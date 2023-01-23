A gun was found after two students were involved in an altercation Monday at the Performance Learning Center on Walton Way in Richmond County. Officials say the incident was reported at noon. During an investigation, authorities say 17-year-old Zayden McKeone had a glock semi-automatic gun in his possession. He was taken into custody and charged with having a weapon on school grounds as well as possession of a handgun by a person under 18-years-old.

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO