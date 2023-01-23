Read full article on original website
Colchester Sun
City Council begins talks to make board more representative of diverse community, stipend increase among proposed changes
ESSEX JUNCTION — City Council Vice President Raj Chawla has proposed increasing the yearly stipend for councilors from $1,500 to $6,500, as a possible solution to the systemic barriers that may prevent people from joining the city council. This April, two seats will open up on the Essex Junction...
Colchester Sun
Age Well is offering a free meal for those aged 60+ at Essex Tech Culinary Cafe and Bakery
Age Well is offering a free community meal at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 at Essex Tech Culinary Cafe and Bakery, 2 Educational Drive, Essex Junction. The meal is available for people aged 60 and over and has a $5 suggested donation. The menu includes a mixed green salad...
Colchester Sun
Here are four things to do this weekend in Chittenden county libraries
Where: Burnham Room, Burnham Memorial Library, 898 Main Street, Colchester. Details: Hear what legislators have been up to during Vermont's spring session and ask questions. No sign up required. This event happens once per month on a Saturday during the winter and spring. Drop-In Storytime. When: 10:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan....
Colchester Sun
Home tour of the week: A $379,000 home in Essex Junction with a modern interior and built in breakfast nook
This house in Essex Junction has recently been renovated to have a modern interior. The modern kitchen has a built in breakfast nook and there is a first floor primary bedroom for convenience. Bedrooms: 2. Bathrooms: 1 full. Price: $379,000. Square Feet: 1,300. HIGHLIGHTS: recently renovated, spacious front yard. Listed...
Colchester Sun
To benefit community, First Congregational Church of Essex Junction hosts secular concert series for music lovers
ESSEX JUNCTION — The First Congregational Church of Essex Junction will be kicking off their Community Concert series with Steel-String Americana played by Paul Asbell Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. Suggested donations for the concert are $15 and proceeds will go toward Essex CHIPS and the church’s community outreach.
