Three men arrested in connection with Benton Harbor murder
95.3 MNC
Garner sentenced to 55 years behind bars for motel murder
A South Bend man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for the shooting death of a woman. Jamie Garner pleaded guilty, last month, to the death of Jenna Lynn Vanhorn, who was found dead inside a room at the Rodeway Inn motel in South Bend in September of 2019.
Woman charged in alleged robbery leading to man’s death in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO, MI – A woman is charged with murder after a Kalamazoo Township man was found dead in a burning home. Shawna Fay Kroeger, 32, was arraigned Thursday, Jan. 26, on one count of felony murder, second-degree arson, armed robbery and tampering with evidence in a criminal case in Kalamazoo County District Court.
WNDU
Anthony Hutchens found guilty in murder of Grace Ross
A Benton Harbor man who was on the run for nearly a year will stand trial on several charges related to a November 2021 homicide. Dustin McKee, 31, was found guilty of shooting and killing his roommate Brandon Lowe, 38, back in August.
WWMT
ISP and Marshals Task Force arrested a South Bend man wanted on warrants and new drug charges
SOUTH BEND – On January 24, 2023, Trooper Kyle Hudson assisted members of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force in taking James Allen, 32 of South Bend, IN into custody for several outstanding arrest warrants with nationwide extradition. At approximately 2:30 p.m., Allen was located in the driver’s...
News report on East Grand Rapids death led teen’s mom to call police
Authorities have released the name of a teen found dead in an East Grand Rapids street.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man pleads guilty for fraud after prosecutors say he stole over $300 thousand
It’s a guilty plea from an Elkhart man facing fraud charges after prosecutors say he stole more than $300,000 dollars from people he tricked into phony real estate investments. Charles Ray Smith appeared in U.S. District Court earlier this week. According to court documents, Smith has also been accused...
Sister condemns brother for killing their parents
MUSKEGON, MI – A Muskegon man has been sentenced to up to 100 years in prison for stabbing his parents, a combined 79 times, to death inside the couple’s home. Gregory Michael Scholtens must serve a minimum 27 years behind bars before he’s eligible for parole, Muskegon County Circuit Judge Annette R. Smedley ordered Thursday morning, Jan. 26, at sentencing.
WNDU
Indiana bill would update laws for crimes committed by HIV-positive people
It happened around 11:40 a.m. near Franklin Road just south of Buchanan. The teen charged in the murder of a 6-year-old girl in New Carlisle has been found guilty.
WOOD
Teen found fatally shot in East Grand Rapids street ID’d
Teen found fatally shot in East Grand Rapids street …. GR nonprofits help students with disabilities create …. Some students with cognitive disabilities got a chance to flex their creative muscles by shooting their own movies. (Jan. 26, 2023) Valentine’s 5K Dash coming to Kentwood. ‘Thank you’: Theo &...
WNDU
1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash
Michiana Boat & Sports Show happening this weekend in South Bend. Multiple boat retailers will be showing off their latest and greatest models at the Century Center . Father Bly was a longtime theology teacher, football coach, and chaplain at Saint Joseph High School. Graduation ceremonies for South Bend Schools...
WNDU
Death of Benton Harbor man ruled as homicide; police seeking suspects
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The suspicious death of a Benton Harbor man has now been ruled as a homicide. On Sunday, the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety responded to the 800 block of LaSalle Street to investigate a man that was found dead in his home. According to...
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Jan. 27, 2023
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Jan. 27, 2023. If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $300 reward. Malcolm Buchanon is wanted for Failure to Appear for the original charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and resisting law enforcement.
Prosecutor asks judge not to dismiss murder charge against officer who killed Patrick Lyoya
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Kent County’s prosecutor is asking a judge not to dismiss a murder charge against a former Grand Rapids police officer accused in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya, court records show. Prosecutor Chris Becker is asking Kent County Circuit Judge Christina Elmore to deny...
Suspect arrested after traffic stop leads to police chase in Muskegon
One person was arrested after a traffic stop led to a police chase in Muskegon on Wednesday. Troopers from the Grand Rapids post were assisting in a narcotics investigation.
GRPD: Two cannabis businesses broken into overnight; investigation underway
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating two break-ins that happened overnight at two smokeshop businesses. The impacted businesses are near the 1200 block of Plainfield Avenue and the 800 block of Michigan Street. Police say the break-ins happened between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.
2 plead guilty in shootout at East Kentwood High School
Two of the people involved in a shootout after a graduation ceremony at East Kentwood High School last year have pleaded guilty.
WNDU
South Bend police urging residents to be more vigilant amid robbery spike
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is dealing with a serious rash of robberies. The department’s public information bulletin lists eight separate hold-ups that took place over the past four days. Half of all the robberies were carried out during a two-and-a-half-hour period on Sunday...
