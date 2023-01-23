ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

3d ago

Universities should not be providing healthcare to students anyway. School nurses are in place for emergencies. Healthcare is the responsibility of doctors, hospitals and medical centers.

Laura Jones
3d ago

We have Joppa laws in Florida. No one can get your Medicare records.

WCJB

University of Florida COVID-19 shutdown case goes to Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) — A potential class-action lawsuit has gone to the Florida Supreme Court in a dispute about whether the University of Florida should return fees to students because of a campus shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Attorneys for UF graduate student Anthony Rojas filed a notice...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

How Florida defines 'student indoctrination' for reviewers of new social studies textbooks

A group of reviewers at Palm Beach County schools have been assessing new social studies textbooks that are now being considered for use by students in the fall. The reviewers have new guidelines from Florida in the wake of "parental rights" laws in which to assess the books and make sure they omit lessons on social justice, culturally responsive teaching, social-emotional learning and “any other unsolicited theories that may lead to student indoctrination.”
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

DeSantis announces sweeping reforms that include 'Teacher Bill of Rights'

Plan includes pay raise and paycheck protection plus reduction in school board terms. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Jacksonville on Monday to propose sweeping changes to education, including a Teacher's Bill of Rights which will empower educators to be leaders in their classrooms. In the proposed...
FLORIDA STATE
Matt O'Hern

Florida Amendment Would Ban Students from Using Social Media in Schools

Social networks may be banned in Florida schools if a recently filed amendment passes Florida Legislature and gets signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis. Earlier this week, Florida State Representative Brad Yeager filed an amendment that would require Florida schools to block students from accessing social media sites through the use of internet access provided by a school district. The legislation also seeks to implement social media safety education in grades 6 through 12.
FLORIDA STATE
thefamuanonline.com

Will DeSantis shake up FAMU’s BOT?

Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six new members, including some outspoken conservatives, to New College of Florida’s board of trustees. New College is the most liberal and LGBTQ+-led campus in Florida, and DeSantis’ recent selections upset students, staff, faculty and supporters of the school in Sarasota.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
CBS Miami

Gov. Ron DeSantis in South Florida to announce law & order legislation

TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis was in South Florida Thursday afternoon, at the Miami Police Benevolent Association, where the focus of his news conference was "Law and order."DeSantis said the state will explore ways to have the death penalty for people who rape children, while he also reiterated a call to allow murderers to be sentenced to death without unanimous jury recommendations. In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling, held that the Eighth Amendment's ban on cruel and unusual punishment prevented the death penalty for child rapists. That was based in part on a 1977 decision. "They (sexual...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A new report says that more than half of LGBTQ+ Florida parents surveyed say they’re considering moving out of the Sunshine State because of the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill that has already impacted families since it was enacted last year. The bill’s title is actually the Parental Rights in Education, but critics have long used ‘Don’t […] The post Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
pontevedrarecorder.com

Florida House is the only state embassy in Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C., is known for many things — the seat of power for the United States, amazing museums and monuments, and embassies representing nearly every country in the world. But did you know that Florida is the only state in America to have an embassy in our nation’s capital?
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Hate crime bill proposed after anti-semetic message displayed at Florida Georgia game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A proposed bill from the state capitol defines certain anti-semetic acts as hate crimes and increases criminal penalties. Under the proposed bill, any person who distributes pamphlets or flyers with hateful anti-semetic imagery or messages, any person who defaces or damages religious property, or any person who projects images onto another person’s property without permission could be charged with a third-degree felony.
FLORIDA STATE
Advocate

Florida Dems File Bill Ending 'Gay and Trans Panic' Defense

Democrats in Florida have introduced a bill to outlaw the so-called gay and trans panic defense in criminal cases in the state. Florida’s Senate minority leader, Lauren Book, and state Rep. Rita Harris filed Senate Bill 328 on Wednesday. If passed, the Gay and Transgender Panic Legal Defenses Prohibition...
FLORIDA STATE

