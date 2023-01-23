Read full article on original website
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - As boardroom bosses and billionaires mingle in the snowy streets of Davos, corporate sustainability is a key topic of discussion. Yet which company is the world's most sustainable?
Offshore Wind Power Industry Gaining Momentum
The world’s starting to turn its gaze offshore for power. Historically, onshore projects dominate the wind power sector’s project pipeline. Currently, 93% of global wind power capacity is onshore.1 However, better technology, lower costs, and more policy support for renewable energy are making offshore wind power attractive. These factors coupled with built-in advantages such as proximity to coastal demand centers can close the gap with onshore. With offshore wind capacity forecast to more than triple through 2027, we expect compelling investment opportunities to emerge across the wind power value chain, including renewables developers and wind power turbine manufacturers.2.
Oil giant Shell has raised questions about the future of its energy supply business which employs thousands of people in the UK as companies continue to struggle in a tough market.Shell said it will launch a “strategic review” of Shell Energy, including its operations in the UK, the Netherlands and Germany.Launched in 2008 as First Utility and bought a decade later by the oil major, Shell Energy employs around 2,000 people in the UK.It supplies energy to around 1.4 million homes across the country and broadband to around half a million companies.No decisions have yet been taken on the way...
"We know a great deal about windmills on land, and something about fixed-bottom wind turbines at sea, but much less about floating wind turbines," says Geir Grasmo, Professor at the University of Agder (UiA). Grasmo leads UiA's technological research group on offshore wind and the Center for Research-based Innovation Offshore...
German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd announced it has signed a binding agreement today under which it will acquire 35% of J M Baxi Ports & Logistics Limited (JMBPL) from a Bain Capital Private Equity affiliate. Additionally, Hapag-Lloyd AG signed a binding agreement with JMBPL and its promoters, the Kotak family, to...
French shipowner turns to auxiliary wind propulsion to help decarbonize. French tanker company Socatra has entered into a contract with Norsepower to retrofit one of its medium range tankers with two rotor sails. The two 35-meter-tall Norsepower Rotor Sails will be installed on the 2022-built, 50,000 dwt MT Alcyone, which...
Offshore wind-focused Eneti (NYSE: NETI) announced contract awards on Tuesday for vessels belonging to its wholly-owned subsidiary Seajacks. Eneti said two new contacts were signed in northwest Europe for one of its NG2500-class jackup vessels. The contacts cover between 75 and 102 days and will generate revenue of approximately $5.7 million to $7.1 million in 2023. Additional extensions were also negotiated for another one of Seajacks’ NG2500-class jackups which will generate an additional EUR 2.9 million of revenue.
Apollo Power, an Israeli firm that deals with alternative energies, launched “Apollo Carmel.” The company says that this is the first automatic factory of its kind in the world to produce flexible solar panels. Located in Israel’s Mevo Carmel Science and Industry Park, the facility entered its test-run...
