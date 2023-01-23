Read full article on original website
Vt. officials say office building sale would create new efficiencies
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new effort to consolidate Vermont state government offices could mean the sale of a large office building in downtown Burlington. The Scott administration is looking into selling the Cherry Street office building, which contains most of the offices for the Department of Health, among other departments. The proposal comes as state office buildings across Vermont are being used less as the state embraces new work-from-home and hybrid models.
Vt. State Rep. Kate Donnally stepping down
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state representative is giving up her seat. Kate Donnally is a Democrat who just started serving her second term representing Hyde Park, Belvidere, Johnson and Wolcott. But Friday, Jan. 27, will be her last day. Donnally wrote in an op-ed in the News&Citizen that...
Is burning wood really renewable? Reconsidering biomass in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While Burlington’s McNeil Generating Station continues to pump out electricity for the city, Green Mountain Power and other utilities, the fate of biomass hangs in the balance. Our Kevin Gaiss looks at how burning wood fits into the state’s climate goals. A cold, gray...
Burlington Police comply with 2021 body camera release policy
If you played in high school sports in southern Vermont, there's a good chance Tom Haley at the Rutland Herald has covered it.
Taking the plunge: Vermonter breaks world ice swimming records
WESTMORE, Vt. (WCAX) - The snow doesn’t scream beach weather, but for a group in the Northeast Kingdom, it’s the perfect time to go for a dip. “I’m really passionate and love swimming,” said Charlotte Brynn, a Stowe resident and competitive swimmer. Brynn recently took home...
Will moving carriers, sorting to another facility compound mail woes in Williston?
Health Watch: Medication abortion the new front in reproductive health battle. In the wake of what would have been Roe v. Wade's 50th anniversary, the Biden administration this week announced it was taking executive action to help protect medication abortions. Environmental groups say new Vt. pesticide rules fall short.
Police searching for 5th suspect in St. Johnsbury murder case
If you played in high school sports in southern Vermont, there's a good chance Tom Haley at the Rutland Herald has covered it.
‘Reel’ in fun with free fishing day
BARNARD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Fish and Wildlife will host the annual Free Ice Fishing Day Saturday. For the first time since the start of the pandemic, there will be a fishing festival. It goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Silver Lake State Park in Barnard. “The Ice...
CityPlace construction continues on schedule
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After over a decade of delays, construction on Burlington’s CityPlace finally got underway last fall, and developers for the multi-million project say construction is on pace thanks to the favorable winter season. Neither snow nor winter’s cold is enough to stop construction at Cityplace. Some...
Snowstorm covers roads, closes schools
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow and some mixed precipitation continue Thursday as the latest in a string of winter storms hits the region. The storm began Wednesday night and led to a messy commute and some scattered power outages. Vermont State Police say between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to 10 crashes in Chittenden County alone. Police say most of them were on Interstate 89. Troopers say all of them were single-vehicle crashes and that two drivers had to be taken to the hospital.
Killington to open K-1 lodge after delay
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Killington Resort is finally celebrating the grand opening of the new K-1 Lodge. After more than six decades, the old lodge was torn down last year. In its place, the new building is about 50% bigger. The goal was to have it completely ready to...
Mount Mansfield Union grad’s film nominated for Oscar
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A film written by a Vermont native is nominated for an Oscar. Mount Mansfield Union High School graduate Nick Paley co-wrote the screenplay for “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.”. It’s nominated in the best animated feature film category. The story features a beloved...
Investigators: Electrical issue sparked fire that destroyed Vt. business
CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators say an electrical issue sparked a fire that destroyed a Castleton business earlier this month. The Gilmore Home Center burned down on Jan. 15. Fire investigators weren’t able to determine exactly where it started but they say it was not suspicious. They say the...
NH police: Vt. man charged with pointing gun at trucker on I-93
BOW, N.H. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces charges following an alleged road rage incident on I-93 in New Hampshire. It happened Wednesday morning in the town of Bow. The New Hampshire State Police say they got a 911 call from a tractor-trailer driver that the driver of a car pointed a gun at him while headed north on the interstate.
Midweek snowstorm draws truants, scofflaws to ski slopes
WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - It may be the middle of the work week, but Thursday’s snowstorm was too tempting for many, who piled into Sugarbush for a chance at some fresh powder. Reporter Elissa Borden spoke with some of the workers and students getting a head start on the weekend.
Area eateries, chefs among semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Several local eateries have just been named semifinalists for James Beard Awards! Those awards are like the Oscars of the food industry. Last year, Vermont had a winner. Nisachon Morgan, who people call Rung, won Best Chef in the Northeast for her cooking at Saap in Randolph.
Plattsburgh to get 1st cannabis retailer
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh is set to get its first cannabis retailer. Plattsburgh-based North Country Roots says it just got a retail license from the New York State Cannabis Control Board. The company is the only shop so far in the Plattsburgh area to get a license. The store...
Owner of Worcester buisness hopes to rebuild after fire
A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry "Burr" Morse Jr. retires. How does the cost of Burlington's new pod community compare to state emergency housing?. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST. Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod...
High school partnership puts nursing degrees in adults’ hands
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s never too late to learn something new. You could become a dental assistant, get your CDL or even just learn how to make pasta as part of St. Johnsbury Academy’s Adult Education Program. Now, a new skill is being offered and it...
'UNVAXXD' and Proud: A Vermont License Plate Proves Eye-Catching
Kathy Hoffer was in Montpelier for a lunch date with three friends on January 17 when she stopped to admire a shiny red Alfa Romeo that was parked on State Street. Luxury Italian sports cars are rare in pragmatic central Vermont, where drivers tend to favor Subarus and pickup trucks, especially in winter.
