The people of Portland have always loved watching Ross Ketschke on weekends. He is always so precise and upbeat at whatever he does. Now, Ross Ketschke is leaving WMTW-TV for an exciting opportunity. News 8 viewers are now wondering where he is going and what is his next job. They especially want to know if he will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Well, there is some positive news regarding his exit. Find out what Ross Ketschke said about his departure from WMTW News 8.
PERU, Maine — A fire early Friday morning destroyed the town of Peru's road equipment garage. Peru fire chief Dan Carrier said the garage held the town's plow trucks and snow removal equipment and the building and vital equipment is a total loss. The town said all town trucks, tools and supplies were destroyed, calling it devastating news.
PORTLAND, Maine — Two athletic domes in Maine have collapsed under the weight of heavy, wet snow from multiple winter storms within a week. The indoor practice facility at the University of Maine in Orono collapsed at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. According to Tyson McHatten, senior associate athletic director...
There are too many things to love about Maine, from our diverse landscapes to our fresh, local cuisine. We have put ourselves on the map as a foodie destination with top-rated restaurants popping up around the state. When major publications feature our culinary scene, it’s typically our fine dining restaurants...
PERU, Maine — The town of Peru, Maine will be without its snowplows for the foreseeable future after an overnight fire destroyed the entire fleet and garage they were stored in. "I was the first one on scene, and when we got here, the building was already collapsed on...
We're very fortunate here in Maine to have police and public safety officials that aren't just super-dedicated to stopping crime, but are also wicked good at it. And recently, that ability has been put to the test by what is believed to be a travelling gang. According to an article...
We've already got a lot going for us but this just levelled our state up. Pizza is an iconic food staple that has been practiced to perfection and served for decades. The world is full of different ways to make a pie and in my opinion, they're all delicious, but Maine has stood out in the Pizza world.
MAINE, USA — It's been a busy week for public works and road crews in Maine, after the state saw three winter storms in six days. As crews from agencies like the Maine Department of Transportation and the Maine Turnpike Authority work to treat roadways, they're very cognizant of just how they're being treated.
If you live in Maine and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
What I want and you've got (forgiveness) may be hard to handle. But here it goes. I apologize in advance for the tardiness of this apology. It’s been roughly 30 years since I behaved childishly in your presence at L.L. Bean in Freeport, Maine. It had been a long...
MAINE, USA — Downed trees delayed a Downeaster train on Monday morning traveling to Boston, Amtrak said. A spokesperson for Amtrak told NEWS CENTER Maine Downeaster train #682 was delayed. The Downeaster schedule on its website shows train #682 leaves Brunswick at 7:10 a.m. and arrives in Boston at 10:30 a.m.
PORTLAND, Maine — The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death of a man whose body was found on Frederic Street off Fore River Parkway last week a homicide. Police responded to a call about a person in need of medical assistance at about 4:40 p.m. on Jan. 18, Portland police spokesperson Maj. Robert Martin said Thursday in a news release.
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Scarborough firefighters responded to calls of water leaking into the Walmart and Sam's Club buildings on Thursday. Deputy Fire Chief John Brennan said firefighters responded to Walmart on Gallery Boulevard around 10 a.m. Thursday for calls from someone concerned about the structure of the building. When...
PORTLAND, Maine — Verizon customers in the Portland area had no cellphone service for about three hours during a snowstorm Monday. A spokesperson for the company said a "power failure" and a "third-party fiber cut" caused the service interruption. He did not answer how many customers were without service.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The search continues for 38-year-old Graham Lacher. About eight months ago, Lacher walked away from Dorthea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor. Over time, there have been reported sightings, but nothing that has lead to finding him. Family and friends have been helping with the search, putting...
PORTLAND, Maine — When December rolls around, staff photographers from the Portland Press Herald look back at the thousands of images they captured in the previous 12 months and choose their favorites. The selections from 2022 run the gamut from happy (the joy of a high school quarterback getting...
JLLs Hotels & Hospitality Group closed the sale of the leisure hotel portfolio totaling 169 keys. JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of a portfolio of three recently renovated, independent leisure hotels totaling 169 keys in high-barrier, drive-to New England markets.
AUGUSTA, Maine — A moving and storage company in Maine has agreed to pay a $125,000 fine and refrain from using a misleading email address to threaten customers who leave negative reviews, according to the state attorney general's office. The attorney general's office said Tuesday that it had entered...
(BDN) -- Police have connected a string of thefts in York from early January to car break-ins at the Waldo County YMCA last December. All are believed to be the work of the Felony Lane Gang, an organized theft ring that emerged in 2015, police said. This comes a month...
If Portland, Maine, has one thing, it’s good food. I have practically lived here my entire life and I still have so many restaurants and spots to try just in this very city, let alone the state. We have classics that have been around for generations and are still...
