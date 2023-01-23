Read full article on original website
Related
Two people die in accident on bridge in Zavala County
SAN ANTONIO — Two people have died in an accident on a bridge in Zavala County Wednesday morning. The accident happened at the Nueces County bridge along Highway 83 by the Zavala County line at about 4:15 a.m. Zavala County officials posted on Facebook that two fatalities were reported...
Santikos not showing Uvalde shooting documentary, but Uvalde movie theater may be a go
SAN ANTONIO — There are no guarantees the public will ever see Charlie Minn's 'Robb-ed' on the silver screen. Monday, Forum 6 Theatre owner Jacob Henson will decide whether the film will play in Uvalde after victims' families watch a private screening. Santikos Entertainment isn't waiting that long. The...
foxsanantonio.com
Former Robb Elementary Principal, Mandy Gutierrez dropped from lawsuit
UVALDE, Texas — Former Robb Elementary Principal, Mandy Gutierrez has been dropped from a lawsuit according to her attorney. According to the lawsuit filed, Gutierrez originally was of several defendants listed. That list included former UCISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo, Former Uvalde Police Department Lieutenant Mariano Pargas, Uvalde County...
foxsanantonio.com
Uvalde families call for legislation amid more gun violence
SAN ANTONIO – Tuesday marks eight months since the shooting at Robb Elementary School. State Senator Roland Gutierrez is filing a bill---looking for justice for the victims’ families. He plans to announce four bills in Austin to address rising gun violence in Texas. All of the bills focus...
Comments / 0