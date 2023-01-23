Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Utah leaders take urgent action to save the declining Great Salt LakeEdy ZooUtah State
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Swan Lake Ballet Will Be Presented in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Asian Americans Gathered At The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
ABC 4
Best emergency product for when you are stuck in the middle of no where!
Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Maybe you’re ready for an adventure this weekend. Imagine exploring the outdoors in an UTV, taking in the beautiful views of our state, but what happens when the unexpected occurs? Flat tire or an accident can leave you stranded and in need of assistance, but Safe Sled can help take some of that stress out of an emergency situation. Bryan Caldwell, Safe Sled Owner and Creator, joined us in the studio to dish on this handy piece of emergency equipment.
ABC 4
Uplifting Women and Mothers with ANYA
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Being a mom is one of the hardest jobs a woman can have. Aubrey Grossen, the founder of ANYA (A New You Again) talked with us about what her program does for women’s and mothers’ mental health. Aubrey struggled...
ABC 4
Looking for a good bakery in Salt Lake City? Why not check out YUMZ?
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — With all of the new and upcoming restaurants that are popping up in Utah, it’s hard to know where to go and where to possibly avoid. Luckily we have Katy Sine with Taste Utah who tours the state to find the best and then gives the rundown every Sunday on ABC4 at 9:30 AM!
ABC 4
New exciting rides guaranteed to spark your imagination are now available at Disneyland!
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Disneyland has a fun opportunity coming up at their Resort next month. With the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company and the opening of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, you will want to visit!. Come celebrate 100 years of...
ABC 4
Dog treats to help train your dog and keep them healthy
SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) We only want what is best for our furry friends and with these treats it is guaranteed. Abigail Burns, the founder of the new Utah company called “life elevated raw pet products” joined us today to talk about her new product. Her doggy treats are completely made of raw ingredients making it healthy for your dogs. Another thing about these treats is that they have strong smells making your dog pay attention to you rather than other distractions.
ABC 4
This event isn’t by chance but you’ll want to make sure you don’t miss out!
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Today we have Karla Edinger from Serendipity Event Designer and Venue on our show to talk about some of the exciting things she can do to spice up your event or wedding!. Are you planning your wedding and not sure exactly...
ABC 4
Local Boxing Club Helps Troubled Teens Find Purpose
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Boxing is one of the oldest sports still around today, going back almost 5,000 years, and has become more popular than ever in recent years. Joe Bish, owner of the Die Standing boxing club in Salt Lake City, joined us to talk about his gym and brought some of his students with him to talk about their success and demonstrate their skills.
ABC 4
Coconut Chicken Soup
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Harmons Chef Callyn Graf is cooking with us this morning and she is making Coconut Chicken Soup. 1 large bunch cilantro, leaves and stems chopped, divided. 3 tablespoons fish sauce, divided. Kosher salt. 2 tablespoons olive oil. 1 cup cremini mushrooms,...
ABC 4
Voice of the Vanishing: Protecting Endangered Animals With the Power of Fashion
PARK CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – In the last 10 years, over 160 species have been declared extinct by the IUCN, and even more are currently endangered. Jared Turner, founder of the non-profit organization Voice of the Vanishing, is trying to help these endangered animals and prevent their extinction.
ABC 4
Nearly $1,000 allegedly stolen from deaf woman at Millcreek Walmart
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department are searching for two suspects after they say they stole nearly $1,000 from an elderly deaf woman at a Millcreek Walmart. According to the UPD, the two suspects followed the woman into the Walmart and pretended to help her. While assisting...
ABC 4
Original planners of Daybreak looking to strike gold again with 2,200-acre development in South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — Rio Tinto Kennecott, the mining company originally behind the Daybreak community development, are looking to do it again with 2,200 acres between the western edges of South Jordan and Herriman, according to plans released on their website. No name has yet been chosen for...
ABC 4
Taylorsville Food Pantry remains open under new management
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – After being placed on the verge of closure, the Taylorsville Food Pantry will be kept open indefinitely, said city officials on Wednesday. The food pantry has been picked up by members of the Intermountain Baptist Church. The Taylorsville Food Pantry will be managed and operated by church, which has been serving the Taylorsville area with food distribution since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ABC 4
Utah police across the state warns of scam calls
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week. The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money...
ABC 4
Utah police officials sound off on Tyre Nichols death, video of fatal arrest
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — As the public begins to see and process the fatal arrest video of Memphis, Tenn., resident Tyre Nichols, 29, local Utah police departments are also condemning the actions of Memphis Police. The statements being released are included in their entirety below. Salt Lake City.
ABC 4
Salt Lake Temple Square renovations continue into 2023
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Renovations on the historic Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City are continuing into a fourth year. Officials with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared an update on the renovations, including what was worked on throughout 2022 and what is planned for 2023.
ABC 4
Salt Lake Police report success in finding missing 12-year-old girl
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Abrianna Trujillo, 12, was last seen near Nibley Park School and is known to sometimes hang out at Sugar House Park, according to police. She stands 4’11” tall and has brown eyes with long black hair.
ABC 4
$100 million investment planned for Ballpark neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A week after the Salt Lake Bees announced they would be leaving downtown Salt Lake City and moving to a new home in Daybreak, a public-private partnership will begin investing $100 million into the Ballpark neighborhood. During her State of the City address...
ABC 4
Taylorsville man faces federal charges for first rainbow fentanyl seized in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Taylorsville man was arrested and is now under federal indictment for alleged possession of so-called “rainbow fentanyl,” which is supposedly candy-colored to entice children, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah. Jesse Wood, 51, of Taylorsville,...
ABC 4
U of U professor leads families’ fight against Boeing
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A University of Utah Law professor is stepping up against aircraft industry giant Boeing on behalf of the families who lost loved ones in the tragic crashes of two 737 Max airplanes that killed 346 people. Paul Cassell said when he heard what...
ABC 4
Police investigate shots reportedly fired at Taylorsville High School; suspects in custody
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — Taylorsville High School was placed on lockdown after reports of shots being fired in the parking lot on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities. Lt. Jake Hill with the Taylorsville Police Department said they received multiple reports of shots fired at Taylorsville High around 12:30 p.m....
