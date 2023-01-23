Read full article on original website
Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce to celebrate local businesses at 104th Annual Meeting
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce is holding their Annual Meeting on Monday, January 30. President and CEO Derek Rusher has more about the event, and the importance of celebrating businesses in the area. Location: Younes Conference Center - North. Time: 5:30 p.m. social hour, dinner...
Kearney's Downtown Rehabilitation Grant Program is preparing to award more grants
KEARNEY, Neb. — Building and business owners in downtown Kearney can now apply for a grant that would help them reinvest into their properties. Kearney’s Downtown Rehabilitation Grant Program encourages the renovation and preservation efforts for downtown buildings. Property owners and business owners can all apply for the grant which has evolve throughout the years.
Bendfeldt steps down from Central Platte NRD Board
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Jim Bendfeldt, Director on the Central Platte Natural Resources District (CPNRD) Board, stepped down for personal reasons at their monthly meeting on Thursday. Bendfeldt was a very active member for the 17 years he served on the Board. In September 2022, he was inducted into...
Pioneer Village in Minden will receive national attention on 'American Pickers'
MINDEN, Neb. — The Harold Warp’s Pioneer Village will be getting National attention as it will be featured on the History Channel's show "American Pickers." The episode, “Wolfes Go West,” will air Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m., according to Pioneer Village. The pickers are famous...
Super Bowl partners with Tri City Auction Center to bid off arcade games
You can feel like a "Super Bowl" winner and take home a unique prize as arcade games from a local bowling alley are auctioned. Tri City Auction Center is partnering with the owner of the former Super Bowl bowling alley in Grand Island to sell unique quarter arcade games. Vaughn...
Former GIPS superintendent Grover takes job in Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA — Dr. Tawana Grover has been named superintendent of schools at a large Iowa district as the Cedar Rapids Community School District announced the former Grand Island school leader will take over there effective July 1 according to NTV's sister station Iowa News Now. “The Board...
Hastings Crossroads shelter remains closed due to electrical panel
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Crossroads Mission Avenue Shelter in Hastings is still trying to open their doors after a recent cold snap burst a water pipe and damaged an electrical panel. Now, the shelter is trying to find a replacement electrical panel. “We’re trying to get through as fast...
GI Casino brings in nearly $100K in first five days
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island's temporary casino brought in nearly $100,000 in tax revenue in its first five days, that's according to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission. The casino first opened its doors on December 27, bringing in $97,157 in taxes before the end of the year.
Top ranked girl's wrestler signs with Hastings College
AMHERST, Neb. — Amherst Bronco Reagen Gallaway signed her letter of intent on Thursday to wrestle at Hastings College. The top ranked girl’s wrestler in Nebraska won a state title in her first year competing at 138 pounds. The senior had as many as six offers but ultimately...
Group files lawsuit following vote to merge two public power districts
HOLDREGE, Neb. — On Thursday, the group ‘Citizens Opposed to the Merger’ of Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation District (CNPPID) and Dawson Public Power District held a public informational meeting expressing their concerns regarding the merger. Last October, the power districts released their merger plan, and...
UNK football adds final assistant to coaching staff
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Nebraska Kearney head football coach Ryan Held announced today that Kenny Zamberlin will be the Lopers offensive graduate assistant and tight ends coach. Zamberlin is the eighth and final assistant (six full-time and two GA's) that Held has hired since...
UNK men can't hang with Bearcats
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Three-time defending national champion Northwest Missouri State shot 55 percent from the field and was stingy on defense to down Nebraska Kearney, 76-36, Thursday night at the Health & Sports Center. The seventh-ranked Bearcats (18-2, 11-2) win a fourth straight...
Man arrested after Merrick County pursuit
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. — A man was arrested after leading Merrick County authorities on a chase. The sheriff's office said just around 11:55 p.m. Sunday, a deputy tried to pull over an SUV in Central City, but the vehicle sped off. After traveling through Central City and rural Merrick...
Jury trial set for GI man charged in death of toddler
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A jury trial has been set for a Grand Island man charged in the killing of a toddler. Ryan Rivera-Meister, 26, is charged in Hall County District Court with committing child abuse resulting in death. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge. His jury trial is set to begin Aug. 8.
