ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCAX

Vt. officials say office building sale would create new efficiencies

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new effort to consolidate Vermont state government offices could mean the sale of a large office building in downtown Burlington. The Scott administration is looking into selling the Cherry Street office building, which contains most of the offices for the Department of Health, among other departments. The proposal comes as state office buildings across Vermont are being used less as the state embraces new work-from-home and hybrid models.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vt. State Rep. Kate Donnally stepping down

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state representative is giving up her seat. Kate Donnally is a Democrat who just started serving her second term representing Hyde Park, Belvidere, Johnson and Wolcott. But Friday, Jan. 27, will be her last day. Donnally wrote in an op-ed in the News&Citizen that...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Is burning wood really renewable? Reconsidering biomass in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While Burlington’s McNeil Generating Station continues to pump out electricity for the city, Green Mountain Power and other utilities, the fate of biomass hangs in the balance. Our Kevin Gaiss looks at how burning wood fits into the state’s climate goals. A cold, gray...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Taking the plunge: Vermonter breaks world ice swimming records

WESTMORE, Vt. (WCAX) - The snow doesn’t scream beach weather, but for a group in the Northeast Kingdom, it’s the perfect time to go for a dip. “I’m really passionate and love swimming,” said Charlotte Brynn, a Stowe resident and competitive swimmer. Brynn recently took home...
STOWE, VT
WCAX

‘Reel’ in fun with free fishing day

BARNARD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Fish and Wildlife will host the annual Free Ice Fishing Day Saturday. For the first time since the start of the pandemic, there will be a fishing festival. It goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Silver Lake State Park in Barnard. “The Ice...
BARNARD, VT
WCAX

CityPlace construction continues on schedule

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After over a decade of delays, construction on Burlington’s CityPlace finally got underway last fall, and developers for the multi-million project say construction is on pace thanks to the favorable winter season. Neither snow nor winter’s cold is enough to stop construction at Cityplace. Some...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Snowstorm covers roads, closes schools

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow and some mixed precipitation continue Thursday as the latest in a string of winter storms hits the region. The storm began Wednesday night and led to a messy commute and some scattered power outages. Vermont State Police say between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to 10 crashes in Chittenden County alone. Police say most of them were on Interstate 89. Troopers say all of them were single-vehicle crashes and that two drivers had to be taken to the hospital.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Killington to open K-1 lodge after delay

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Killington Resort is finally celebrating the grand opening of the new K-1 Lodge. After more than six decades, the old lodge was torn down last year. In its place, the new building is about 50% bigger. The goal was to have it completely ready to...
KILLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Mount Mansfield Union grad’s film nominated for Oscar

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A film written by a Vermont native is nominated for an Oscar. Mount Mansfield Union High School graduate Nick Paley co-wrote the screenplay for “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.”. It’s nominated in the best animated feature film category. The story features a beloved...
JERICHO, VT
WCAX

NH police: Vt. man charged with pointing gun at trucker on I-93

BOW, N.H. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces charges following an alleged road rage incident on I-93 in New Hampshire. It happened Wednesday morning in the town of Bow. The New Hampshire State Police say they got a 911 call from a tractor-trailer driver that the driver of a car pointed a gun at him while headed north on the interstate.
BOW, NH
WCAX

Midweek snowstorm draws truants, scofflaws to ski slopes

WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - It may be the middle of the work week, but Thursday’s snowstorm was too tempting for many, who piled into Sugarbush for a chance at some fresh powder. Reporter Elissa Borden spoke with some of the workers and students getting a head start on the weekend.
WARREN, VT
WCAX

Area eateries, chefs among semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Several local eateries have just been named semifinalists for James Beard Awards! Those awards are like the Oscars of the food industry. Last year, Vermont had a winner. Nisachon Morgan, who people call Rung, won Best Chef in the Northeast for her cooking at Saap in Randolph.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Plattsburgh to get 1st cannabis retailer

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh is set to get its first cannabis retailer. Plattsburgh-based North Country Roots says it just got a retail license from the New York State Cannabis Control Board. The company is the only shop so far in the Plattsburgh area to get a license. The store...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Owner of Worcester buisness hopes to rebuild after fire

A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry "Burr" Morse Jr. retires. How does the cost of Burlington's new pod community compare to state emergency housing?. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST. Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod...
WORCESTER, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy