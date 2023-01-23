ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Former President Barack Obama REFUSES To Say If He Is Searching For Classified Documents Still In His Possession

Former President Barack Obama refused to say whether he is currently searching for classified documents potentially still in his personal possession, RadarOnline.com has learned.In the latest development to come after it was revealed earlier this month that President Joe Biden was still in possession of classified documents from his time as Obama’s vice president, many Americans started to wonder what other current and former top White House officials are also still in possession of classified materials.On Tuesday, after it was revealed a cache of classified files was recovered from former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home, Fox News pressed Obama’s...
INDIANA STATE
msn.com

'Lock him up': Republicans erupt at Biden over classified documents

Republican detractors were quick to put President Joe Biden on blast over revelations that classified documents from his vice president days surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank late last year. Drawing parallels with the document ordeal plaguing former President Donald Trump, Republicans scorned Biden and demanded accountability. They emphasized that,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Jimmy Carter found classified documents at his residence at least once: Report

Former President Jimmy Carter reportedly found classified materials at his residence in the past, as questions about mishandled classified documents now engulf a former vice president, a former president, and the current president. The oldest living president found classified documents at his Plains, Georgia, home "on at least one occasion"...
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

Joe Biden's classified documents problem just got bigger

On Thursday morning, White House Counsel's Office spokesperson Ian Sams confirmed overnight reports that a "small number" of documents "with classified markings" had been found at President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home. "All but one of these documents were found in a storage space in the president's Willmington residence garage," Sams wrote in a brief press release. "One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room." The revelation that Biden may have improperly stored classified material has understandably been compared to former President Donald Trump's ongoing legal battle with the Justice Department over the...
WILMINGTON, DE
POLITICO

Biden's ride or die

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. Programming Note: We’ll be off Monday, Jan. 16, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but will...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy