CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, independently owned pharmacy called the Camp Hill Pharmacy is now open for business. The new Camp Hill Pharmacy officially opened back on Jan. 13 and is owned and operated by Sumita Markana, who has about eight years of retail experience under her belt. According to Markana, she has always wanted to own her own business and her main goal with opening this new pharmacy is to help out her local community and keep them healthy.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO