Read full article on original website
Related
Analysis: Classified documents being found in closets & Hunter's charges — it's not looking good for President Biden
The recent tales of confidential documents found in a random closet and his son Hunter Biden's tax and weapons charges do not bode well for President Biden. Let us look at the GOP's handling of this mess that Potus is in...
SEAN HANNITY: Bombshell report on classified docs shows Biden got different treatment than Trump
Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to a bombshell new report from the WSJ that exposes a blatant duel system of justice President Biden's DOJ.
DOJ asked Biden team not to investigate the classified docs further: Report
Upon learning about President Joe Biden's classified documents, the Justice Department reportedly initially asked his team to refrain from further examining the files or other possibly relevant material at different locations.
Former President Barack Obama REFUSES To Say If He Is Searching For Classified Documents Still In His Possession
Former President Barack Obama refused to say whether he is currently searching for classified documents potentially still in his personal possession, RadarOnline.com has learned.In the latest development to come after it was revealed earlier this month that President Joe Biden was still in possession of classified documents from his time as Obama’s vice president, many Americans started to wonder what other current and former top White House officials are also still in possession of classified materials.On Tuesday, after it was revealed a cache of classified files was recovered from former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home, Fox News pressed Obama’s...
Democrat suggests classified docs in Biden's home, office may have been 'planted' after second batch found
A Democratic representative told Fox News that the classified documents found in President Biden's possession could have been "planted."
MSNBC
'Disgusting, like a dog': See the unbelievable Trump-MSNBC segment (Comedian Matt Friend)
In this special comedy interview, actor and impressionist Matt Friend brings his best political impressions to “The Beat.” Among them are Mitch McConnell, Bernie Sanders, and Donald Trump. Friend also discusses his comedy heroes with MSNBC’s Ari Melber.Jan. 25, 2023.
msn.com
'Lock him up': Republicans erupt at Biden over classified documents
Republican detractors were quick to put President Joe Biden on blast over revelations that classified documents from his vice president days surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank late last year. Drawing parallels with the document ordeal plaguing former President Donald Trump, Republicans scorned Biden and demanded accountability. They emphasized that,...
Matt Gaetz says classified docs scandal 'feels like the Democrats are taking out Joe Biden'
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said Wednesday there's an "element" to the Biden classified documents scandal that "feels like the Democrats" are trying to unseat the president.
Democrat leadership leaves Adam Schiff hanging on call for intelligence assessment of Biden's classified docs
Democratic House and Senate leadership remained silent on Rep. Adam Schiff's call for an intelligence assessment into the classified documents mishandled by President Biden.
Hear former Obama adviser's caution to Biden amid classified documents issue
Former Obama adviser and CNN senior political commentator David Axelrod tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer why he would advise President Joe Biden against staying quiet about the classified documents found at his home and private office and the related special counsel review.
Washington Examiner
Ben Carson says Jan. 6 committee Social Security number leak was 'not an accident'
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson suggested that the leak of nearly 2,000 Social Security numbers of Trump allies by the Jan. 6 Committee was "not an accident." Carson, whose information was included in the leak, appeared on Fox & Friends First to discuss the circumstances. He revealed...
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
Paul Pelosi Attack Video Release Leaves Democrats Fearing the Worst
The hammer assault has led to unfounded conspiracy theories about former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and any footage may in time be manipulated.
Biden will not be the Democrat nominee in 2024. Count on it.
President Joe Biden is not honest. And now revelations about classified documents being found give the appearance that he is compromised. It is hard to imagine him running in 2024.
Washington Examiner
Jimmy Carter found classified documents at his residence at least once: Report
Former President Jimmy Carter reportedly found classified materials at his residence in the past, as questions about mishandled classified documents now engulf a former vice president, a former president, and the current president. The oldest living president found classified documents at his Plains, Georgia, home "on at least one occasion"...
Joe Biden's classified documents problem just got bigger
On Thursday morning, White House Counsel's Office spokesperson Ian Sams confirmed overnight reports that a "small number" of documents "with classified markings" had been found at President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home. "All but one of these documents were found in a storage space in the president's Willmington residence garage," Sams wrote in a brief press release. "One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room." The revelation that Biden may have improperly stored classified material has understandably been compared to former President Donald Trump's ongoing legal battle with the Justice Department over the...
How Joe Biden's First Two Years Compare to Donald Trump's
The Democrat has now been in the White House for 24 months, following on from the turbulent Trump era. Political experts have given Newsweek their verdict.
Biden classified documents: National Archives won't share info with House Republicans without DOJ approval
Information about the Joe Biden classified documents cannot be shared with Congress without approval from the Justice Department, the National Archives said.
67% of Americans say Biden classified document scandal is a 'serious problem'
A commanding 84% of Americans agree with AG Merrick Garland appointing a special counsel to probe Biden's classified documents scandal - and 67% feel it is a 'serious problem.'
POLITICO
Biden's ride or die
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. Programming Note: We’ll be off Monday, Jan. 16, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but will...
Comments / 0