ocala-news.com
Temporary lane closures on SW Highway 484 in Ocala extended through February 2
Ocala motorists can expect temporary lane closures on SW Highway 484, from Interstate 75 to just west of SW 20th Avenue Road, through Thursday, February 2. On the affected dates, the lane closures will be in effect between the hours of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the Marion County Office of the County Engineer.
ocala-news.com
Belleview resident discusses road construction on U.S. Highway 441
First of all, why are they fixing the lanes on U.S. Highway 441, yet again? Seems like a waste of money as there were no potholes or anything apparently wrong with them since the last time they “fixed” the lanes a few years ago. They are not widening...
WCJB
Rescue crews rescue teen that was stuck 30 feet up a tree
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs fire fighters helped rescue a teenager who was stuck 30 feet up a tree. High Springs officials say rescue crews from the city as well Alachua County Fire Rescue found the 13-year-old 30 feet up a tree in the woods in the Bailey Estates neighborhood.
ocala-news.com
FHP warns motorists of potential visibility issues from 725-acre controlled burn in Marion County
Marion County motorists are being urged to use caution due to an active 725-acre controlled burn in Salt Springs. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Lake George Ranger District is conducting a controlled burn today in the area of County Road 314 near State Road 19, which may affect visibility.
WCJB
A Marion County truck repair shop has been acquired by Fleetpride
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County truck repair facility is joining a nationwide network. TML Truck & Trailer Repair has been acquired by “Fleetpride,” according to a company press release. TML has been in business since 2012 and is located at the intersection of State Road 326...
theapopkavoice.com
Breaking News: Prescribed burn today at Lake Apopka North Shore
The St. Johns River Water Management District is conducting a 103-acre prescribed burn today at its Lake Apopka North Shore in Lake County. The burn will be located west of the Loop Trail between Green Mountain Scenic Overlook and the Clay Island Trailhead. The burn’s purpose is to reduce hazardous fuel loads and maintenance of fire-dependent natural communities.
ocala-news.com
Sunrise Over Ocala Business Park
Check out this beautiful sunrise over the Ocala Business Park at Ocala International Airport. Thanks to Monica Hernandez for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
leesburg-news.com
Four helicopters called to transport patients from crash scene in Leesburg
Four helicopters were called to transport patients Thursday morning from the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Leesburg. The crash occurred at about 6:30 a.m. on County Road 470 near the Florida Turnpike. Leesburg Fire Rescue arrived on the scene and found two vehicles with heavy damage and multiple patients.
villages-news.com
Sanitary sewer line work to limit bathing and laundry on Historic Side of The Villages
A sanitary sewer line project will force some residents of the Historic Side of The Villages to limit bathing and laundry. The project will temporarily impact 87 homes along Aloha Way, Vermont Avenue, Paradise Drive and Owen Drive. The work will begin Monday, Jan. 30. All construction is anticipated to be completed within three weeks, ending around Feb. 20.
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida - January 28 & 29, 2023
Are you looking for something to do this weekend in Lake County, Florida? Here are a few ideas. Civil War Festival - The Raid on Renningers: the civil war camps open at 9:00 am, there is a pre-battle concert at 1:00 pm, and the Raid on Renningers Battle begins at 2:00 pm. This event takes place from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. 20651 US Highway 441, Mount Dora.
WCJB
Pickup truck catches fire in Belleview near cafe, firefighters respond
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue crews put out a vehicle fire in Belleview on Tuesday evening. MCFR crews say they got several calls of a truck on fire in Belleview near Lady Luck Cafe around 5 p.m. Firefighters got to the scene and were able to put...
ocala-news.com
Zip line coming to Coehadjoe Park
Marion County residents will soon be able to zip line at Coehadjoe Park. The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department recently announced in a social media post that the installation of a brand-new zip line is officially underway at Coehadjoe Park, which is located at 4225 NE 35th Street in Ocala.
ocala-news.com
Resident says Ocala/Marion County needs more grocery stores, not convenience stores
Marion Oaks is one of the largest communities in southwest Marion County. Unfortunately, we are forced to use one Winn-Dixie, which is very small. Most of the items are out of stock a majority of the time. We are forced to drive to the new Publix because there are no other grocery stores available to us.
Villages Daily Sun
Lady Lake Farmers Market returning for Valentine’s Day
A staple in the community is returning to Lady Lake. The Lady Lake Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 14 at Rolling Acres Sports Complex at 260 Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake and take place at the same time and location each Tuesday.
ocala-news.com
Marion County launches Property Alert Service for residents
The Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office has launched a Property Alert Service to help residents identify unauthorized or potentially fraudulent activity. The service, which is free and available to the public, will notify subscribers via email within 24 hours after documents, such as a deed, mortgage, or other land records containing a specific Parcel ID or Party Name, have been recorded into Marion County’s Official Records.
villages-news.com
Homeless woman arrested in theft of food from Wawa in Lady Lake
A homeless woman was arrested in the theft of food from Wawa in Lady Lake. A manager said a woman entered the store in the wee hours Friday and consumed a Buffalo Chicken Salad, three packages of Ken’s Blue Cheese dressing and a large fountain beverage, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She consumed the food in the store and fled in a red SUV when confronted by the manager.
Citrus County Chronicle
Recent fires in the Chiefland area may be arson-related
CHIEFLAND — There have been multiple fires recently in the Chiefland area, the most recent in Fanning Springs that fire officials are suspecting as arson. On Jan. 17, Chiefland Fire Rescue responded to assist Fanning Springs Fire Department to an outside fire at NW 150th Street and NW 30th Avenue. Units were dispatched at approximately 4:20 p.m.
WCJB
An Ocala dentist office is back open after drunk driver crashes into the building
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Just after midnight on Monday surveillance video captures a white Chevy Equinox crashing into Healthy Smiles Dentistry. “I thought it was the alarm because all the time the alarm goes off and I said oh is it the alarm and he said no no ma’am you have to come here something happened to your building,” said co-owner Dr. Adriana Rick.
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Bishop, Princess, and Junior
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a handsome fellow who loves explore Bishop. This 4-year-old pup is very happy go lucky and if you toss him a treat, he’ll catch it with good accuracy.
Citrus County Chronicle
School bus struck by vehicle on way to Citrus High
A Citrus County bus transporting students to Citrus High School was involved in a minor accident at 7:26 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Citrus County School District. As the bus was turning onto Line Avenue, a vehicle struck the bus from behind, the district stated in a phone message at 9:29 a.m. to the parents of those students riding the bus. CHS administration attended the bus immediately, all students were safely unloaded on the high school ramp and were asked if they were “OK,” and no injuries were reported, the message said.
