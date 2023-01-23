Read full article on original website
Jane Gable
3d ago
I blame dcyf in case they notify the parent before they come so if there is a problem in the home it can be fix before they get to see the problem going on in the home been through it I blame dcyf case workers like Mary parch
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The doctor who tried to prove the existence of souls by experimenting on dying peopleRickyHaverhill, MA
Growing store chain opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersSalem, NH
Manchester's Tirrel House to Open as Women's Shelter After Council ApprovalTed RiversManchester, NH
Don't Miss Lowell's Free Winter Fest: Marshmellow Roasting, Live Music & More!Dianna CarneyLowell, MA
Manchester homeless eviction rips families apart and ignores viable alternativesEdy ZooManchester, NH
WCVB
Mother charged in death of 2-year-old living in family's car
PEABODY, Mass. — A 28-year-old Massachusetts mother was ordered held without bail, charged in the death of her 2-year-old daughter who prosecutors say was exposed to illegal drugs while the two were living in the mother's car. Vanessa Jeising was ordered held without bail following her arraignment in Peabody...
‘Unimaginable:’ 2 children dead, baby hospitalized; mom expected to be charged, prosecutors say
DUXBURY, Mass. (AP) — A 32-year-old mother in Massachusetts is expected to be charged in the killing of her two children and the injuring of her infant son, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said Wednesday. Authorities arrived at a house in Duxbury on Tuesday night after receiving reports that a woman jumped out of a […]
Police: NH couple facing charges after 5 children found living in feces-covered home
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire couple was arrested Thursday after five children, including one who was trapped in a room, were found living in a squalid home earlier this month, law enforcement officials said. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, both of Manchester, are slated to be...
WMUR.com
Hudson woman found guilty on charges related to Capitol attack
WASHINGTON — Court documents show that a Hudson woman was found guilty on four charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Kirstyn Niemela was arrested after prosecutors received tips and reviewed video from the attack, investigators said. The jury found Niemela guilty of four charges, including disorderly...
NECN
5 Children Found Living in ‘Deplorable' NH Home With Trash, Feces: Police
Five children were found living in a Manchester, New Hampshire home being described by authorities as "filthy," "unsafe" and "deplorable," and the adult household members have been arrested, according to the city's police department. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, were arrested Thursday and are facing charges that include...
fallriverreporter.com
Reports have surfaced concerning what took place before two young children died and a mother jumped from a window in Massachusetts
Multiple reports have surfaced concerning the moments that led up to the tragic death of two young children in Massachusetts. According to multiple media outlets, those who know Lindsay Clancy of Duxbury have stated that she had taken a leave from her job as a nurse and was undergoing an extensive five day a week program for postpartum depression before jumping from a window in what 911 calls described as a suicide attempt.
thepulseofnh.com
Attorney General’s Office, Manchester Police Looking Into Death Of 7-Year-Old Boy
The state Attorney General’s Office and Manchester police are still looking into the tragic death of a seven-year-old boy. Jaevion Riley was found unconscious and not breathing when officers responded to a call at a residence on Eastern Avenue on January 17th. Riley was brought to a Massachusetts hospital for treatment but passed away due to his injuries days later. His father, Murtadah Mohammed, has already been arrested and is facing multiple charges.
WMUR.com
Police seek Manchester man accused of assaulting woman, taking her baby to another location
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester man is wanted by police after officials said he assaulted a woman and took her baby to another building in the city. Kevin Voisine, 28, of Manchester, faces two counts of second-degree assault and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. Police...
Young New Hampshire boy found suffering from severe burns has died, AG says
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A young boy who was found suffering from severe burns inside a home in New Hampshire last week has died from his injuries, law enforcement officials announced Wednesday. Jaevion Riley, 7, of Manchester, passed away Tuesday at a Massachusetts hospital, where he had been receiving treatment,...
Eyewitness News
Mass. woman accused of killing her 2 children has Connecticut ties
DUXBURY, MASSACHUSETTS (WFSB) - The Massachusetts mother charged with killing her two children has ties to Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy, 32, graduated from Quinnipiac University with a bachelor’s degree in biology, the school confirmed Thursday. Prosecutors say Clancy killed her 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son on Monday, according to CBS...
whdh.com
Investigation underway after shooting victim drives himself to Boston fire station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire officials say a man suffering from a gunshot wound drove himself to a fire station in Dorchester on Thursday after being shot outside of a nearby laundromat. Firefighters at a station on Dorchester Avenue said the man came in with a gunshot wound to the...
WMUR.com
Police arrest man at Logan Airport on charge he tried to cash check stolen during Exeter store robbery
EXETER, N.H. — A man who was wanted by Exeter police for attempting to cash a stolen check believed to be taken during a store robbery is set to appear in court next week. Daury Rodriguez Contreras, 20, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was taken into custody at Logan Airport last week, officials said.
WMUR.com
Deaths of Massachusetts children spark discussion on maternal mental health
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The arrest of a Massachusetts woman after two of her children were found dead has sparked a conversation about maternal mental health. Police said three children were discovered on Tuesday, inside their family home, in Duxbury. A 5-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy were strangled to death, and an 8-month-old baby was flown to a Boston-area hospital with traumatic injuries, according to investigators.
WMUR.com
Man accused of pointing gun at tractor-trailer driver on I-93 in Bow
BOW, N.H. — A Vermont man is due in court next month after New Hampshire State Police said he took out a gun during a road rage incident. Matthew Therrien is accused of pointing a gun at a tractor-trailer driver while the two were on Interstate 93 in Bow on Wednesday morning.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire dog rescue organization's bus breaks down
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A nonprofit organization that helps save dogs from out-of-state shelters, bringing them to New Hampshire to be adopted, needs its own help. Live Free Animal Rescue had its only transport bus break down on its way back from Oklahoma with more than 70 dogs on board.
WMUR.com
7-year-old Manchester boy, who investigators say was burned and beaten, has died
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A 7-year-old Manchester boy who investigators say was beaten by his father has died days after he was hospitalized, officials said Wednesday. Jaevion Riley, 7, was unconscious and not breathing when emergency workers were called to his Eastern Avenue apartment on Jan. 17. The boy was taken to a Massachusetts hospital, and law enforcement officials said he died Tuesday.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report decrease in deaths related to COVID-19 this past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported 14 new deaths related to COVID-19 over the past week. The number of people who have died from COVID-19-related causes decreased this past week for the first time since Jan. 5. There were 22 deaths reported from Jan. 5 to Jan. 11 and 23 deaths reported between Jan. 12 and Jan. 18.
whdh.com
T Police looking to ID person of interest in knife, taser assault
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify a person of interest who is sought in connection with an assault and battery with a knife and taser at South Station. The assault allegedly occurred around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Anyone with...
WGME
'This one really hit me': Severely neglected dog rescued from New Hampshire home
STRATHAM, NH (WGME) -- A severely neglected dog has been rescued from a home in New Hampshire. The New Hampshire SPCA says the 10-year-old dog named Striker was rescued on Wednesday. He is expected to recover. “Responding to calls about cruelty or neglect is what I’m used to,” said Tona...
WMUR.com
Human trafficking fugitive from Honduras arrested in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man wanted on human trafficking charges in Honduras is in federal custody after being arrested in Manchester. New Hampshire State Police arrested Ronal Rodriguez Fuentes, 40, last week after he was caught operating a vehicle without a valid license. Investigators said Fuentes has been removed...
