Eastside Catholic star Jacob Cofie gets Oregon Ducks offer

Jacob Cofie, a 4-star recruit in the class of 2024, announced on his Twitter account last night that he has received an offer from Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks.

The 6-foot-9 225-pound power forward out of Eastside Catholic (Washington) is currently ranked the nation's No. 14 center and Washington's No. 2 prospect according to 247 Sports.

As of now, Cofie holds offers from Oregon, Colorado, Ohio State, Washington, UCLA, Washington State, and others.

Highlights: