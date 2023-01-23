ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
KTVL

DWR says water allocation up 25% after storms

Chico, Calif.--- — The atmospheric river that hit California this past month has raised water allocations levels by 25%. At the beginning of December, the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) anticipated that the State Water Project would only be able to allocate 5% of requested supplies. Now, the recent storms have raised allocations to 30%.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVL

2022 fire season lighter than feared, but 2023 challenges loom

SOUTHERN OREGON — Fire chiefs from around the West Coast gathered Wednesday to reflect on the 2022 fire season and look ahead to the dangers presented in 2023. Last year, Southern Oregon and Northern California were spared the worst. Officials say additional rainfall as a result of La Nina helped keep wildfires to a minimum in the Northwest.
OREGON STATE
KTVL

OSP expanding conservation K-9 program

The Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division is expanding their conservation team by adding another K-9 to the force. Multiple state agencies, including the Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the stop poaching campaign, made the announcement Wednesday. K9 Scout is an 18-month-old black lab who is going to...
OREGON STATE
KTVL

New Oregon bill would expand state's intoxicated driving law

A new bill that would expand the state's intoxicated driving law was introduced to Oregon's House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. House Bill 2316 could potentially close the loophole that allows motorists who drive under the influence of legal intoxicants to evade criminal charges. This particularly applies to those who abuse...
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Leaders nationwide struggle to combat rising homicide rates among juveniles

WASHINGTON (TND) — Homicide rates among juveniles are rising to alarming levels as kids are increasingly becoming both victims and perpetrators. Just a few weeks into the new year, at least ten children have been struck by bullets in the state of Maryland. In Washington D.C., a staggering 105 juveniles were shot in 2022 alone.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy