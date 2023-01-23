Read full article on original website
Watch David Foster and Katharine McPhee’s nearly 2-year-old son play the drums like a pro
At just 23 months old, David Foster and Katharine McPhee’s son, Rennie, already looks prepared to launch his music career. On Sunday, Jan. 22, Foster uploaded an adorable video to Instagram that proved the toddler inherited both of his parents’ musical talents. In the clip, Rennie wears headphones...
‘Family Feud’ Host Richard Dawson Found Love With a Contestant: Details on His Marriage History
Game show host Richard Dawson had a career full of highlights and prime time television appearances. The comedian actually fell in love with one of the contestants on Family Feud while he was hosting the show and went on to marry her. Keep scrolling to learn more about his marriages to Diana Dors and Gretchen Johnson.
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate
Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
Riley Keough Reveals She Privately Welcomed Daughter With Husband Ben Smith-Petersen
Riley Keough is a mom! The Mad Max: Fury Road actress revealed she had secretly given birth to a baby girl in a heartfelt letter that was read at Lisa Marie Presley's Graceland memorial service on Sunday, January 22.The grieving 33-year-old sat in the front row as her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, read the letter to the crowd on her behalf. In the message titled "A Letter to My Mama," Riley thanked her late mother for showing her that "love is the only thing that matters in this life" before noting that she hopes she is able love her own "daughter"...
David Foster Says Son Rennie Is 'Finding His Groove' on the Drums — Watch the Impressive Video!
David Foster and Katharine McPhee's little boy is a budding drummer as he experiments with the instrument in a cute new video David Foster is proud of his little drummer's progress. Sharing a video on Instagram of his son Rennie David, 23 months, impressively exploring a high hat cymbal pedal while tapping on his drumset, the music producer, 73, wrote, "Finding his groove. 23 months. 🪘." Commenters marveled at the little one's early prowess with the instrument, which can be seen as Rennie carefully focuses on the beat while wearing protective...
See David Foster and Katharine McPhee’s Toddler’s Amazing Drum Solo
The couple's 1-year-old son has the ultimate rhythm.
Woman Gives Her Son Her Home. He and His Wife Later Decide They Need Her Bedroom for their new Baby
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A woman was married and had one son. Her husband died along the way and the woman continued raising her son alone. She never remarried. Her son grew into a fine young man and eventually, he found a beautiful young lady, and they got married.
Joey Lawrence welcomes third child, his first with wife Samantha Cope
Whoa! Joey Lawrence’s wife Samantha Cope gave birth to the pair’s first baby together on Jan. 16. The “Blossom” star announced the birth of their new baby girl, Dylan Rose Lawrence, on Friday with a sweet Instagram post. “Mom, Dad and big sisters are all so smitten with you sweet girl!” Lawrence captioned a photo of the couple with their newborn. “we welcomed her into this world with the most amazing midwife, everyone is happy and healthy and we are overjoyed with gratitude 🙏🏼🤍 wow what a beautiful journey. thank you for all your continued love surrounding this beautiful new life!...
Henry Fonda Was A Dad Of 3: Meet His Children Including Daughter Jane And Late Son Peter
Broadway shows and screen films will be incomplete without mentioning the name of the star, Henry Fonda. The Academy Award winner was known for his soft-spoken, subtle, natural, and remarkable acting style, which gained him grand momentum in his career. During his lifetime, the actor welcomed three children from his five marriages. Fonda’s marriage to Margaret Brooke Sullivan in 1931 ended in divorce in 1933. In 1936, he wedded Frances Ford Seymour and they had their eldest child, Jane in 1937 then Peter in 1940.
Meet Country Icon, Reba McEntire’s Son And Five Step-Children
Reba McEntire has a big heart and has opened it up, not only as a musician but also in motherhood. The 67-year-old has only one biological child, Shelby; however, she sees her five step-children from previous marriages as her own. Her first experience with motherhood was in her marriage to...
