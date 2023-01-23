Read full article on original website
NBC12
2 men dead following shooting in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Two men in Richmond have died after police say they were shot in as police were patrolling the area. On Jan. 27, just after 3 p.m., Richmond police officers heard gunfire in the 1300 block of St. Paul Street. Officers then found two men who had been...
NBC12
Man faces murder charge in East Main Street shooting in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 26-year-old Richmond man was charged with murder earlier this month in a deadly shooting that happened in May 2022. Police say Jakwon Taylor shot and killed 23-year-old Xavier Brown in the early morning of May 21 in the 1500 block of East Main Street. Last...
Man arrested for murder of 23-year-old Richmond chef in Shockoe Bottom
After eight months of investigation, Richmond Police detectives have made an arrest for the homicide of a young Richmond chef who was killed in Shockoe Bottom last May.
Richmond police charge man with murder, assault for 2021 GRTC incidents
The Richmond Police Department announced that a suspect has been charged in relation to two separate violent incidents -- including a murder -- on GRTC buses in 2021.
NBC12
Suspect in 2021 homicide on GRTC bus arrested in New York
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police have charged a man in two violent incidents in 2021, including a homicide on a GRTC bus. Detectives were seeking out 24-year-old Dexter Superville, Jr., of Richmond, for an assault on Oct. 11, 2021, and a homicide that took place on a bus on Nov. 9, 2021.
Victim identified in broad-daylight parking lot shooting in South Richmond
The Richmond Police Department is continuing to investigate after a man was killed in a shooting on Maury Street in South Richmond earlier this week.
VCU police searching for suspect in campus car theft
VCU police are searching for a "person of interest" suspected of stealing a car from a campus parking deck earlier this week.
NBC12
6th grader found with weapon at Virgina middle shool
GREENSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) -A 6th-grade student at a Greensville middle school was removed from school Thursday after police say they found a weapon on him. On Jan. 26, school staff at Wyatt Middle School were told a student had a weapon. Greensville County Public Schools did not specify what kind of weapon. The administration contacted the sheriff’s office, and the student was removed from school immediately.
NBC12
2 suspects arrested, charged in Midlothian homicide
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police have arrested and charged two men suspected of shooting and killing a 56-year-old man in Midlothian on Halloween last year. On Oct. 31, 2022, around 3:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Carriage Lane, police found Robert Ashburn had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
2 arrested in Midlothian man's murder were stopped by police on Halloween
Two people charged in the murder of a Midlothian man killed confronting a suspected burglar nearly three months ago were stopped by police on Halloween, according to Chesterfield Police.
Catalytic converter thefts drop 64% in Richmond after crackdown operation
Central Virginia police departments have finished a crime prevention tactic program that's brought in good results.
Newly-released video shows how a crash scene turned into deadly police shooting
A judge has dismissed the case against a Henrico Police Officer charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a driver.
NBC12
1 man dead, another injured in Forest Hill shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man is dead, and another is hospitalized after a shooting in south Richmond Tuesday evening. On Jan. 24, Richmond police were called to the 2100 block of Kenmore Avenue for the report of a shooting. On scene, they found a man who had been shot....
wfxrtv.com
Richmond Police Department holds end-of-year crime briefing – Set to discuss plans for public safety in 2023
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department held its end-of-year crime briefing for 2022 at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. Acting Chief of Police Rick Edwards discussed crime statistics as well as the police department’s public safety plan moving forward. The briefing took place at the Richmond Police Department Headquarters’ Focus Room, located on West Grace Street.
Cocaine, Fentanyl, weed, guns seized after Richmond officer shot man inside McGuire Drive home
Police have now revealed a laundry list of illegal substances and guns that were seized from the home during the following investigation.
Laundromat owner speaks out after vending machine stolen in Chesterfield County
A Chesterfield laundromat owner is looking for answers after one of his customers stole a candy vending machine from the business.
NBC12
VCU student dies after hit by car while crossing West Main Street
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A student at Virginia Commonwealth University has died after she was hit by a car while crossing the street on campus Friday morning. VCU Vice President Aaron Hart shared the news in an email to students and families. On Jan. 27, just before 9 a.m., Mahrokh Khan was hit by a car while crossing the intersection of Laurel and West Main Streets. She was taken to VCU Medical Center, where she later died.
Off-duty police officer faces charges after shooting man in Williamsburg, police say
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A James City County police officer who was off duty faces several charges after shooting another off-duty officer in Williamsburg on Wednesday, police said. The City of Williamsburg's Police Department received a call about the shooting, which happened at 12:47 a.m. on the 700 block of...
Greensville County sixth grader brings weapon to school
In a letter to parents on Thursday, Jan. 26, Greensville County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards informed the school community that a sixth-grade student at E.W. Wyatt Middle School had brought a gun to school earlier that day.
foxrichmond.com
16-year-old killed in Chesterfield County shooting
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday evening. Police say the victim showed up at Chippenham Hospital around 7:45 p.m. with a gunshot wound. The teen was pronounced dead at the hospital. Detectives are still working to find out where...
