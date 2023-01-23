Read full article on original website
DWR says water allocation up 25% after storms
Chico, Calif.--- — The atmospheric river that hit California this past month has raised water allocations levels by 25%. At the beginning of December, the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) anticipated that the State Water Project would only be able to allocate 5% of requested supplies. Now, the recent storms have raised allocations to 30%.
2022 fire season lighter than feared, but 2023 challenges loom
SOUTHERN OREGON — Fire chiefs from around the West Coast gathered Wednesday to reflect on the 2022 fire season and look ahead to the dangers presented in 2023. Last year, Southern Oregon and Northern California were spared the worst. Officials say additional rainfall as a result of La Nina helped keep wildfires to a minimum in the Northwest.
Family comes forward to claim box containing ashes that washed up on Alabama shore
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — It's the kind of mystery that troubles the mind and tugs at the heart. A little blue box, one that might easily be mistaken for a fishing tackle box, was found Sunday on a stretch of beach along the Eastern Shore in Alabama. Inside were...
OSP expanding conservation K-9 program
The Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division is expanding their conservation team by adding another K-9 to the force. Multiple state agencies, including the Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the stop poaching campaign, made the announcement Wednesday. K9 Scout is an 18-month-old black lab who is going to...
Oregon among the best in tobacco-use prevention policies, American Lung Association says
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is among the best states in the nation in having policies to prevent and reduce tobacco use, the American Lung Association said in its 2023 “State of Tobacco Control” report released Wednesday. The organization gave the state high marks for policies that fund...
New Oregon bill would expand state's intoxicated driving law
A new bill that would expand the state's intoxicated driving law was introduced to Oregon's House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. House Bill 2316 could potentially close the loophole that allows motorists who drive under the influence of legal intoxicants to evade criminal charges. This particularly applies to those who abuse...
Oregon's 2022 high school graduation rate increases to 81.3%, 2nd highest in state history
Oregon’s graduation rate is on the rise, marking the second highest in state history, with all student groups showing at least some improvement year-over-year. The Oregon Department of Education said 81.3% of the class of 2022 graduated, up from 80.6% the previous year. As of 2021, the national average was 85.3%.
Leaders nationwide struggle to combat rising homicide rates among juveniles
WASHINGTON (TND) — Homicide rates among juveniles are rising to alarming levels as kids are increasingly becoming both victims and perpetrators. Just a few weeks into the new year, at least ten children have been struck by bullets in the state of Maryland. In Washington D.C., a staggering 105 juveniles were shot in 2022 alone.
Woman accused of stealing millions from Holocaust survivor, 87, she met on dating site
CHAMPIONS GATE, Fla. (TND) — A woman in Florida is accused of stealing the life savings of millions of dollars from an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor. The feds say Peaches Stergo, 36, engaged in the scheme for several years, from 2017 through October 2021. The two met on a dating...
