ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Comments / 2

Related
abccolumbia.com

SLED: Former SCDDSN employees arrested for abuse of a vulnerable adult

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of two former SCDDSN employees who were allegedly involved in the abuse of a vulnerable adult. Authorities say 37 year-old Lila Denis Kerson was working as a Direct Support Specialist at Whitten Center when she pushed...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Former Lexington probationary cadet charged in off-duty collision

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police have arrested a former Lexington County Sheriff’s Department probationary cadet after an off-duty collision that critically injured a 20 year-old male. Authorities charged 43 year-old Robert Barth Garofalo with Felony DUI following an incident that occurred on Jan. 15 after 9 p.m. Garofalo...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police Chief issues statement on Tyre Nichols investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department’s Chief Holbrook issued a statement on the Tyre Nichols investigation ahead of today’s release of Memphis Police’s body camera footage:. “The brutal beating and subsequent death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at the hands of five police officers in Memphis,...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Seven students charged in Richland Northeast High School fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Seven students are facing charges after a fight at a Richland County high school. Sheriff Leon Lott said the seven students were charged after a fight on school property at Richland Northeast High School. On Jan. 25 the RCSD School Resource Officer was called to reports of a fight in the afternoon.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Investigators in need of information after man found shot, killed inside car

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter Police Department is asking the public for information after a man was found deceased inside a car outside his home Thursday night. Officers found 34 year-old Larry Donell Lewis Jr., shot and killed inside his parked car while responding to shots fired before 8 p.m.
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter officials: Two individuals arrested for breaking and entering into vehicles

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter authorities arrested 21 year-old Eddie Cleve Anderson and 18 year-old Amelia Katherine Henderson on larceny charges after breaking into motor vehicles. Officials say they were arrested after admitting to breaking and entering into variously located motor vehicles between Jan. 2 and Jan. 6. Items stolen...
SUMTER, SC
abcnews4.com

Orangeburg County murder suspect extradited back to SC

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A West Columbia man accused of fatally shooting his child's mother has returned to South Carolina. Antar Antonio Jeter, 47, was extradited from Virginia to South Carolina on Jan. 24. The extradition was announced by the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office (OCSO). Jeter is charged...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Two male suspects wanted by Columbia Police for armed robbery, kidnapping

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police are looking for two male suspects who are wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery, kidnapping and assault on Jan. 20 at Alcott Drive. The suspects are considered armed and dangerous, say officials. The male victim in the case is recovering after...
COLUMBIA, SC
WMBF

Sheriff: 17-year-old charged in deadly Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 17-year-old in Darlington County is facing charges including murder after a shooting on January 20. Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said deputies responded to the call around 3:30 p.n. of a shooting on Syracuse Street. Hudson Jr. said two juveniles were shot, one did not survive.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED: Saluda County woman charged after stealing funds from employer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SLED agents charged 61 year-old Sherry Rodgers Kirkland with Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent on Jan. 12. Kirkland allegedly stole more than $10,000 from her employer, the Amick Grove Pentecostal Holliness Church, where she held a position of trust. The incident occurred between Jan. 1,...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

South Carolina woman sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud

A South Carolina woman has been found guilty of unemployment insurance fraud. Diana B. Jordan and accomplices were arrested for the fraud in 2015 but trial was delayed because of the pandemic and not held until Jan. 11, according to a news release. Jordan was charged with four counts of forgery and four counts of making a false statement, or misrepresentation. A jury found her guilty on all counts, according to the release.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Cayce Police searching for 21 year-old wanted for petit larceny

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)— The Cayce Police Department is searching for the location of 21 year-old Sedrick Evans after he was seen in a video taking money from a business’ register. He is charged with petit larceny. Authorities say the incident occurred on November 18, 2021 at Love’s Truck...
CAYCE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy