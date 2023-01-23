Read full article on original website
94.3 Jack FM
U.S. Department of Justice Sues Wisconsin’s Department of Military Affairs
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The U.S. Department of Justice has sued the Wisconsin’s Department of Military Affairs. According to a DOJ release, the Department of Military Affairs violated the Civil Rights Act when it offered Michelle Hartness a lower salary than what was offered for similarly or less qualified men.
wearegreenbay.com
Leader of a ‘large-scale interstate drug trafficking operation’ in Wisconsin sentenced
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man dubbed the leader of a ‘large-scale interstate drug trafficking operation’ will spend the next 11 years in prison for distributing over 50 grams of methamphetamine. Announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 34-year-old Charlie Goodwin from Madison was sentenced on Wednesday...
wearegreenbay.com
COVID-19 continues slowing in northeast Wisconsin, all counties in low range
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,739,882 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 14,144 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalJan. 20 Total. Total Positive Cases1,739,8821,736,262 (+3,620) Fully Vaccinated3,606,489 (61.8%)3,606,760 (61.8%) Updated Booster1,120,823 (19.2%)1,107,066 (19.0%) COVID-19...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged exactly one year after deadly DUI crash with Illinois family
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WFRV) – Exactly one year after crashing his truck head-on with an Illinois family that killed a father and son, a Wisconsin man has been charged with homicide. According to the Round Lake Police Department in Illinois, on January 25, 2022, a tragic yet preventable motor vehicle...
radioplusinfo.com
1-27-23 wi governor takes control of resources agency
MADISON, Wis., (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources has moved under Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ total control for the first time in his tenure. Evers has had to contend with a number of Republican holdover appointees on the DNR’s policy board since he won election to his first term in 2019. Evers would have gained control of the board in May 2021 when Fred Prehn’s term expired, but Prehn refused to step down, giving Republicans a 4-3 majority on the panel. Prehn finally resigned this past December, making room at last for Evers’ replacement, Sandra Naas. The board met for the first time under Evers’ complete control Wednesday and elected Evers appointee Bill Smith as its new chairman.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Janet Protasiewicz Says Walker’s Act 10 Was ‘Unconstitutional,’ Raising Ethics Code Concerns
The Wisconsin Code of Conduct for judges says judicial candidates should not make public statements that commit or appear to commit the judge to any issue or controversy in a case or proceeding likely to come before the court. Liberal Judge Janet Protasiewicz, who is running for state Supreme Court,...
Milwaukee murder suspect arrested in Arizona after 2 years on the run
A Milwaukee murder suspect was arrested by U.S. Marshals Task Force members in Arizona on Tuesday after being on the run for two years.
cwbradio.com
Owner of Wisconsin Timber Company Fined for Back Wages and Civil Penalties
(By Rich Kremer, Wisconsin Public Radio) The owners of a Wisconsin timber company who lied to workers from Mexico and Central America about where they would work and how much they would earn must pay more than $1 million in back wages and civil penalties. According to Rich Kremer with...
wpr.org
Wisconsin no longer leads the nation in farm bankruptcies
After years of leading the nation in farm bankruptcies, the latest federal data shows Wisconsin has returned to more normal levels of new filings. Federal court data shows Wisconsin only had 10 Chapter 12 bankruptcy cases filed in the 12 months before Sept. 30, 2022. Chapter 12 is a bankruptcy code that allows farmers who are carrying too much debt to reorganize their business and potentially have some of their debt forgiven.
Finding the USS Wisconsin's connection to the Badger State
NBC 26 anchor MacLeod Hageman toured the USS Wisconsin and is searching for the ship's connection to the state of Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
Illinois couple arrested in Wisconsin after traffic stop reveals $250k worth of cocaine
FULTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A couple from Illinois was taken into custody after deputies found over $250,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in southern Wisconsin. According to a media release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, around 6:00 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-39/90 near WIS 59 in the Township of Fulton.
101 WIXX
Farm Bureau President Says DNR Wolf Management Hearing is Restrictive
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will hold a virtual listening session on wolf management, but can everyone take part?. Wisconsin Farm Bureau President Kevin Krentz says many farmers in the areas most affected by wolves don’t have adequate broadband coverage to participate. “What we...
cwbradio.com
Governor Evers Wants to Divert Some of State's Sales Tax Revenue to Help Fund Local Communities
(AP) Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday he wants to work with Republicans to divert as much as 20% of the state’s sales tax revenue to help fund local communities, including police and emergency services, while he also promised to cut taxes for the middle class and fight a GOP effort to impose a flat income tax rate.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman known to move across counties missing since September, police still searching
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – The La Crosse Police Department is looking for help finding a woman missing since September 2022. Jennifer L. Peterson has not been heard from or seen since September 27, 2022, and was last residing in La Crosse. Police say she had mentioned relocating and...
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overhead
A Wisconsin witness at Sun Prairie reported an electronics malfunction while watching a triangle-shaped object overhead at 10:15 p.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wearegreenbay.com
‘It’s icy countywide!!’: Crashes adding up on I-41, drivers across Wisconsin asked to slow down
(WFRV) – 911 dispatchers in the Communications Center in Winnebago County are telling people to slow down, as there are multiple crashes in the area. On the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Facebook page, there is a post trying to get drivers to slow down. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office said there is a tow ban on Highways 41 and 411.
What will it take to get GOP lawmakers, Democratic governor to work together?
Can they all get along? At Tuesday evening’s State of the State address Republican lawmakers hinted at potential support for a few of the initiatives that Gov. Tony Evers announced, but kept mum on the details. Otherwise, they largely hewed to their first-term playbook: writing off and vowing to block most of his agenda. Evers’ […] The post What will it take to get GOP lawmakers, Democratic governor to work together? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
wearegreenbay.com
24 layoffs for janitorial staff at major Wisconsin airport, new contractor hired
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from ABM Industries Incorporated highlighting their intentions to layoff several workers at General Mitchell International Airport. ABM Industries Incorporated, which handles janitorial services at Milwaukee’s airport, laid off all 24 positions. Twenty-three of the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin crime spree: Curtis Mallory sentenced, 1 1/2 years prison
MILWAUKEE - A Wisconsin man who was suspected in a statewide crime spree that ended in Whitefish Bay was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 20 to one-and-a-half years in prison plus another two years of extended supervision. Back in December 2019, Wauwatosa police said Curtis Mallory of Babcock, a town southwest...
