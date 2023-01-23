ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinney County, TX

Former Robb Elementary Principal, Mandy Gutierrez dropped from lawsuit

UVALDE, Texas — Former Robb Elementary Principal, Mandy Gutierrez has been dropped from a lawsuit according to her attorney. According to the lawsuit filed, Gutierrez originally was of several defendants listed. That list included former UCISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo, Former Uvalde Police Department Lieutenant Mariano Pargas, Uvalde County...
UVALDE, TX
Uvalde families call for legislation amid more gun violence

SAN ANTONIO – Tuesday marks eight months since the shooting at Robb Elementary School. State Senator Roland Gutierrez is filing a bill---looking for justice for the victims’ families. He plans to announce four bills in Austin to address rising gun violence in Texas. All of the bills focus...
AUSTIN, TX

