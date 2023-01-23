Where: Burnham Room, Burnham Memorial Library, 898 Main Street, Colchester. Details: Hear what legislators have been up to during Vermont's spring session and ask questions. No sign up required. This event happens once per month on a Saturday during the winter and spring. Drop-In Storytime. When: 10:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan....

CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT ・ 10 HOURS AGO