Harrisburg, PA

abc27.com

Annual ‘Cops 4 K.O.P.S’ to be held in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa (WHTM) — You can be a hometown hero by buying tickets to a hockey game and afterparty. “Cops 4 K.O.P.S.” is holding its 17th annual fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Giant Center in Hershey. It supports the children of fallen Pennsylvania police officers, and...
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

New H&R Block opening in downtown Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new H&R Block location is going to be opening up in downtown Harrisburg in the coming days. The new H&R Block tax office is going to be located in a 1,180 square-foot space in the South of the Market (SoMa) neighborhood, at the corner of Market St. and South Third St., on 225 Market St., according to Harristown Enterprises.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Perry County receives Regional Keystone Communities main street designation

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Community Affairs and Development, Rick Vilello, announced on Thursday that Perry County has been designated as a regional Keystone Communities Main Street. This designation will help to enhance the quality of life for residents...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing Chester County man

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police, Avondale Station, is looking for a missing Chester County man. Fifty-nine-year-old Thomas Caldwell of East Nottingham Township, Chester County has been reported missing. Caldwell was last seen on Jan. 22, 2023, in the 2600 block of Robert Fulton Highway in...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Historic 1800’s office building in downtown Harrisburg to be auctioned off

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic office building in downtown Harrisburg is set to be auctioned off in the coming weeks. The office building is located on the corner of 401 N. 2nd St. and was originally built back in 1887. According to the listing, the historic office building is three stories tall and has 7,886 square feet of space across all three floors.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County begins annual homeless census

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County is starting its annual count of people experiencing homelessness. The census, which involves volunteers conducting interviews and surveys, will begin shortly. The annual census helps keep track of homelessness trends in the county. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts...
WGAL

New, digital marquees put up at York Expo Center

YORK, Pa. — There are new digital marquees up at the York Expo Center. The first one went up on Carlisle Avenue, and the second went up on Highland Avenue. A third will be placed at Market Street next week. The CEO of the York Fair says the money...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

After two years, the Pa. Auto Show returns to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — After two years, the Pennsylvania Auto Show is returning to Harrisburg. The show is opening this week at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Dauphin County after the years-long delay from the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say the biggest difference this year is that they have...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Silver Spring Personal Care opens in Cumberland County

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A new personal care home is now open in Cumberland County. Silver Spring Senior Living, located on State Road in Silver Spring Township, is now opened. The senior living facility has a trendy farmhouse design and a total of 64 beds. The owner...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
theburgnews.com

Historic Harrisburg outlines “preservation priorities” for 2023; Market Street Bridge tops list

A Harrisburg-based historic preservation group has released its annual list of endangered and threatened area landmarks, and, this year, a century-old bridge tops the list. Earlier this week, Historic Harrisburg Association (HHA) officials announced that its top “preservation priority” for 2023 is the Market Street Bridge, a 95-year-old stone arch structure that spans the Susquehanna River.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

New independently-owned pharmacy in Cumberland County is now open

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, independently owned pharmacy called the Camp Hill Pharmacy is now open for business. The new Camp Hill Pharmacy officially opened back on Jan. 13 and is owned and operated by Sumita Markana, who has about eight years of retail experience under her belt. According to Markana, she has always wanted to own her own business and her main goal with opening this new pharmacy is to help out her local community and keep them healthy.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
theburgnews.com

Coroner rules suicide in death of woman hit on State Street in Harrisburg

The death of a woman killed after being struck by multiple cars on State Street has been ruled a suicide. During a Thursday press conference, Harrisburg police Lt. Kyle Gautsch said that the woman, whose name has not been released, purposely lied down in the middle of the eastbound lanes of the 1600-block of State Street, where she was struck by two vehicles on Tuesday night.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

York group monitors city's homeless and brings supplies

YORK, Pa. — Every day a team of two walks around York, meeting people where they are. “We’re all just people and just to respect each other, some of us currently live in a home [and for] some people their home happens to be a tent or a car,” said Robin Shear, who is often part of the team.
YORK COUNTY, PA