Inside Madonna’s ‘precious’ daughter Mercy’s 17th birthday celebration
Madonna’s daughter Mercy is 17! The singer gave a glimpse of the teenager’s fun-filled birthday celebration via her Instagram Stories Monday. “Happy birthday Chifundo!” Madonna, 64, captioned party photos. “We love you!! My precious beautiful talented daughter.” The birthday girl posed in front of silver balloons spelling out her name as she rocked a floral dress. Mercy’s celebration also featured blue and purple balloons, as well as matching flowers and black candles. The teen appeared to go out to dinner with her family members, ending her night at home singing Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” around a table. Mercy’s brother David, 17, and twin sisters, Stella...
Joan Collins, 89, Holds Hands With Husband Percy Gibson, 58, On Rare Public Outing: Photo
Joan Collins, 89, has never looked happier than she has with her fifth husband, Percy Gibson. The couple enjoyed a special date night at Craig’s in West Hollywood on January 25, holding hands as they arrived at the popular hotspot. The iconic British actress dressed in such an elegant outfit, and she had a giant smile on her face while bonding with her spouse of 20 years.
Pregnant Hilary Swank, 48, Works Out With Massive Baby Bump At The Gym
Hilary Swank is expecting twins in April, but she’s not letting that slow her down. “Me and Da Babes workin’ out,” Hilary, 48, captioned a Jan. 21 Instagram video of her inside the gym. Set to Hollow Coves’ “Blessings,” the video showed Hilary, and her massive baby bump, working up a sweat while doing low-impact exercises on a machine. “Been a lonnnnnnng time since #FitnessFriday,” added the Oscar-winning actress.
Karrueche Tran Shares Tribute For Her Late Father
Karrueche Tran has revealed that her father recently passed away. Karrueche Tran has shared a tribute for her later father, DeVon Minters, who passed away, last week. The actress shared the statement while she was at Sundance Film Festival. “The past seven says have been tough…receiving the call I always...
Princess Eugenie pregnant with second child as she shares sweet photo with son August
Princess Eugenie has announced the exciting news that she's pregnant with her second child and she revealed it in the most adorable way!
Hilary Swank Puts Baby Bump on Display During Gym Workout Session
The actress is making movement a priority during her 'miracle' twin pregnancy.
Jenna Johnson Shares Memories of Giving Birth to Her Baby Son
Dancing with the Stars pro Jenna Johnson took to Instagram this week to share memories of her labor experience as she gave birth to her first child with husband Val Chmerkovskiy. The couple welcomed a baby boy on January 10. Jenna Johnson Shares Labor Story on Instagram. On Monday, Johnson...
Rod Stewart’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 8 Children, Including Newly Engaged Ruby Stewart
Rod Stewart is a British rockstar, known for his many hits and Grammy-winning songs. Rod has been married three times and has eight kids from five different relationships. Rod’s fourth child Ruby recently announced that she’s engaged and pregnant!. Rod Stewart, 78, is a legendary British rocker known...
Kylie Jenner Clarifies Pronunciation Of Son Aire’s Name After Sharing First Photos Of Baby Boy's Face
What's in a name? Kylie Jenner cleared up the confusion over the correct pronunciation of her and Travis Scott's nearly 1-year-old baby boy Aire's name after revealing his face to the world for the first time. When an Instagram user asked the beauty mogul in a Sunday, January 22, fan page post if you would say Aire's name as “air” or “airy,” Kylie clarified, “Air,” along with a red heart emoji. TOO ADORABLE! ALL THE TIMES KYLIE JENNER HAS OFFERED A GLIMPSE OF HER SON: PHOTOSThe Kardashians star shared her son's name with her 379 million social media followers over...
Sean Penn & Ex Robin Wright’s Relationship Status Revealed After Public Outings: Report
Who says exes can’t be friends? Sean Penn and his ex-wife Robin Wright have been seen out and about together on quite a few occasions recently, shortly after each split from their respective new spouses. Despite the recent outings, an insider close to the pair has revealed that they’re simply very close, according to a new report from People.
