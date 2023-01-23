ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, VA

NBC12

2 men dead following shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Two men in Richmond have died after police say they were shot in as police were patrolling the area. On Jan. 27, just after 3 p.m., Richmond police officers heard gunfire in the 1300 block of St. Paul Street. Officers then found two men who had been...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Man faces murder charge in East Main Street shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 26-year-old Richmond man was charged with murder earlier this month in a deadly shooting that happened in May 2022. Police say Jakwon Taylor shot and killed 23-year-old Xavier Brown in the early morning of May 21 in the 1500 block of East Main Street. Last...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Suspect in 2021 homicide on GRTC bus arrested in New York

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police have charged a man in two violent incidents in 2021, including a homicide on a GRTC bus. Detectives were seeking out 24-year-old Dexter Superville, Jr., of Richmond, for an assault on Oct. 11, 2021, and a homicide that took place on a bus on Nov. 9, 2021.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

6th grader found with weapon at Virgina middle shool

GREENSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) -A 6th-grade student at a Greensville middle school was removed from school Thursday after police say they found a weapon on him. On Jan. 26, school staff at Wyatt Middle School were told a student had a weapon. Greensville County Public Schools did not specify what kind of weapon. The administration contacted the sheriff’s office, and the student was removed from school immediately.
NBC12

2 suspects arrested, charged in Midlothian homicide

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police have arrested and charged two men suspected of shooting and killing a 56-year-old man in Midlothian on Halloween last year. On Oct. 31, 2022, around 3:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Carriage Lane, police found Robert Ashburn had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

1 man dead, another injured in Forest Hill shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man is dead, and another is hospitalized after a shooting in south Richmond Tuesday evening. On Jan. 24, Richmond police were called to the 2100 block of Kenmore Avenue for the report of a shooting. On scene, they found a man who had been shot....
RICHMOND, VA
wfxrtv.com

Richmond Police Department holds end-of-year crime briefing – Set to discuss plans for public safety in 2023

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department held its end-of-year crime briefing for 2022 at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. Acting Chief of Police Rick Edwards discussed crime statistics as well as the police department’s public safety plan moving forward. The briefing took place at the Richmond Police Department Headquarters’ Focus Room, located on West Grace Street.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

VCU student dies after hit by car while crossing West Main Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A student at Virginia Commonwealth University has died after she was hit by a car while crossing the street on campus Friday morning. VCU Vice President Aaron Hart shared the news in an email to students and families. On Jan. 27, just before 9 a.m., Mahrokh Khan was hit by a car while crossing the intersection of Laurel and West Main Streets. She was taken to VCU Medical Center, where she later died.
RICHMOND, VA
foxrichmond.com

16-year-old killed in Chesterfield County shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday evening. Police say the victim showed up at Chippenham Hospital around 7:45 p.m. with a gunshot wound. The teen was pronounced dead at the hospital. Detectives are still working to find out where...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA

