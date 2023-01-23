Read full article on original website
Related
Kotaku
The Samurai Yakuza Game Will Guest-Star A World-Famous Wrestler And An Internet Hottie
Sega and its Ryu Ga Gotoku studio announced that some big stars in the worlds of professional wrestling and Hollywood will make cameos in the upcoming samurai Yakuza spin-off, Like A Dragon: Ishin!. In an announcement trailer on Sega’s official YouTube channel, the publisher revealed that the famous All Elite...
Kotaku
Horror Devs Surprise World With Bright Action Game, On Game Pass Now
Today, during Xbox’s Developer Direct, Shinji Mikami and the developers of The Evil Within surprised everyone by announcing not a new horror game but a stylish, cartoon-bright action game. Hi-Fi Rush, developed by Tango Gameworks, is a cel-shaded rhythm action game where players traverse colorful Sunset Overdrive-esque (or Jet...
Kotaku
GoldenEye 007's Finally On Switch And Xbox, But It Needs Some Work
After years and years of rumors, whispers, fan outcry, and endless internet theories, Rare’s beloved Nintendo 64 first-person shooter, GoldenEye 007, is finally out on modern consoles. And while for many this is something to celebrate, these new ports aren’t quite as good as they could have been.
Kotaku
Kadabra Will Finally Return To Pokémon Card Game After 18-Year Ban
The Pokémon Company will print its first new Kadabra card in over 20 years. According to a report by PokéBeach, the Pokemon Card 151 set due out in June will feature the psychic spoon-bender alongside the series other original Pokémon, something that would have previously been blocked by illusionist Uri Geller’s lawsuit accusing Kadabra of being based on his own likeness.
Kotaku
New Far Cry Multiplayer And Far Cry 7 Both In Works At Ubisoft
Assassin’s Creed publisher Ubisoft has at least two new Far Cry experiences coming down the road. One will effectively be Far Cry 7, the next mainline game in the hit first-person shooter series. The other is a standalone multiplayer spin-off and likely the company’s latest attempt to create a live-service money-maker around one of its most successful franchises.
Kotaku
The Best Ways To Keep Your Overwatch 2 Healer Alive, As Told By Tired Mercy Mains
Angela “Mercy” Ziegler has long been one of Overwatch 2’s most iconic heroes, and after years of being the scapegoat for when things go wrong in a match, the players who main this airborne healer are sick and tired of your shit. Mercy is the caretaker of the heroes of Overwatch, and as she flies over a battlefield, she sees all that happens between a payload’s starting point and its destination. So I talked to some Mercy players about what they want tanks, damage dealers, and fellow healers to know about in order to better help them help you help them.
Kotaku
40K: Darktide's Xbox Release Delayed So PC Version Can Be Fixed
Warhammer 40K: Darktide released on PC late last year, a dark and chunky take on Left 4 Dead set in Games Workshop’s grim, distant future. It was OK! Had its problems, but was OK. Those problems have persisted into 2023, though, and so the developers are shelving an Xbox version of the game while they get to work fixing them.
Kotaku
Amazon’s Tomb Raider Show Reportedly Being Written By Fleabag Creator
If you, like me, are having trouble keeping track of all the video game adaptations coming to TV and film, you may have forgotten that a Tomb Raider series is in development over at Amazon. Well, friends, I will not be forgetting about this show any time soon, now that writer/actor/comedian Phoebe Waller-Bridge is reportedly writing the script for the show.
Comments / 0