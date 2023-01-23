Read full article on original website
Mike Golic Swats the Idea of Trading Justin Fields to Draft a QB
Mike Golic swats the idea of trading Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears earned the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft by way of recording the worst record in the NFL last season. Some outsiders took this information an extra step past a bona...
Bold trades keyed offensive jolts for 49ers, Eagles
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers got a jolt offensively when they made the bold decision in October to trade four draft picks to add Christian McCaffrey to an already deep group of playmakers. The Philadelphia Eagles made an aggressive trade of their own...
Why Are the San Francisco 49ers Called the 49ers?
Where did the San Francisco 49ers' nickname come from? The post Why Are the San Francisco 49ers Called the 49ers? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Former Detroit Lions Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dead at 25
Jessie Lemonier, a former linebacker for the Detroit Lions, has died at the age of 25, the team announced on Thursday. Lemonier began his NFL career on the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020 as an undrafted free agent, following his college football career with the Liberty Flames. He joined the...
49ers Shirt Appears on Rocky Balboa Statue Ahead of NFC Title Game Vs. Eagles
Rocky statue adorned with 49ers shirt before NFC Championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Yo, Adrian! Someone is up to some shenanigans in Philadelphia. The city's beloved Rocky Balboa statue was photographed wearing a 49ers shirt Thursday night ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game, and Philadelphia Eagles fans are not happy.
Colts Fan Petitions for Jim Irsay to Not Hire Jeff Saturday as Head Coach
Colts fan petitions for Jim Irsay to not hire Jeff Saturday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It’s not uncommon for fans to want a coach fired. But right now, Indianapolis Colts fans are begging for one coach not to get hired. Jeff Saturday went 1-7 as the Colts’...
Steve Wilks' Lawyers Say They're ‘Shocked and Disturbed' by Panthers' Decision to Hire Frank Reich Over Interim Coach
The Carolina Panthers announced Frank Reich as the team’s next head coach on Thursday, leaving lawyers for interim head coach Steve Wilks “shocked and disturbed.”. Reich, who most recently served as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, is making a homecoming trip of sorts after serving as the Panthers’ first-ever quarterback in 1995. That hiring seems to have come at the expense of Steve Wilks, the team’s interim coach for over half of the season.
Ranking the Possible Super Bowl LVII Scenarios From Final Four NFL Teams
Ranking the possible Super Bowl LVII scenarios from final teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The final four NFL teams are finalized. Two days of divisional round action culminated in four teams punching their tickets to Championship Sunday, which should prove an enthralling day of football. It’ll start with...
Bears Free Agency Primer: Potential Under-The-Radar Targets
Examining potential Bears under-the-radar free-agent targets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. I'm not sure if there has ever been a three-win team that has garnered as much optimism as the 2022 Chicago Bears. The second-year growth of quarterback Justin Fields was the lone bright spot in a season full...
Ex-Bear Chris Harris Reportedly to Titans for Defensive Coach Spot
Report: Ex-Bear to Titans for defensive coach spot originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Bears player and coach, Chris Harris, is expected to be hired by the Tennessee Titans as their defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, according to a report from Tom Pelissero. The ex-Bear spent the last three...
Mel Kiper Sides With Bears Trade for Chase Claypool at Deadline
Mel Kiper sides with Bears trade for Chase Claypool originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears may have slipped up when Ryan Poles and the Bears' front office traded away the now No. 32 pick in the upcoming NFL draft for wide receiver Chase Claypool at the trade deadline in November.
Bears Roster Fallers After Disappointing 2022 NFL Season
Bears roster fallers after disappointing 2022 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Throughout the year we tracked how several Bears either improved their standing on the depth chart, or stood to lose some snaps. Now that the Bears season has been done for a few weeks, let’s look at which guys made a case for their careers to continue in Chicago, and who may have lost a job over the course of the year. For instance, Velus Jones went on a journey from high-upside prospect, to turnover-prone scapegoat, to high-upside prospect again. The Bears probably would’ve liked to see more production from their third-round rookie, and fewer mistakes, but the resiliency Jones displayed towards the end of year was encouraging. That resiliency saved Jones from being lumped in with the rest of the “fallers” this year, but the mistakes kept him from being a “riser,” too. Here are the guys who didn’t manage to save their stock as much as Jones Jr. did. Check out our risers here.
Report: Bucks' Bobby Portis to Miss Time With MCL Injury
Report: Bobby Portis to miss time with MCL injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Milwaukee Bucks can’t escape the injury bug. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton both returned from extended absences on Monday against the Detroit Pistons, but they will now be without another contributor for some time.
