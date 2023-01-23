Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani's departure from the Angels seems inevitable
It's believed that Moreno walking away from the highest sales price in baseball history diminishes Shohei Ohtani's chances of returning to Anaheim after this season, per SNY's Andy Martino. A franchise-altering decision could be in store for GM Perry Minasian at the July trade deadline. Ohtani was likely to hit...
3 Crazy Predictions for Astros in 2023
MLB Spring Training is just around the corner! There Inside the Astros brings you three crazy predictions for the Houston Astros for the 2023 MLB season.
iheart.com
Is There a Reunion Coming for the Astros?
There has been a lot said throughout the winter about the future of Yuli Gurriel with the Houston Astros. Just this past weekend at fan fest, Jeff Bagwell even discussed how much they would like to bring Yuli back, even after filling his spot at first base with Jose Abreu.
Projecting the Opening Day Lineup for the Chicago Cubs
Projecting the Opening Day lineup for the Chicago Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs are going to be a much-different team when they take the diamond this spring, but it’s never too early to ask how their lineup will look on Opening Day. Who will...
Cubs Make Roster Moves, Including Signing Jordan Holloway
Cubs sign Holloway, while Rodríguez, Kay clear waivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs made a series of roster moves on Tuesday, including a reported minor-league contract for pitcher Jordan Holloway. The Cubs also outrighted pitchers Manuel Rodríguez and Anthony Kay to Triple-A Iowa after both...
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Ozzie Guillén Says White Sox' Eloy Jiménez Should Be Team's DH
OzzieGuillén says Eloy Jiménez should be team's DH originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Earlier this week, Pedro Grifol explained during an interview with 670 the Score that minor league prospect Oscar Colas will get "every opportunity" to become the team's everyday right fielder. In an indirect response...
New Astros GM Dana Brown Makes Interesting Comment About Analytics
New Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown had some interesting thoughts on the subject of analytics in Major League Baseball, Thursday afternoon, when he faced the media for the first time with his new franchise in an introductory press conference, after being hired as the club's new GM by owner Jim Crane.
Astros name new general manager
The Astros have hired Braves vice president of scouting Dana Brown as their new general manager, the team announced Thursday. He’ll replace James Click, who held the position from 2020-22 but departed after the season. “We are excited to have Dana join our organization,” Astros owner Jim Crane said...
Mike Trout News: How the Angels Outfielder Recruited Players to Team USA at WBC
It wasn't too much of a challenge for him.
iheart.com
The Astros New Spring Training Hat Has Been Leaked
So somebody has slipped up somewhere and leaked spring training hats for some of the teams across Major League Baseball. The Astros hat is in the image that is out there. That is going to be a hard pass for me. Whoever keeps coming up with the Spring Training hats has really flopped on them the last few years.
CBS Sports
Astros owner Jim Crane still interviewing GM candidates, but no rush to hire James Click's replacement
The Houston Astros are in an unusual position. They are the defending World Series champions and will again be on the short list of World Series contenders heading into 2023, yet they don't have a general manager. The Astros and GM James Click parted ways in November after Click turned down a one-year contract extension.
MLB Hot Stove: Houston Astros Offseason Additions and Subtractions
The Houston Astros have had an interesting offseason, replacing their general manager with Dana Brown from the Atlanta Braves, signing free agent Jose Abreu, saying goodbye to Justin Verlander, and potentially saying farewell to Yuli Gurriel as well. Here's a look at all of the Astros' 2022-2023 offseason moves.
New Astros GM Brown Is Bringing New Culture to Front Office
The Houston Astros have just hired Dana Brown as their new general manager and he is bringing in a whole new culture to the franchise's front office.
Houston Astros: Dana Brown announced as new general manager
After winning the World Series and the subsequent departure of former GM James Click, the Houston Astros have finally found their new general manager. The Houston Astros have announced their new general manager: Dana Brown. Brown has spent four seasons with the Atlanta Braves organization, serving as the Vice President...
CBS Sports
Astros GM search: Houston hires Braves executive Dana Brown to replace James Click for defending champions
The Houston Astros have hired Atlanta Braves executive Dana Brown as their new general manager, the team announced Thursday afternoon. Brown had previously served as the Braves' vice president of scouting, a role that saw him lead Atlanta's amateur drafts. Under Brown's guidance, the Braves drafted several foundational building blocks despite picking later in the first round. That group includes Spencer Strider, Michael Harris II, and Vaughn Grissom. Brown is also believed to have been responsible for signing veteran reliever Tyler Matzek, who was a key member of Atlanta's 2021 title run.
