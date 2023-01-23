Read full article on original website
New Hampshire health officials report decrease in deaths related to COVID-19 this past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported 14 new deaths related to COVID-19 over the past week. The number of people who have died from COVID-19-related causes decreased this past week for the first time since Jan. 5. There were 22 deaths reported from Jan. 5 to Jan. 11 and 23 deaths reported between Jan. 12 and Jan. 18.
Steady light snow expected in northern New Hampshire for Sunday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After New Hampshire dealt with three storm systems in one week, it will be much quieter to start the weekend, though a weaker system is being watched for Sunday. The evening will remain fairly quiet, although a spotty flurry is possible tonight. Temperatures will drop into...
February will be last month for pandemic SNAP allotment
February will be the end of extra supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits from the COVID-19 pandemic. A federal emergency allotment was added in March 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic. Last month, Congress voted to end those extra benefits. New Hampshire officials said the change will take effect in...
Viewers' Choice 2023: Best wings in New Hampshire
Where can you find the best wings in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers for their picks. Some viewers say Wok the Wok has the best wings in the state. Many viewers love the wings at The Looney Bin Bar & Grill, particularly the Sweet Heat flavor. 2. (tie) The...
Bill would allow some New Hampshire inmates to apply for parole after serving half sentence
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire inmates would be able to apply for parole after completing half of their minimum sentence under a bill introduced Friday in Concord. Supporters of the bill said it would undo years of policies that have contributed to mass incarceration and racial disparities in the criminal justice system. Opponents said it would harm New Hampshire's deliberate, lengthy process of imposing sentences that fit the crime.
3 storms, lots of snow: Notable New Hampshire combined snow totals from past week
VIDEO: Meteorologist Jacqueline Thomas runs down some of the top snow totals of the past week in New Hampshire communities and at the state's ski resorts. See snow totals from the latest system.
Dozens of New Hampshire closings, delays, evening activity cancelations reported as another winter storm moves in
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Dozens of closings, delays and afternoon/evening activity cancellations were reported by Wednesday afternoon in New Hampshire asa winter storm began to move through. Visit this link to view the list and refresh that page often for updates. >> Download the FREE WMUR app.
Storm pulls away from New Hampshire; afternoon snow showers possible in mountains
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A winter storm pulled away from New Hampshire on Thursday morning after bringing snow, wintry mix and rain to the state. The storm initially brought snow statewide before the precipitation changed to wintry mix and rain for the southern two-thirds of the state. Highs in southern...
What’s happening, New Hampshire? Things to do Jan. 28-29, 2023
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Looking for something fun to do? Here's a check of what's happening around the Granite State this weekend. The fifth annual Winter Festival is back in Concord. Some of New England's best ice carvers will hand carve sculptures at the State House until 9 p.m. Friday.
Recent storms make for improved conditions at New Hampshire ski areas
NEWBURY, N.H. — The recent snowfall from a string of storms in New Hampshire has been a boon to ski areas. At Mount Sunapee, about half a foot of snow fell in the most recent storm Wednesday night before it changed to rain. But officials at Mount Sunapee said the snow will still set them up for a great weekend.
New Hampshire officials seek restitution for residents who invested with crypto companies accused of fraud
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire officials are trying to get restitution for Granite Staters who invested with two cryptocurrency companies now accused of fraud. Investigators said Voyager and Celsius weren't honest with investors about high-risk transactions. Officials said in addition, Voyager offered investors unlicensed securities. Both companies filed for...
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 25-26, 2023
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A winter storm brought several inches of snow to some parts of New Hampshire Wednesday night into Thursday morning.. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
What's the best jewelry store in New Hampshire?
WMUR.com wants to know the very best things in New Hampshire in our weekly segment called WMUR Viewers' Choice. This week, we're feeling a little romantic, so we want to know what the best jewelry store in New Hampshire is! Where will you get jewelry for your valentine? Do you have a local favorite jeweler? Please, do not nominate national chains.
Video: New Hampshire mother has fun while clearing snow in unicorn suit
VIDEO: Sometimes you need to make clearing the snow fun! That's what this New Hampshire mother did as she dressed up in an inflatable unicorn costume.
Video: Gusty winds as storm moves away from New Hampshire
The latest storm is now to our east and we'll have several days in between systems. The heaviest and steadiest precipitation has now moved to our east...a few additional passing showers are possible this afternoon (some snow showers up north) along with some sunshine. Highs will range between 35-45 this afternoon. A building breeze out of the west with gust over 20-25 mph.
Thousands of outages remain in New Hampshire as third storm in a week arrives
MANCHESTER, N.H. — As another winter storm system approached New Hampshire on Wednesday, about 6,000 Granite State customers remained without power from the last storm. Utility crews worked overnight and through the morning to restore power, but the state's largest utility, Eversource, warned that more outages were possible from the next storm.
Video: Snow develops through afternoon in New Hampshire
Another storm system is approaching...winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are posted and start taking effect later this afternoon. Initial snow moving in this afternoon will give way to a changeover to wintry mix and rain in the southern half of the state by tonight. Rain and snow move out Thursday with a clearing trend for late week.
Snow, mix, rain falling in parts of New Hampshire overnight into Thursday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The third winter storm in seven days will impact New Hampshire into early Thursday morning. Winter storm warnings are in effect through 10 a.m. Thursday for all of New Hampshire north of Manchester, while the winter weather advisories are posted from 3 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday for the state’s southern three counties.
New Hampshire hourly maps: Track snow, changeover to wintry mix, rain for some
VIDEO: Get an hour-by-hour look at the third storm to hit New Hampshire within a week. Read the full forecast.
Sports betting continues to grow in New Hampshire, but new competition looms
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It was another record-setting year for sports betting in New Hampshire, but the state could see declines as it becomes legal in neighboring states. New Hampshire Lottery officials said sports betting has been a huge hit in New Hampshire in the three years that it has been legal.
