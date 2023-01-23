Read full article on original website
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
atozsports.com
How the Chiefs stole one of the Bengals’ biggest weapons this week
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in the AFC Championship game. And the Chiefs stole one of the Bengals’ biggest weapons ahead of the big showdown. Cincinnati thrives on motivation — they love using perceived slights as fuel to play better.
WKRC
More of America rooting for Bengals to advance to Super Bowl than any other team left
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - More states across America are rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals to advance to the Super Bowl than any of the other three teams left in the NFL playoffs. A Twitter study using geo-tagged data revealed the team every state is rooting for in Sunday’s NFL Conference Championship games.
AFC championship prediction: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs | Jason Williams
I understand it now. Why the doubters keep doubting the Cincinnati Bengals, even as they prepare to play in their second consecutive AFC championship game on Sunday night. The doubters have had a hard time forgetting about the three decades of mediocre football and off-the-field player drama. ...
atozsports.com
Why Patrick Mahomes’ ankle might not be as big of a concern as expected against Bengals
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made fans feel a little better this week when he suggested that Patrick Mahomes’ ankle sprain isn’t as bad as the ankle injury he suffered in 2019. “I think this one isn’t quite as bad as that one,” said Reid this...
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Bengals fans getting their Whataburger fix in Kansas City might have Mahomes to thank
Whataburger fans living in Greater Cincinnati know that you can't get it in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana. The Whataburger locations closest to the Tri-State are near Nashville, Tennessee. While Bengals fans headed to Kansas City for Sunday's AFC Championship against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium might be looking forward to...
Which former Ohio State football players are on the Cincinnati Bengals with Joe Burrow?
Joe Burrow is not the only former Ohio State football player to be on the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 roster. Burrow is one of seven players to have played for the Buckeyes that are currently on the Bengals' active or practice squad rosters. Without Burrow or linebacker Keandre Jones, who both transferred to LSU and Maryland, respectively, the Bengals rank second with five Ohio State players on the roster behind the New Orleans Saints' six: Marshon Lattimore, Chris Olave, Bradley Roby, Nick Vannett, Michael Thomas and Pete Werner.
Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text
Rob Ninkovich probably isn’t welcome at Tom Brady’s retirement party, whenever that might happen. Ninkovich was teammates with Brady when the two played for the New England Patriots. The former linebacker now works as an ESPN NFL analyst and during Friday’s appearance on the Keyshawn, JWill, and Max show he said that he had texted Read more... The post Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cincinnati Children's competing in Damar Hamlin-inspired contest ahead of AFC championship
Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center is competing against three other pediatric hospitals to raise donations ahead of this Sunday's NFL playoff games. The Cincinnati pediatric hospital is joined by the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Children’s Mercy Kansas City and Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford in California for the Touchdown for Kids fundraising competition.
CBS' Tracy Wolfson not surprised by Cincinnati-Kansas City AFC Championship rematch
Tracy Wolfson, NFL ON CBS lead reporter, is preparing to contribute to the network's coverage of the AFC Championship for the 10th consecutive year - and fifth straight at Arrowhead Stadium - when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Wolfson also reported from the Bengals' divisional-round win in Buffalo,...
WKRC
History on Bengals side to win Super Bowl after first two playoff wins
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals became the fourth team in NFL history that won both a home playoff game and a road playoff game in back-to-back seasons and history is on their side to win the Super Bowl. That's because the previous three teams to accomplish that feat went on...
Bengals claim former Chiefs CB Chris Lammons on waivers
The Cincinnati Bengals claimed former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons after he was waived by the Chiefs on Monday.
Fox 19
Baby ‘Joey B,’ Bengals superfans, Cincinnati & Kansas City similarities
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WXIX) - Bengals fans are getting ready to descend on Kansas City as their team prepares to take on the Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC Championship. Who Dey Nation and Chiefs Kingdom are some of the NFL’s most passionate fanbases. While their rooting interests won’t align on Sunday, there is still plenty that Cincinnati and Kansas City have in common.
WKRC
'Who Dey Nation' nuns cheer on the Bengals with prayers and rap
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There’s a special group of Bengals fans who are among the most faithful. They went to their very first game ever this past season. But they didn’t pay for the tickets because they have taken a vow of poverty. The Carmelite Daughters of Elias live...
Yardbarker
If the Cincinnati Bengals Play Clean, No One Is Beating Them
The Cincinnati Bengals put on a clinic against the Buffalo Bills and played a nearly perfect game. They will need to do so again against the Kansas City Chiefs, but can Cincinnati come through two weeks in a row?
WKRC
Bengals pop-up shops open, fans are buying gear ahead of game day
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals fans are looking to get some new swag to represent the team ahead of the big game. Tents are popping up across the city with tables topped with Bengals gear. You can find t-shirts, sweaters, long sleeve shirts, sweatpants, beanies, gloves, and more. At the Shell...
WKRC
Casual, professional gamblers hope to cash in on the Bengals
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Bengals have been on a mission all season to get back to the Super Bowl. And now Las Vegas says they are no longer underdogs. Since online sports betting became legal earlier this year, several sportsbooks say Ohio has come to play in a big way.
WKRC
Unique Bengals gifts for the fan who has everything
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Orange and black merchandise is flying off the shelves. People can't seem to get enough Bengals jerseys, sweatshirts, and hats. So, Local 12 headed out to find gift ideas for the Bengals fan who already has enough Bengals wear. We did a little digging and found some...
Bengals headed back to KC for rematch of AFC title game
CINCINNATI (14-4) at KANSAS CITY (15-3) Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Bengals by 1 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bengals 13-5, Chiefs 6-11-1. SERIES RECORD: Bengals lead 18-14. LAST WEEK: Bengals beat Bills 27-10; Chiefs beat Jaguars 27-20. BENGALS OFFENSE: OVERALL (8), RUSH (7), PASS (5), SCORING...
WKRC
No such thing as getting too 'wrapped-up' in the Bengals
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There are few limits to what Bengals fans will do to show their team spirit, especially with the orange and black just one game away from a second straight Super Bowl. You might say, there's no such thing as getting too "wrapped up" in the Bengals. Nick...
