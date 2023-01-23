Oil giant Shell has raised questions about the future of its energy supply business which employs thousands of people in the UK as companies continue to struggle in a tough market.Shell said it will launch a “strategic review” of Shell Energy, including its operations in the UK, the Netherlands and Germany.Launched in 2008 as First Utility and bought a decade later by the oil major, Shell Energy employs around 2,000 people in the UK.It supplies energy to around 1.4 million homes across the country and broadband to around half a million companies.No decisions have yet been taken on the way...

