RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A student at Virginia Commonwealth University has died after she was hit by a car while crossing the street on campus Friday morning. VCU Vice President Aaron Hart shared the news in an email to students and families. On Jan. 27, just before 9 a.m., Mahrokh Khan was hit by a car while crossing the intersection of Laurel and West Main Streets. She was taken to VCU Medical Center, where she later died.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO