars Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich. Netflix bought the film for $20 million after its premiere. How Domont spent the night before her premiere: “I didn’t go to any events....
Sundance movie review: Toxic 'Passages' is relentlessly miserable
"Passages" is a drama about a gay man who has an affair with a woman. The main character is so toxic that it is miserable to spend 90 minutes with him, despite sympathetic supporting characters.
Comments / 0