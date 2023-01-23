Read full article on original website
Universities should not be providing healthcare to students anyway. School nurses are in place for emergencies. Healthcare is the responsibility of doctors, hospitals and medical centers.
Laura Jones
3d ago
We have Joppa laws in Florida. No one can get your Medicare records.
WCJB
University of Florida COVID-19 shutdown case goes to Supreme Court
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) — A potential class-action lawsuit has gone to the Florida Supreme Court in a dispute about whether the University of Florida should return fees to students because of a campus shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Attorneys for UF graduate student Anthony Rojas filed a notice...
Once-subversive plot to dismantle traditional public schools in Florida now central policy
Diverting taxpayer dollars to private, and often religious, schools used to be a wacky, unconstitutional subversion of public education in Florida. Former Gov. Jeb Bush was one of the pioneers of privatizing public education. Like most bad ideas, it started out small. The Opportunity Scholarship Program was set up to...
How Florida defines 'student indoctrination' for reviewers of new social studies textbooks
A group of reviewers at Palm Beach County schools have been assessing new social studies textbooks that are now being considered for use by students in the fall. The reviewers have new guidelines from Florida in the wake of "parental rights" laws in which to assess the books and make sure they omit lessons on social justice, culturally responsive teaching, social-emotional learning and “any other unsolicited theories that may lead to student indoctrination.”
WCTV
Florida D.O.E. investigating potential complaint against Leon County Schools
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Education is investigating the Leon County Schools Superintendent after a potential complaint was filed against him by a parent. In a statement to WCTV, Rocky Hanna said that on Christmas Eve on the way to church with his family he received a...
southdadenewsleader.com
DeSantis announces sweeping reforms that include 'Teacher Bill of Rights'
Plan includes pay raise and paycheck protection plus reduction in school board terms. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Jacksonville on Monday to propose sweeping changes to education, including a Teacher's Bill of Rights which will empower educators to be leaders in their classrooms. In the proposed...
Florida Amendment Would Ban Students from Using Social Media in Schools
Social networks may be banned in Florida schools if a recently filed amendment passes Florida Legislature and gets signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis. Earlier this week, Florida State Representative Brad Yeager filed an amendment that would require Florida schools to block students from accessing social media sites through the use of internet access provided by a school district. The legislation also seeks to implement social media safety education in grades 6 through 12.
Florida doctors worried DeSantis gives ‘fringe’ dermatologist a platform
DeSantis is using his opposition to Covid-19 restrictions and advocacy of medical “free speech” as a central pillar of his messaging strategy, and the issue is likely to play into a possible 2024 presidential run.
thefamuanonline.com
Will DeSantis shake up FAMU’s BOT?
Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six new members, including some outspoken conservatives, to New College of Florida’s board of trustees. New College is the most liberal and LGBTQ+-led campus in Florida, and DeSantis’ recent selections upset students, staff, faculty and supporters of the school in Sarasota.
Florida public universities spent $15 million of taxpayer dollars on CRT, diversity initiatives: report
Universities in Florida spent $28 million on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) or CRT programs in the 2022-2023 school year, which were over 50 percent taxpayer funded.
Local election officials in Florida call for scrapping new ID rules for mail voting
County election supervisors say the new restrictions will create significant election reporting delays and a slew of costs for local election offices, and could disenfranchise large numbers of voters.
DeSantis team hits back at Politico for 'intentionally misleading' headline: 'Media malpractice'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' rapid response director Christina Pushaw fired back at Politico, accusing the outlet of "media malpractice" for running a misleading headline.
Gov. Ron DeSantis in South Florida to announce law & order legislation
TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis was in South Florida Thursday afternoon, at the Miami Police Benevolent Association, where the focus of his news conference was "Law and order."DeSantis said the state will explore ways to have the death penalty for people who rape children, while he also reiterated a call to allow murderers to be sentenced to death without unanimous jury recommendations. In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling, held that the Eighth Amendment's ban on cruel and unusual punishment prevented the death penalty for child rapists. That was based in part on a 1977 decision. "They (sexual...
Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL
Quality Journalism for Critical Times A new report says that more than half of LGBTQ+ Florida parents surveyed say they’re considering moving out of the Sunshine State because of the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill that has already impacted families since it was enacted last year. The bill’s title is actually the Parental Rights in Education, but critics have long used ‘Don’t […] The post Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Florida House is the only state embassy in Washington, D.C.
Washington, D.C., is known for many things — the seat of power for the United States, amazing museums and monuments, and embassies representing nearly every country in the world. But did you know that Florida is the only state in America to have an embassy in our nation’s capital?
WCJB
Hate crime bill proposed after anti-semetic message displayed at Florida Georgia game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A proposed bill from the state capitol defines certain anti-semetic acts as hate crimes and increases criminal penalties. Under the proposed bill, any person who distributes pamphlets or flyers with hateful anti-semetic imagery or messages, any person who defaces or damages religious property, or any person who projects images onto another person’s property without permission could be charged with a third-degree felony.
WCJB
‘We’ve been heard’: Florida lawmakers are considering turning their attention to municipal utilities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Tuesday, Florida House members raised the possibility of giving state regulators more oversight of municipal utilities. Those include Gainesville Regional Utilities and Ocala Electric Utility. State Sen. Keith Perry said high prices are a concern for those who are customers of municipal utilities but live...
Push to ban rent control measures in Florida gains traction
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There’s now a push to ban rent control measures across the state. Florida Senate president Kathleen Passidomo proposed that ban for this year’s legislative session. She announced the proposal as Orange County fights for its own rent control measure. In August, county leaders...
‘Blatant overreach’: Tampa Bay activists outraged after Florida rejects African American studies AP course
Local activists are criticizing Florida's decision to block the College Board's new AP African American Studies course.
Advocate
Florida Dems File Bill Ending 'Gay and Trans Panic' Defense
Democrats in Florida have introduced a bill to outlaw the so-called gay and trans panic defense in criminal cases in the state. Florida’s Senate minority leader, Lauren Book, and state Rep. Rita Harris filed Senate Bill 328 on Wednesday. If passed, the Gay and Transgender Panic Legal Defenses Prohibition...
WCJB
‘Stop the Black Attack’ rally held inside the Florida Capitol in response to AP African American Studies denial
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Following the state of Florida’s rejection of a new AP African American Studies course, Black elected officials, activists, and the community are holding a rally inside on Wednesday the Florida Capitol building in protest of the decision. Leading chants of “Black history is American history,”...
