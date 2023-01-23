ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Huntington, West Virginia, honors Black History with new downtown banners

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington is preparing to celebrate Black History Month by decorating Downtown with a series of banners that will honor the lives of 150 Black individuals who have ties to the Jewel City.

City officials say the banners are being installed on 3rd and 4th Avenues starting today, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 and include photos and names of Black individuals with connections to the city who have made significant contributions on city, state and national levels.

According to city officials, the city also launched a new website, www.huntingtonblackhistory.com , which will include biographies of those who are featured on the banners. The list includes Black artists, educators, athletes, and community leaders among others.

“These endeavors are the City of Huntington’s intentional steps toward defining Black History Month as a quintessential gift to the rest of the world through the life and experience of Huntington’s native son, Dr. Carter G. Woodson,” Mayor Steve Williams said. “Without the contributions of Dr. Woodson and all of the other individuals that we are honoring, Huntington would not be what it is today – a quilt of diversity and cultures that is accepting and loving of all people.”

Those chosen for the banners were selected through a committee that determined that the individuals included must have been a resident of Huntington for at least five years or have had a connection to Huntington and made significant contributions to either the city, state or nation.

The banners will remain on display through March 2023.

