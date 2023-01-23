Read full article on original website
U.S. Highway 70 rehab project is under way
The New Mexico Department of Transportation began a roadway rehabilitation project on U.S. Highway 70 on Jan. 23, the City of Las Cruces said in a news release. The $7.2 million project will stretch from U.S. 70 milepost 143, the Interstate 10 and U.S. 70 interchange, to milepost 161 at Organ, N.M.
The holiday season: that special time for giving thanks
We are truly in the middle of the “holiday season.” It is indeed a joyous time of the year for people of all faiths. A time not only to give thanks but also to reflect on how we may extend our good fortune and abundance to those in great need. Yes, Thanksgiving has come and gone, but there is still time for me to share my giving of thanks for many of the blessings we have. Since Veterans Day was only a few weeks ago, I will first give thanks for active duty members of our armed services as well as all military veterans (I am one), who ensure we live with a measure of freedom found nowhere else in the world. The United States of America is certainly the “land of the free and the home of the brave.”
MacQuarrie, Tugel are gallery’s February artists of the month
The Mesilla Valley Fine Arts Gallery (MVFG), 2470-A Calle de Guadalupe on the historic plaza in Mesilla, will feature the works of local artists Bonnie MacQuarrie and Arlene Tugel in February. MacQuarrie specializes in art tile, MVFG said in a news release. She learned her craft under the direction of...
Jan. 21 fundraiser benefits Lea the cat
Lea is a feral cat adopted by a Las Cruces family, and she needs surgery after being stuck by a vehicle. A popup book and art fundraiser to raise money for Lea’s surgery will be held 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Nessa’s Café, 901 W. Picacho Ave. The event will include Lea Specials of the day.
Local lawmakers claim greater power
Three years ago, none of the committees in the New Mexico House of Representatives were chaired by a member from Las Cruces. This year, our representatives lead three committees, including the one that writes the budget. Nathan Small was elevated from vice-chair to chairman of the House Appropriations and Finance...
Aggies, oh Aggies!
The City of Las Cruces and New Mexico State University collaborated on a citywide celebration of the Aggies’ Quick Lane Bowl victory. The celebration was Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Plaza de Las Cruces, with a tribute to the players from Mayor Ken Miyagishima, NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu, NMSU Athletic Director Mario Moccia, Coach Jerry Kill and others. The Aggie Pride band, the NMSU cheerleaders and Sun Dancers all joined in the festivities.
LCSO gala has speakeasy theme
To quote Las Cruces Symphony Orchestra (LCSO) Music Director and Conductor Ming Luke, "What an exciting event! This is a wonderful opportunity to support the symphony and classical music in the community, but it'll also be a rollicking good time for everybody! Hope to see you there!" Luke is talking...
Gallery 925 has February For the Love of Art Month show
Gallery 925 in the Mesquite Historic District will host “For the Love of Art – Painting and Photography Show” Friday, Feb. 3-Sunday, March 5, the gallery said in a news release. The exhibition will feature works by these artists and photographers: Diane Alire, Diana Ayres, Nancy Frost...
Letter: At risk heritage - Trost Country Club building
Dear Councillors (and interested others), I hope the material I’ve sent about the Trost Clubhouse has been of interest to you. It has taken time given by several people to pull these items together. Like a number of the places we’ve lost in Las Cruces, the Country Club was...
Chamber awards gala is Feb. 23
The Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce (GLCCC) 2023 Chamber Gala and Choice Awards will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum, 4100 Dripping Springs Road. Awards to be presented are citizen, nonprofit, emerging business, small business (up to 25 employees) and...
Las Cruces Navy mechanic works on aircraft carrier
U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon. U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Antonio Archibeque of Las Cruces manually raises the canopy of an E/A-18G Growler in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz. Nimitz is in the U.S. 7th Fleet, conducting routine operations. The 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region, the Navy said.
Celebrating NMSU’s underdogs
At its best, sports can provide lessons to help us in life. At the New Mexico State University football celebration Jan. 21 Downtown at Plaza de Las Cruces, Aggie Coach Jerry Kill called his team a great example for any person or group who is down, but not yet out.
Cruces Creatives co-founder inducted into NMSU Entrepreneur Hall of Fame
Lea Wise-Surguy, the co-founder, chair and executive director of Cruces Creatives, officially joined an exclusive group of entrepreneurs Thursday as the fourth inductee into the New Mexico State University Entrepreneur Hall of Fame. Wise-Surguy earned a Master of Fine Arts degree from NMSU in 2015, and co-founded Cruces Creatives, a...
