ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

New UT Tyler medical school expected to have major economic impact

Buckner Children and Family Services’ exchange program began in 1993. It provides hygiene and cleaning products to clients with families in need and runs every 2 months. Texas A&M forest experts offer advice on how to stave off lumber theft. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Texas A&M forest...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Homeless Resource day

New UT Tyler medical school expected to have major economic impact. The dirt turned at this week’s groundbreaking for the new UT Tyler Medical Education Building might as well have been cash. Texas A&M forest experts offer advice on how to stave off lumber theft. Updated: 3 hours ago.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Med School Economic Impact

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Community Healthcore Program Manager Chesley Knowles about Longview’s Homeless Resource Day, which not only helps the homeless get help all under one roof but helps get a homeless count on Point-In-Time day. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview High School Plumbing teacher Harold...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Skeeter Fishing Boats plans Kilgore expansion, adding 80+ jobs

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas leader in boat manufacturing is announcing plans to expand facilities and add jobs. Skeeter Fishing Boats in Kilgore has been one of the most recognizable landmarks along Highway 259 for the past 50 years, and now they’re expanding. “We’re looking at expanding...
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview Community Healthcore holds Homeless Resource Day

Buckner Children and Family Services’ exchange program began in 1993. It provides hygiene and cleaning products to clients with families in need and runs every 2 months. Texas A&M forest experts offer advice on how to stave off lumber theft. Updated: 42 minutes ago. |. The Texas A&M forest...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Wood County approves broadband plan

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Wood County Commissioners approved a broad band plan today presented by the East Texas Council of Governments. This plan will allow the ETCOG to use federal money to pay $375,000 of the $683,000. The money aims to provide the option of WiFi service to communities...
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Gov. Abbott appoints Longview woman to Humanities Texas leadership position

AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Longview resident Amanda Nobles to Humanities Texas, a program which supports public programs in history, literature, philosophy and other humanities disciplines. Nobles is retired after 30 years as the executive director of Kilgore Economic Development Corporation. She is a member of the...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Texas African American Museum board says Camacho-Ali won’t fulfill $1M donation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A donation promise made to a Tyler museum will go unfulfilled, they have announced. Dr. Khalilah Camacho Ali, the ex-wife of the late boxing legend Muhammad Ali, announced in February 2022 at a fundraising gala for the Texas African American Museum in Tyler that she planned to donate $1 million to the museum.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Grand jury indicts Henderson logger in Rusk County theft case

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KLTV) - A logging contractor has been indicted by a Rusk County grand jury on a state jail felony charge of timber purchase as trustee with intent to defraud. Terry Aron Beall, 57, of Henderson, doing business as 2-Beall Logging, is accused of stealing between $500 and...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Tyler Rose Garden Center holds gem and mineral show

Candlelight vigil held Monday night for SFA students killed in crash. SFA students, staff and community members gathered tonight at Homer Bryce Stadium to honor and remember two of their students with a candlelight vigil. Mark in Texas History: Jacksonville's Sea Scouts. Updated: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

City of Tyler, TxDOT to install new curve warning system on Grande Blvd.

Diboll police receive 500 gun locks to hand out to community for free. Skillern has been giving out gun locks since he took the position and found a box full of them. The program was such a success he got 500 locks from Project Safechild to keep it going to help people store the guns safely. “Children like to emulate their parents,” Skillern said. “So they may see where it’s stored get it later and not know what they’re doing. And if it’s locked it’s going to prevent it from firing.”
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Gladewater ISD receiving $4.6M grant for teacher improvement program

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Many educators say the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected student’s learning. Gladewater ISD is one of four school districts in Texas to receive a grant for a new program that is designed to help teachers improve their teaching skills. And it’s all based on how well individual students are learning.
GLADEWATER, TX
KLTV

Construction underway for Winnsboro ISD’s meat processing facility

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Winnsboro ISD has a meat facility that is currently being built across from the football field. Superintendent Dave Wilcox says that the school is already being contacted by grocery corporate offices and colleges looking to recruit high school students straight out of high school once the building is complete.
WINNSBORO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy