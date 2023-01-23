We are truly in the middle of the “holiday season.” It is indeed a joyous time of the year for people of all faiths. A time not only to give thanks but also to reflect on how we may extend our good fortune and abundance to those in great need. Yes, Thanksgiving has come and gone, but there is still time for me to share my giving of thanks for many of the blessings we have. Since Veterans Day was only a few weeks ago, I will first give thanks for active duty members of our armed services as well as all military veterans (I am one), who ensure we live with a measure of freedom found nowhere else in the world. The United States of America is certainly the “land of the free and the home of the brave.”

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO