Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The question is to be, or not to be as the Texas African American Museum await on a $1 million promise made on last yearTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
There's Hope ChandlerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PHATS Institute of Beauty first cosmetology graduating class making history and dreams come true in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
This week marks the 100th anniversary of Professor George Washington Carver's visit to Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Get free chicken salad in three Jacksonville restaurants this todayAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Related
KLTV
Longview Firemen’s Relief and Retirement Fund projected to remain solvent
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview firemen’s relief and retirement fund is on the right track based on the projections made by the consultant, Foster & Foster at Thursday evening’s City Council meeting. Back in February of 2022, city council called on a bond election in the amount...
KLTV
New UT Tyler medical school expected to have major economic impact
Buckner Children and Family Services’ exchange program began in 1993. It provides hygiene and cleaning products to clients with families in need and runs every 2 months. Texas A&M forest experts offer advice on how to stave off lumber theft. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Texas A&M forest...
KLTV
Homeless Resource day
New UT Tyler medical school expected to have major economic impact. The dirt turned at this week’s groundbreaking for the new UT Tyler Medical Education Building might as well have been cash. Texas A&M forest experts offer advice on how to stave off lumber theft. Updated: 3 hours ago.
KLTV
Med School Economic Impact
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Community Healthcore Program Manager Chesley Knowles about Longview’s Homeless Resource Day, which not only helps the homeless get help all under one roof but helps get a homeless count on Point-In-Time day. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview High School Plumbing teacher Harold...
KLTV
Skeeter Fishing Boats plans Kilgore expansion, adding 80+ jobs
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas leader in boat manufacturing is announcing plans to expand facilities and add jobs. Skeeter Fishing Boats in Kilgore has been one of the most recognizable landmarks along Highway 259 for the past 50 years, and now they’re expanding. “We’re looking at expanding...
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview Community Healthcore holds Homeless Resource Day
Buckner Children and Family Services’ exchange program began in 1993. It provides hygiene and cleaning products to clients with families in need and runs every 2 months. Texas A&M forest experts offer advice on how to stave off lumber theft. Updated: 42 minutes ago. |. The Texas A&M forest...
KLTV
Wood County approves broadband plan
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Wood County Commissioners approved a broad band plan today presented by the East Texas Council of Governments. This plan will allow the ETCOG to use federal money to pay $375,000 of the $683,000. The money aims to provide the option of WiFi service to communities...
KLTV
Cherokee County student groups lend helping hand for Kids Against Hunger
RUSK, Texas (KTRE) - Over 100 students gathered at the Rusk High School gym to pack meals for kids across the U.S. border. Cherokee County FFA chapters and area 4 - H clubs volunteered their time for ‘Kids Against Hunger’ Thursday morning. Filling up meal packets with nutritious...
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview High School plumbing teacher offers free class for adults
Buckner Children and Family Services’ exchange program began in 1993. It provides hygiene and cleaning products to clients with families in need and runs every 2 months. Texas A&M forest experts offer advice on how to stave off lumber theft. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The Texas A&M forest...
KLTV
Gov. Abbott appoints Longview woman to Humanities Texas leadership position
AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Longview resident Amanda Nobles to Humanities Texas, a program which supports public programs in history, literature, philosophy and other humanities disciplines. Nobles is retired after 30 years as the executive director of Kilgore Economic Development Corporation. She is a member of the...
KLTV
Texas African American Museum board says Camacho-Ali won’t fulfill $1M donation
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A donation promise made to a Tyler museum will go unfulfilled, they have announced. Dr. Khalilah Camacho Ali, the ex-wife of the late boxing legend Muhammad Ali, announced in February 2022 at a fundraising gala for the Texas African American Museum in Tyler that she planned to donate $1 million to the museum.
KLTV
UT Health EMS brings in service dog to help employees with work stress
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - First responders often face high levels of stress. To combat that, UT Health EMS in Tyler is bringing in a new team member. Apollo Wiggins, a 34 pound labradoodle, is changing the atmosphere at the workplace. It all started last October when owner and AIR 1...
KLTV
Grand jury indicts Henderson logger in Rusk County theft case
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KLTV) - A logging contractor has been indicted by a Rusk County grand jury on a state jail felony charge of timber purchase as trustee with intent to defraud. Terry Aron Beall, 57, of Henderson, doing business as 2-Beall Logging, is accused of stealing between $500 and...
KLTV
WebXtra: Tyler Rose Garden Center holds gem and mineral show
Candlelight vigil held Monday night for SFA students killed in crash. SFA students, staff and community members gathered tonight at Homer Bryce Stadium to honor and remember two of their students with a candlelight vigil. Mark in Texas History: Jacksonville's Sea Scouts. Updated: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST.
KLTV
City of Tyler, TxDOT to install new curve warning system on Grande Blvd.
Diboll police receive 500 gun locks to hand out to community for free. Skillern has been giving out gun locks since he took the position and found a box full of them. The program was such a success he got 500 locks from Project Safechild to keep it going to help people store the guns safely. “Children like to emulate their parents,” Skillern said. “So they may see where it’s stored get it later and not know what they’re doing. And if it’s locked it’s going to prevent it from firing.”
KLTV
Smith County first responders raise $6K for Salvation Army in bell ringing competition
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Salvation Army crowned a new champion today in the Smith County First Responders Bell Ringing Competition. “For the second year in a row, we’re proud to have participated for three years, but also we’ve raised the most money the last two years,” Tyler Chief of Police Jimmy Toler said.
KLTV
Gladewater ISD receiving $4.6M grant for teacher improvement program
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Many educators say the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected student’s learning. Gladewater ISD is one of four school districts in Texas to receive a grant for a new program that is designed to help teachers improve their teaching skills. And it’s all based on how well individual students are learning.
KLTV
Tyler ISD board approves Beau Trahan as new head coach for Tyler Legacy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler ISD board has approved Beau Trahan as the new head coach for Tyler Legacy High School. Trahan comes from the University of Tulsa, where he was the co-passing game coordinator coach. Trahan also spent eight years on athletics staff at Baylor. He was a...
KLTV
Construction underway for Winnsboro ISD’s meat processing facility
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Winnsboro ISD has a meat facility that is currently being built across from the football field. Superintendent Dave Wilcox says that the school is already being contacted by grocery corporate offices and colleges looking to recruit high school students straight out of high school once the building is complete.
Comments / 0