SCDC: Columbia man arrested with a drone and drugs outside McCormick Correctional Institution
MCCORMICK CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A Columbia man accused of trying to use a drone to send drugs and other contraband to McCormick Correctional Institution has been arrested. South Carolina Department of Corrections have charged Arnez Thompson, 24, with the following crimes:. • Trafficking in heroin, morphine, etc., more...
SLED: Former SCDDSN employees arrested for abuse of a vulnerable adult
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of two former SCDDSN employees who were allegedly involved in the abuse of a vulnerable adult. Authorities say 37 year-old Lila Denis Kerson was working as a Direct Support Specialist at Whitten Center when she pushed...
Antar Jeter, accused of shooting child’s mother, extradited back to SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A man accused of killing his child’s mother in Orangeburg last year has been extradited back to South Carolina. Deputies say Antar Jeter was in custody in Virginia. He’s accused of shooting Crystal Jumper who was found dead at her Louise Drive home on Thanksgiving Day.
Former Lexington probationary cadet charged in off-duty collision
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police have arrested a former Lexington County Sheriff’s Department probationary cadet after an off-duty collision that critically injured a 20 year-old male. Authorities charged 43 year-old Robert Barth Garofalo with Felony DUI following an incident that occurred on Jan. 15 after 9 p.m. Garofalo...
Multiple students charged following fight involving knife at Richland County high school
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County investigators have charged multiple students following a Wednesday afternoon fight at a local high school. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the fight happened at Richland Northeast High School during an activity period and involved seven students. Investigators said that one of...
Domestic Violence suspect wanted by Lexington County deputies
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A man wanted on a bench warrant is on the run Lexington County deputies say. Deputies are looking for Jesse Gregory, 33, who is wanted on a municipal court bench warrant for a domestic violence charge. If you know where Gregory is, you are...
Columbia Police Chief issues statement on Tyre Nichols investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department’s Chief Holbrook issued a statement on the Tyre Nichols investigation ahead of today’s release of Memphis Police’s body camera footage:. “The brutal beating and subsequent death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at the hands of five police officers in Memphis,...
Investigators in need of information after man found shot, killed inside car
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter Police Department is asking the public for information after a man was found deceased inside a car outside his home Thursday night. Officers found 34 year-old Larry Donell Lewis Jr., shot and killed inside his parked car while responding to shots fired before 8 p.m.
Sumter officials: Two individuals arrested for breaking and entering into vehicles
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter authorities arrested 21 year-old Eddie Cleve Anderson and 18 year-old Amelia Katherine Henderson on larceny charges after breaking into motor vehicles. Officials say they were arrested after admitting to breaking and entering into variously located motor vehicles between Jan. 2 and Jan. 6. Items stolen...
Two male suspects wanted by Columbia Police for armed robbery, kidnapping
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police are looking for two male suspects who are wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery, kidnapping and assault on Jan. 20 at Alcott Drive. The suspects are considered armed and dangerous, say officials. The male victim in the case is recovering after...
2 Laurens County women kicked, stomped vulnerable adult resident of state facility, warrants say
CLINTON, S.C. — Two Upstate women were arrested after investigators said a resident of a facility for people with disabilities was abused, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Lila Denise Kerson, 37, of Newberry, was arrested Wednesday and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult, and Lasheba...
Sheriff: 17-year-old charged in deadly Darlington County shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 17-year-old in Darlington County is facing charges including murder after a shooting on January 20. Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said deputies responded to the call around 3:30 p.n. of a shooting on Syracuse Street. Hudson Jr. said two juveniles were shot, one did not survive.
SLED: Saluda County woman charged after stealing funds from employer
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SLED agents charged 61 year-old Sherry Rodgers Kirkland with Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent on Jan. 12. Kirkland allegedly stole more than $10,000 from her employer, the Amick Grove Pentecostal Holliness Church, where she held a position of trust. The incident occurred between Jan. 1,...
Three juveniles charged in connection with Fairfield Co. shooting incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three juveniles have been charged after a home was struck by gunfire reports the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said around 6:30 p.m. on January 2, a group of juveniles were on foot near the intersection of Columbia Road and 2nd Street in The Winnsboro area.
South Carolina woman sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud
A South Carolina woman has been found guilty of unemployment insurance fraud. Diana B. Jordan and accomplices were arrested for the fraud in 2015 but trial was delayed because of the pandemic and not held until Jan. 11, according to a news release. Jordan was charged with four counts of forgery and four counts of making a false statement, or misrepresentation. A jury found her guilty on all counts, according to the release.
Cayce Police searching for 21 year-old wanted for petit larceny
CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)— The Cayce Police Department is searching for the location of 21 year-old Sedrick Evans after he was seen in a video taking money from a business’ register. He is charged with petit larceny. Authorities say the incident occurred on November 18, 2021 at Love’s Truck...
