Ross Ketschke Leaving WMTW: Where Is the Portland Anchor Going?

The people of Portland have always loved watching Ross Ketschke on weekends. He is always so precise and upbeat at whatever he does. Now, Ross Ketschke is leaving WMTW-TV for an exciting opportunity. News 8 viewers are now wondering where he is going and what is his next job. They especially want to know if he will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Well, there is some positive news regarding his exit. Find out what Ross Ketschke said about his departure from WMTW News 8.
Heavy, wet snow causes athletic domes in Maine to collapse

PORTLAND, Maine — Two athletic domes in Maine have collapsed under the weight of heavy, wet snow from multiple winter storms within a week. The indoor practice facility at the University of Maine in Orono collapsed at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. According to Tyson McHatten, senior associate athletic director...
Road crew garage, plow fleet destroyed in overnight fire in Peru

PERU, Maine — The town of Peru, Maine will be without its snowplows for the foreseeable future after an overnight fire destroyed the entire fleet and garage they were stored in. "I was the first one on scene, and when we got here, the building was already collapsed on...
How’d they get that shot?

PORTLAND, Maine — When December rolls around, staff photographers from the Portland Press Herald look back at the thousands of images they captured in the previous 12 months and choose their favorites. The selections from 2022 run the gamut from happy (the joy of a high school quarterback getting...
