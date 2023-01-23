Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Fight injures students and teachers, puts Midland Valley High on lockdown
GRANITEVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fight at Midland Valley High School injured students and school employees, leading to a soft lockdown Friday at the campus in Aiken County. The school said the morning altercation involved “a number of students.” By early afternoon, deputies and school officials said they’d identified about 10 teenagers who were involved.
wfxg.com
Students, faculty injured in fight at Midland Valley High School
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - Midland Valley High School is on lockdown after a fight involving several students. According to Midland Valley's website, at least ten students were involved, and several are being treated for minor injuries. Two faculty members were injured while putting a stop to the fight. Aiken...
Jefferson Co. school leaders on public forum on power of internet on children
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Jefferson County school leaders hosting a public forum on Tuesday, and they focused on the power of the internet on children. School officials say that the meeting took place at the Carver Elementary School in Wadley. According to school officials, they will be hosting a community outreach of events on […]
wfxg.com
Two mine workers electrocuted in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Two mine workers are dead after an accident at the Kamin Mine in Warren County Friday. According to the Warren County Coroner's Office, twenty-five-year-old Damian Asberry and twenty-four-year-old Charquavian Bloodsaw, both from Tennille, Georgia, were working in a large dump truck when the back of it lifted up and hit a power line. The electrical arc set the ground beside the truck on fire. Asberry and Bloodsaw reportedly jumped out of the vehicle to extinguish the fire and were electrocuted.
Several people injured during Midland Valley H.S. altercation
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An altercation at Midland Valley High School in Aiken County left several people injured Friday. According to a district spokesperson, the school was placed on soft lockdown but returned to regular operations after an investigation. The district spokesperson said 12 students were removed from campus by a parent or guardian […]
wfxg.com
Richmond County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager. Sixteen-year-old Denise Reyes Lopez was last seen Sept. 8, 2022 on the 100 block of Maple Dr. in Martinez. Investigators say she's known to frequent the area around Fox Trace Dr. in Augusta and Tiger Lily Cir. in North Augusta. She may be riding in a light green Volvo XC90.
wfxg.com
POLICE: Student brought handgun to fight at Richmond Co. school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A gun was found during a search of a student at Performance Learning Center on Walton Way. According to program administrator Dr. Horace Smith, two students were involved in an altercation on campus. Following the incident, school administrators searched the students and found the handgun. RCSS police charged the student.
Woman dies in hospital after Aiken fire that killed mother
Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of an Aiken woman following a house fire that severely injured her and killed her mother early Wednesday morning.
WRDW-TV
Olive Road accident claims life of bicyclist who was hit by 2 vehicles
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A bicyclist has died two weeks after being hit by a vehicle on Olive Road in an accident that led to five other people being hit. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Thursday that Marico Dorsey, 53, of Augusta, passed away Wednesday night. Dorsey was struck...
WRDW-TV
2 workers die in accident at Warren County pit mine
WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two employees were killed in an accident at a mine in Warren County, the coroner said. According to the Federal Mine Safety and Health Administration, the two died in an electrical accident that happened at 6:33 a.m. at the Piedmont Mining operation that produces kaolin and bauxite at a quarry-like open-pit operation in Warren County outside Wrens.
WRDW-TV
Fire departments respond to fire at Champions Place Apartments
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Fire departments are responding to a fire at the Champions Place Apartments early Friday morning. Richmond County dispatch says the call came in just before 11:30 Thursday night. Dispatch could not confirm how many apartments are affected or if anyone is hurt. The cause of the fire...
wfxg.com
Bicyclist hit on Olive Road dies in hospital
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a bicyclist. According to the coroner, 53-year-old Marico Dorsey was riding a bicycle on Olive Rd. near Eagles Way, Wednesday, January 11, when a vehicle struck him. He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he died Wednesday evening. The coroner's office says no autopsy will be done.
wfxg.com
City leaders talk future of EMS, amid ambulance crisis
Augusta, Ga. (WFXG) - IT’S BEEN ONE DAY SINCE THE CITY AND GOLD CROSS WERE ABLE TO FIRM A TEMPORARY DEAL. BUT, THe BATTLE IS NOT OVER. fox54 SPOKE WITH Augusta MAYOR, Garnett Johnson AND BOBBY WILLIAMS ABOUT WHAT’S NEXT for the city. BOTH THE MAYOR AND COMMISSIONER...
BCSO offering reward for info regarding drive-by shooting of Keysville Mayor’s home
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible for the shooting of two separate residences in Keysville, GA. One of those home belongs Keysville Mayor, Linda Wilkes. The incidents took place on January 15th, 2023 just […]
wgac.com
Gun Found After Altercation Involving Two Richmond County Students
A gun was found after two students were involved in an altercation Monday at the Performance Learning Center on Walton Way in Richmond County. Officials say the incident was reported at noon. During an investigation, authorities say 17-year-old Zayden McKeone had a glock semi-automatic gun in his possession. He was taken into custody and charged with having a weapon on school grounds as well as possession of a handgun by a person under 18-years-old.
Victim dies after earlier multi-pedestrian incident on Olive Road
The Richmond County Coroner has confirmed the death of a victim in a recent multi-pedestrian incident on Olive Road.
WRDW-TV
Utility lines get blame for backup on westbound Riverwatch Parkway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Westbound Riverwatch Parkway was at a standstill for miles late Thursday afternoon between Topgolf Way and downtown. Georgia Department of Transportation traffic monitors showed that traffic wasn’t moving. The culprit appeared to be utility lines that had fallen across Riverwatch at Topgolf Way. The backup...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM UPDATE: ‘Status zero’ getting worse in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - What was a crisis two and a half years ago is now on the brink of becoming catastrophic in Aiken County. Our I-TEAM first exposed the ambulance shortage in 2020 when people in need of emergency medical services waited hours for help. We’ve found it is...
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Richmond County approves keeping Gold Cross month-to-month
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Augusta-Richmond County Commission has voted to temporarily keep Gold Cross ambulance service in the county, pending legal approval. Mayor Garnett Johnson said during Wednesday's emergency meeting that Georgia is preparing to step in and provide temporary ambulance service and the Augusta procurement department has been directed to start compiling a list of possible providers. Additionally, he said he would like to reach out to Gold Cross and ask them to operate on a month-to-month basis.
Piedmont Augusta issues ‘test’ alert
According to the communications office at Piedmont Health, the alert that went out was just a test of the alert system and did not signify any actual emergency or threat.
