ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Carlisle, IN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Three men arrested in connection with Benton Harbor murder

BENTON HARBOR (WOOD-AM) - Three people are in custody after Benton Harbor Public Safety officers say they killed a 74-year-old man earlier this month. Denarion Evans, Charles Little, and Immanuel Williams are all facing open murder charges in the death of Leon Johnson. Johnson was found dead inside his home....
BENTON HARBOR, MI
95.3 MNC

Garner sentenced to 55 years behind bars for motel murder

A South Bend man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for the shooting death of a woman. Jamie Garner pleaded guilty, last month, to the death of Jenna Lynn Vanhorn, who was found dead inside a room at the Rodeway Inn motel in South Bend in September of 2019.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WWMT

Kalamazoo resident arrested in Benton Harbor homicide investigation

BENTON HAROR, Mich. — As of 7:30 p.m., Benton Harbor police have in custody the last suspect who allegedly was involved in the killing of 74-year-old, Leon "Red" Johnson. Johnson died Sunday at 865 Lasalle Street, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department. Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Sister condemns brother for killing their parents

MUSKEGON, MI – A Muskegon man has been sentenced to up to 100 years in prison for stabbing his parents, a combined 79 times, to death inside the couple’s home. Gregory Michael Scholtens must serve a minimum 27 years behind bars before he’s eligible for parole, Muskegon County Circuit Judge Annette R. Smedley ordered Thursday morning, Jan. 26, at sentencing.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Teen found fatally shot in East Grand Rapids street ID’d

Teen found fatally shot in East Grand Rapids street …. GR nonprofits help students with disabilities create …. Some students with cognitive disabilities got a chance to flex their creative muscles by shooting their own movies. (Jan. 26, 2023) Valentine’s 5K Dash coming to Kentwood. ‘Thank you’: Theo &...
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WNDU

1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash

Michiana Boat & Sports Show happening this weekend in South Bend. Multiple boat retailers will be showing off their latest and greatest models at the Century Center . Father Bly was a longtime theology teacher, football coach, and chaplain at Saint Joseph High School. Graduation ceremonies for South Bend Schools...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Jan. 27, 2023

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Jan. 27, 2023. If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $300 reward. Malcolm Buchanon is wanted for Failure to Appear for the original charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and resisting law enforcement.
MICHIANA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy