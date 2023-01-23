ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
The Columbus Dispatch

Which former Ohio State football players are on the Cincinnati Bengals with Joe Burrow?

Joe Burrow is not the only former Ohio State football player to be on the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 roster. Burrow is one of seven players to have played for the Buckeyes that are currently on the Bengals' active or practice squad rosters. Without Burrow or linebacker Keandre Jones, who both transferred to LSU and Maryland, respectively, the Bengals rank second with five Ohio State players on the roster behind the New Orleans Saints' six: Marshon Lattimore, Chris Olave, Bradley Roby, Nick Vannett, Michael Thomas and Pete Werner.
The Comeback

Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text

Rob Ninkovich probably isn’t welcome at Tom Brady’s retirement party, whenever that might happen. Ninkovich was teammates with Brady when the two played for the New England Patriots. The former linebacker now works as an ESPN NFL analyst and during Friday’s appearance on the Keyshawn, JWill, and Max show he said that he had texted Read more... The post Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati Children's competing in Damar Hamlin-inspired contest ahead of AFC championship

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center is competing against three other pediatric hospitals to raise donations ahead of this Sunday's NFL playoff games. The Cincinnati pediatric hospital is joined by the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Children’s Mercy Kansas City and Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford in California for the Touchdown for Kids fundraising competition.
Fox 19

Baby ‘Joey B,’ Bengals superfans, Cincinnati & Kansas City similarities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WXIX) - Bengals fans are getting ready to descend on Kansas City as their team prepares to take on the Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC Championship. Who Dey Nation and Chiefs Kingdom are some of the NFL’s most passionate fanbases. While their rooting interests won’t align on Sunday, there is still plenty that Cincinnati and Kansas City have in common.
WKRC

'Who Dey Nation' nuns cheer on the Bengals with prayers and rap

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There’s a special group of Bengals fans who are among the most faithful. They went to their very first game ever this past season. But they didn’t pay for the tickets because they have taken a vow of poverty. The Carmelite Daughters of Elias live...
WKRC

Bengals pop-up shops open, fans are buying gear ahead of game day

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals fans are looking to get some new swag to represent the team ahead of the big game. Tents are popping up across the city with tables topped with Bengals gear. You can find t-shirts, sweaters, long sleeve shirts, sweatpants, beanies, gloves, and more. At the Shell...
WKRC

Casual, professional gamblers hope to cash in on the Bengals

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Bengals have been on a mission all season to get back to the Super Bowl. And now Las Vegas says they are no longer underdogs. Since online sports betting became legal earlier this year, several sportsbooks say Ohio has come to play in a big way.
WKRC

Unique Bengals gifts for the fan who has everything

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Orange and black merchandise is flying off the shelves. People can't seem to get enough Bengals jerseys, sweatshirts, and hats. So, Local 12 headed out to find gift ideas for the Bengals fan who already has enough Bengals wear. We did a little digging and found some...
WKRC

No such thing as getting too 'wrapped-up' in the Bengals

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There are few limits to what Bengals fans will do to show their team spirit, especially with the orange and black just one game away from a second straight Super Bowl. You might say, there's no such thing as getting too "wrapped up" in the Bengals. Nick...
