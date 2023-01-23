ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Jane Gable
3d ago

I blame dcyf in case they notify the parent before they come so if there is a problem in the home it can be fix before they get to see the problem going on in the home been through it I blame dcyf case workers like Mary parch

WCVB

Mother charged in death of 2-year-old living in family's car

PEABODY, Mass. — A 28-year-old Massachusetts mother was ordered held without bail, charged in the death of her 2-year-old daughter who prosecutors say was exposed to illegal drugs while the two were living in the mother's car. Vanessa Jeising was ordered held without bail following her arraignment in Peabody...
PEABODY, MA
WMUR.com

Hudson woman found guilty on charges related to Capitol attack

WASHINGTON — Court documents show that a Hudson woman was found guilty on four charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Kirstyn Niemela was arrested after prosecutors received tips and reviewed video from the attack, investigators said. The jury found Niemela guilty of four charges, including disorderly...
HUDSON, NH
NECN

5 Children Found Living in ‘Deplorable' NH Home With Trash, Feces: Police

Five children were found living in a Manchester, New Hampshire home being described by authorities as "filthy," "unsafe" and "deplorable," and the adult household members have been arrested, according to the city's police department. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, were arrested Thursday and are facing charges that include...
MANCHESTER, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Reports have surfaced concerning what took place before two young children died and a mother jumped from a window in Massachusetts

Multiple reports have surfaced concerning the moments that led up to the tragic death of two young children in Massachusetts. According to multiple media outlets, those who know Lindsay Clancy of Duxbury have stated that she had taken a leave from her job as a nurse and was undergoing an extensive five day a week program for postpartum depression before jumping from a window in what 911 calls described as a suicide attempt.
DUXBURY, MA
thepulseofnh.com

Attorney General’s Office, Manchester Police Looking Into Death Of 7-Year-Old Boy

The state Attorney General’s Office and Manchester police are still looking into the tragic death of a seven-year-old boy. Jaevion Riley was found unconscious and not breathing when officers responded to a call at a residence on Eastern Avenue on January 17th. Riley was brought to a Massachusetts hospital for treatment but passed away due to his injuries days later. His father, Murtadah Mohammed, has already been arrested and is facing multiple charges.
MANCHESTER, NH
Eyewitness News

Mass. woman accused of killing her 2 children has Connecticut ties

DUXBURY, MASSACHUSETTS (WFSB) - The Massachusetts mother charged with killing her two children has ties to Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy, 32, graduated from Quinnipiac University with a bachelor’s degree in biology, the school confirmed Thursday. Prosecutors say Clancy killed her 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son on Monday, according to CBS...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WMUR.com

Deaths of Massachusetts children spark discussion on maternal mental health

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The arrest of a Massachusetts woman after two of her children were found dead has sparked a conversation about maternal mental health. Police said three children were discovered on Tuesday, inside their family home, in Duxbury. A 5-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy were strangled to death, and an 8-month-old baby was flown to a Boston-area hospital with traumatic injuries, according to investigators.
DUXBURY, MA
WMUR.com

Man accused of pointing gun at tractor-trailer driver on I-93 in Bow

BOW, N.H. — A Vermont man is due in court next month after New Hampshire State Police said he took out a gun during a road rage incident. Matthew Therrien is accused of pointing a gun at a tractor-trailer driver while the two were on Interstate 93 in Bow on Wednesday morning.
BOW, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire dog rescue organization's bus breaks down

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A nonprofit organization that helps save dogs from out-of-state shelters, bringing them to New Hampshire to be adopted, needs its own help. Live Free Animal Rescue had its only transport bus break down on its way back from Oklahoma with more than 70 dogs on board.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WMUR.com

7-year-old Manchester boy, who investigators say was burned and beaten, has died

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A 7-year-old Manchester boy who investigators say was beaten by his father has died days after he was hospitalized, officials said Wednesday. Jaevion Riley, 7, was unconscious and not breathing when emergency workers were called to his Eastern Avenue apartment on Jan. 17. The boy was taken to a Massachusetts hospital, and law enforcement officials said he died Tuesday.
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

T Police looking to ID person of interest in knife, taser assault

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify a person of interest who is sought in connection with an assault and battery with a knife and taser at South Station. The assault allegedly occurred around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Anyone with...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Human trafficking fugitive from Honduras arrested in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man wanted on human trafficking charges in Honduras is in federal custody after being arrested in Manchester. New Hampshire State Police arrested Ronal Rodriguez Fuentes, 40, last week after he was caught operating a vehicle without a valid license. Investigators said Fuentes has been removed...
MANCHESTER, NH

