Shohei Ohtani's departure from the Angels seems inevitable

It's believed that Moreno walking away from the highest sales price in baseball history diminishes Shohei Ohtani's chances of returning to Anaheim after this season, per SNY's Andy Martino. A franchise-altering decision could be in store for GM Perry Minasian at the July trade deadline. Ohtani was likely to hit...
Is There a Reunion Coming for the Astros?

There has been a lot said throughout the winter about the future of Yuli Gurriel with the Houston Astros. Just this past weekend at fan fest, Jeff Bagwell even discussed how much they would like to bring Yuli back, even after filling his spot at first base with Jose Abreu.
Projecting the Opening Day Lineup for the Chicago Cubs

Projecting the Opening Day lineup for the Chicago Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs are going to be a much-different team when they take the diamond this spring, but it’s never too early to ask how their lineup will look on Opening Day. Who will...
Cubs Make Roster Moves, Including Signing Jordan Holloway

Cubs sign Holloway, while Rodríguez, Kay clear waivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs made a series of roster moves on Tuesday, including a reported minor-league contract for pitcher Jordan Holloway. The Cubs also outrighted pitchers Manuel Rodríguez and Anthony Kay to Triple-A Iowa after both...
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot

Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Astros name new general manager

The Astros have hired Braves vice president of scouting Dana Brown as their new general manager, the team announced Thursday. He’ll replace James Click, who held the position from 2020-22 but departed after the season. “We are excited to have Dana join our organization,” Astros owner Jim Crane said...
The Astros New Spring Training Hat Has Been Leaked

So somebody has slipped up somewhere and leaked spring training hats for some of the teams across Major League Baseball. The Astros hat is in the image that is out there. That is going to be a hard pass for me. Whoever keeps coming up with the Spring Training hats has really flopped on them the last few years.
Houston Astros: Dana Brown announced as new general manager

After winning the World Series and the subsequent departure of former GM James Click, the Houston Astros have finally found their new general manager. The Houston Astros have announced their new general manager: Dana Brown. Brown has spent four seasons with the Atlanta Braves organization, serving as the Vice President...
Astros GM search: Houston hires Braves executive Dana Brown to replace James Click for defending champions

The Houston Astros have hired Atlanta Braves executive Dana Brown as their new general manager, the team announced Thursday afternoon. Brown had previously served as the Braves' vice president of scouting, a role that saw him lead Atlanta's amateur drafts. Under Brown's guidance, the Braves drafted several foundational building blocks despite picking later in the first round. That group includes Spencer Strider, Michael Harris II, and Vaughn Grissom. Brown is also believed to have been responsible for signing veteran reliever Tyler Matzek, who was a key member of Atlanta's 2021 title run.
