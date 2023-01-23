ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

COVID-19 continues slowing in northeast Wisconsin, all counties in low range

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,739,882 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 14,144 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalJan. 20 Total. Total Positive Cases1,739,8821,736,262 (+3,620) Fully Vaccinated3,606,489 (61.8%)3,606,760 (61.8%) Updated Booster1,120,823 (19.2%)1,107,066 (19.0%) COVID-19...
WISCONSIN STATE
radioplusinfo.com

1-27-23 wi governor takes control of resources agency

MADISON, Wis., (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources has moved under Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ total control for the first time in his tenure. Evers has had to contend with a number of Republican holdover appointees on the DNR’s policy board since he won election to his first term in 2019. Evers would have gained control of the board in May 2021 when Fred Prehn’s term expired, but Prehn refused to step down, giving Republicans a 4-3 majority on the panel. Prehn finally resigned this past December, making room at last for Evers’ replacement, Sandra Naas. The board met for the first time under Evers’ complete control Wednesday and elected Evers appointee Bill Smith as its new chairman.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin no longer leads the nation in farm bankruptcies

After years of leading the nation in farm bankruptcies, the latest federal data shows Wisconsin has returned to more normal levels of new filings. Federal court data shows Wisconsin only had 10 Chapter 12 bankruptcy cases filed in the 12 months before Sept. 30, 2022. Chapter 12 is a bankruptcy code that allows farmers who are carrying too much debt to reorganize their business and potentially have some of their debt forgiven.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Illinois couple arrested in Wisconsin after traffic stop reveals $250k worth of cocaine

FULTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A couple from Illinois was taken into custody after deputies found over $250,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in southern Wisconsin. According to a media release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, around 6:00 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-39/90 near WIS 59 in the Township of Fulton.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
101 WIXX

Farm Bureau President Says DNR Wolf Management Hearing is Restrictive

WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will hold a virtual listening session on wolf management, but can everyone take part?. Wisconsin Farm Bureau President Kevin Krentz says many farmers in the areas most affected by wolves don’t have adequate broadband coverage to participate. “What we...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

‘It’s icy countywide!!’: Crashes adding up on I-41, drivers across Wisconsin asked to slow down

(WFRV) – 911 dispatchers in the Communications Center in Winnebago County are telling people to slow down, as there are multiple crashes in the area. On the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Facebook page, there is a post trying to get drivers to slow down. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office said there is a tow ban on Highways 41 and 411.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

What will it take to get GOP lawmakers, Democratic governor to work together?

Can they all get along? At Tuesday evening’s State of the State address Republican lawmakers hinted at potential support for a few of the initiatives that Gov. Tony Evers announced, but kept mum on the details. Otherwise, they largely hewed to their first-term playbook: writing off and vowing to block most of his agenda.  Evers’ […] The post What will it take to get GOP lawmakers, Democratic governor to work together? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

24 layoffs for janitorial staff at major Wisconsin airport, new contractor hired

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from ABM Industries Incorporated highlighting their intentions to layoff several workers at General Mitchell International Airport. ABM Industries Incorporated, which handles janitorial services at Milwaukee’s airport, laid off all 24 positions. Twenty-three of the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin crime spree: Curtis Mallory sentenced, 1 1/2 years prison

MILWAUKEE - A Wisconsin man who was suspected in a statewide crime spree that ended in Whitefish Bay was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 20 to one-and-a-half years in prison plus another two years of extended supervision. Back in December 2019, Wauwatosa police said Curtis Mallory of Babcock, a town southwest...
WHITEFISH BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy