Oklahoma City, OK

kgou.org

What to watch for during Oklahoma's 2023 legislative session

The first Monday in February marks the beginning of the Oklahoma legislative session. And Oklahoma lawmakers are gearing up to consider more than 3,000 bills. Our reporters will be there to cover them. Here’s what they’ll be watching for leading up to the convening of the 2023 legislature.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

Extra emergency SNAP benefits to expire for thousands of Oklahomans

Food costs are going to get even harder to deal with for hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans as another pandemic-related break for low-income earners and families comes to an end. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, otherwise known as SNAP or food stamps, has been giving families a little more help...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

A decade of scandal at Epic Charter Schools

As more news emerges about embezzlement schemes at Epic Charter Schools, it might be difficult to keep up with the saga. That’s why StateImpact’s Beth Wallis asked Oklahoman newspaper reporter Nuria Martinez-Keel to get us up-to-speed on the last decade of Epic’s scandals. Martinez-Keel covers education at The Oklahoman and has been with the publication for four years.

