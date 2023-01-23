Read full article on original website
Related
America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country
UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover
The Jeep Compass was rated the worst. What did Jeep do improve this compact SUV for 2023? The post The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Harley-Davidson Will ‘Exclusively’ Sell Electric Motorcycles, According to CEO
Big news from one of the top motorcycle brands. Harley-Davidson CEO, Jochen Zeitz, announced that the company is going to exclusively sell electric motorcycles in the future. While speaking to Dezeen, the Harley-Davidson CEO stated that at some point, the brand will be all-electric. “But that’s a long-term transition that needs to happen,” he explained. “It’s not something you do overnight.”
The 5 Best Small SUVs for 2023 According to Edmunds
What are the best small SUVs for 2023? According to Edmunds, these five top the list. The post The 5 Best Small SUVs for 2023 According to Edmunds appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Who Owns Polestar Cars?
Polestar is a newcomer that nevertheless has quite the storied history with Volvo and high performance cars. As an OEM, Polestar is less than a decade old, with a fresh look and premium image bolstered by a lineup of fast electrified cars and SUVs. Despite that, the backing of Volvo as a parent company gives Polestar a maturity and level of experience that is absent from the EV startups with a similar corporate aesthetic. Their vehicles are largely designed in Sweden and built in China, at a brand new manufacturing facility.
Autoblog
Aptera's solar electric production model revealed, will go 400 miles on a full battery
Lots more car buyers would consider an electric vehicle if only charging wasn't such a hassle. EV startup Aptera may have an innovative solution — if it can raise enough funding to get production underway. The California-based company unveiled in January its Launch Edition solar vehicle, its first model that will hit customer driveways.
torquenews.com
Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!
Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
Autoweek.com
2024 Polestar 2 Hits 300-Mile Range, Adds Rear-Wheel Drive
Polestar is set to revamp its first mainstream BEV, the five-door liftback Polestar 2, with more range and power, a few new technology features, and an entirely new drivetrain. Power upgrades are available across the lineup, with the new RWD single motor variant making 299 hp and 361 lb-ft of...
Carscoops
Peugeot’s Electric Future To Be Revealed On Jan 26th
Peugeot started 2023 on a high note with the unveiling of the Inception concept at CES. Now, they’ve announced plans to hold an “E-Lion Day” on January 26th. The automaker is keeping details under wraps, but promised to “present its electric vision for the future of the brand.” The company went on to say we can expect “big announcements” that appear to involve both electric and electrified vehicles.
Shipping Company Stops Carrying Electric Cars Due To Safety
According to NRK Nordland, the shipping company Havila Kystruten will no longer transport electrified vehicles on its route between the coastal cities of Bergen and Kirkenes. That includes hybrids, all-electric, and hydrogen vehicles like the Toyota Mirai. Havila Kystruten is one of just two companies that transport passengers and goods on the popular route.
Carscoops
Porsche Is Readying A 1,000 HP Taycan To Rival Tesla And Lucid
The Porsche Taycan range will soon receive a more powerful and more track-focused variant that may give the Tesla Model S Plaid and Lucid Air Sapphire something to worry about. We had our first opportunity to see a prototype of the new electric Porsche flagship in October 2022 when it...
MotorAuthority
2023 Volkswagen ID.3 spy shots
Volkswagen has been spotted testing an updated version of the ID.3, the compact hatch whose 2019 launch marked the arrival of VW's ID family of electric vehicles. The updated ID.3 is confirmed for a debut in the spring, and while it isn't expected to be added to VW's U.S. lineup, its updates may eventually filter across to other ID models sold here.
Subaru Preps to Release All-New 2024 Crosstrek
The new 2024 Subaru Crosstrek will break cover soon. What can we expect for this critical model for Subaru? The post Subaru Preps to Release All-New 2024 Crosstrek appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Peugeot E-3008 And E-5008 Electric SUVs Confirmed With Up To 434-Mile Range
Peugeot’s next-generation E-3008 electric SUV will be the first model in the Stellantis empire to use the group’s new STLA Medium platform when it is launched in the second half of 2023. The firm confirmed the C-segment compact SUV in its E-Lion Day presentation, revealing that it would...
Terminator-liked robot liquefies to escape a cage and then reforms into its original shape
A robot with Terminator-like capabilities has been revealed in a new video. The robot is placed in a cage, liquifies to escape and then reforms to its original solid structure on the other side.
MotorAuthority
Volvo EX30 subcompact electric crossover debuts mid-June
Volvo is working on an electric crossover to slot in below the C40 and XC40 Recharge compact duo. The newcomer was teased during last November's reveal of the 2024 EX90 mid-size electric SUV, and Volvo CEO Jim Rowan last month tentatively confirmed it will be called the EX30. Rowan has...
MotorTrend Magazine
Go Inside the New Tesla Semi: Features, Screens, Seats, and More
Tesla fans with Ruffled feathers over perpetually delayed products can finally Lay off the brand. After much waiting (only four years late), the electric Tesla Semi's first customer, PepsiCo, has taken delivery of its first examples of the big rig. The beverage and snack food conglomerate's Frito-Lay division will take center stage in the company's Tesla truck rollout plans at its Modesto, California, factory and distribution center, so we visited the upgraded 80-acre zero-emissions facility to experience the Tesla Semi firsthand and talk to its drivers about what it's like to drive.
electrek.co
Aptera takes customer feedback to heart, quickly makes DC fast charging standard on all solar EVs
Just a few days after sharing specifications of its Launch Edition solar EV, Aptera Motors has backtracked on a previous comment stating that its upcoming vehicles will not come with DC fast charging capabilities. Aptera has now let its community of loyal fans know it hears them, vowing to equip all its solar EVs, including the aforementioned Launch Edition, with the capability to charge on Tesla’s supercharger network.
Watch this metallic material move like the T-1000 from ‘Terminator 2’
Hmm. This scene looks very familiar. Wang and Pan, et al.A tiny figure made from the magenetoactive substance can jailbreak by shifting phases.
Comments / 0